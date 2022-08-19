ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Associated Press

Ridder leads Falcons past Jaguars 28-12 in preseason

ATLANTA (AP) — Desmond Ridder shook off an interception on his very first throw to lead the Atlanta Falcons to their first home preseason win since 2016, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-12 Saturday. Both teams relied mainly on backups and roster wannabes in their preseason finale, with the Falcons (2-1) prevailing behind their third-round draft pick out of Cincinnati. Playing into the fourth quarter, Ridder completed 14 of 25 passes for 185 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown throw to fellow rookie Tyler Allgeier in the first quarter. Ridder also guided two impressive touchdown drives in the second half before calling it a day against the Jaguars (0-4).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
On3.com

Warchant TV LIVE: Zaxby's watch-along for Duquesne at Florida State

Join Warchant.com’s Aslan Hajivandi, Tom Lang, and special analyst Dominic Robinson, during today’s Florida State game as we break down the Seminoles’ season opener vs. Duquesne. The crew will provide LIVE in-game commentary and analysis. Plus, we’ll take input from Seminole fans via the YouTube Chat, Facebook, the Tribal Council and Twitter.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

