Longtime Detroit Tigers catcher, utilityman John Wockenfuss dies at 73
JJohn Wockenfuss, the Detroit Tigers player who could field just about any position and had a batting stance like nobody else, died Friday at 73.
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop arrives on scooter; Daniel Norris has 'no hard feelings'
Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop turned the corner near Miguel Cabrera's locker and rolled into the clubhouse on a medical scooter supporting his sprained right ankle. He is wearing a boot on his right foot. The 30-year-old injured his ankle in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park. Schoop tried...
Detroit Tigers' starting pitchers have been AL's best recently. A good sign for future?
Dating to July 21, the Detroit Tigers' starting rotation is the best the American League. A group of nine starters has combined for a 3.09 ERA — 51 earned runs in 148⅓ innings — in the past 29 games. The ERA mark leads the AL and ranks third in MLB, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (2.53 in 28 games) and New York Mets (2.72 in 27 games).
numberfire.com
Tigers' Kody Clemens starting at third base Sunday
The Detroit Tigers will start Kody Clemens at third base in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Clemens will handle the hot corner and bat seventh against the Angels Sunday while Jeimer Candelario takes the afternoon off. Our models project Clemens, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, for...
MLB
Trayce's clutch RBI, dazzling catch lift Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- The ninth inning of a close game at Dodger Stadium looked a bit different than usual on Friday night. Where normally closer Craig Kimbrel would get the ball, manager Dave Roberts instead turned to right-hander Evan Phillips to preserve a one-run lead. Phillips did just that, as...
MLB
Breslow breaks down Cubs' arm acquisitions
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Craig Breslow, an assistant general manager for the Cubs and one of the leading voices within the organization’s pitching infrastructure as the vice president of pitching, joined the ballclub on its recent trip to Washington, D.C. Before one of Chicago’s games against the Nationals, he chatted with reporters about a number of topics.
MLB
Lange's dangerous curves provide sweet relief
DETROIT -- For Alex Lange, Saturday’s task was to face Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout with a one-run lead in the seventh inning. For Lange's mindset, it had to be the same situation he has faced for most of the season. “Two more hitters I’ve got to get...
MLB
'Best game I've thrown': Luzardo limits Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- In order to beat the best, you have to bring your best. Though the Marlins fell short, 2-1, in Friday night’s loss to the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, left-hander Jesús Luzardo certainly did his part in another quality start. He limited MLB’s most potent offense to one run across 6 1/3 innings.
MLB
Detmers missing his 'best stuff' in loss
DETROIT -- Angels rookie left-hander Reid Detmers had been rolling since his brief stint at Triple-A Salt Lake in late June. Detmers headed into his start against the Tigers with a 1.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 36 innings over his past six outings but couldn’t keep that momentum going with a rough showing on Saturday. Detmers allowed four runs on a career-high 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings during a 4-3 loss at Comerica Park. Detmers, who fell to 4-4 with a 3.66 ERA in 19 starts this year, had not allowed more than six hits in any of his previous 23 career outings.
MLB
'That's on me': Yelich, Crew own miscues in 11-inning loss
CHICAGO -- As if anyone needed reminding, it isn’t easy to close out a Major League baseball game. On the same day the Padres responded to his series of poor outings by pausing Josh Hader’s status as closer, Hader’s former team saw a one-run lead get away not once, not twice but three times over the final three innings of an excruciating 11-inning, 6-5 Brewers loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
MLB
Pujols homers twice, sparking thoughts of 700
PHOENIX -- The 700-homer club could be getting its fourth member. If anybody read that statement at the beginning of August -- or perhaps even as recently as a week ago -- they probably would have been skeptical. But Albert Pujols is now mashing like it’s the early 2000s again.
MLB
Zimmer 'going to make the best' of shot in CF
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Maybe Bradley Zimmer will have a Phillies moment. They happen every year in pennant races. Somebody out of nowhere joins a team in August...
MLB
Boyhood opponents, trade pals now delivering wins for Reds
PITTSBURGH -- Jake Fraley has been one of the hottest hitters in the Majors over the past few weeks, and in Saturday’s 10-1 victory at PNC Park over the Pirates, he torched a ball so far that it went for a swim. It backed the best start of the...
MLB
'22 O's get legend's approval: 'I'm in love with this team'
BALTIMORE -- The 1966 Orioles were a special bunch, a group which included four Hall of Famers, three of whom have their numbers retired by the franchise, and other cult heroes who brought the first World Series to Baltimore. Boog Powell -- later the MVP of the 1970 team -- knows what kind of identity it takes to build such a unified club.
MLB
'That's baseball': Bad luck, uncharacteristic miscues sink Mariners
OAKLAND -- The Mariners looked to be in good shape as they headed to extra innings on Saturday evening. With the heart of the order set to bat in the top of the 10th inning, Seattle had a good shot at securing a series win and getting in position to sweep the A’s.
MLB
D-backs seek reset after Cards' late eruption
PHOENIX -- After playing well against the Giants in a four-game series in the Bay Area last week, winning the final two, the D-backs felt good about where they stood heading home to face the Cardinals. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo had a warning before they left San Francisco, though: It...
MLB・
MLB
Rotation a work in progress for final stretch of '22
PITTSBURGH -- There was a point in the middle of the summer when the starting rotation of the Pirates, who lost 10-1 to the Reds on Saturday at PNC Park, didn’t deviate from its five-man set of José Quintana, Mitch Keller, JT Brubaker, Roansy Contreras and Zach Thompson. Now, the rotation is in a bit of flux.
MLB
Hoeing's journey to MLB debut a whirlwind
LOS ANGELES -- Marlins right-hander Bryan Hoeing was hyped and his adrenaline was flowing for his Major League debut. You couldn’t blame him, with the pulsating bass blasting from the Dodger Stadium speakers for a Saturday night crowd of 51,813. It was a far cry from a year ago, when Hoeing was playing in front of Midwest fans at High-A Beloit.
MLB・
MLB
May electric in return from Tommy John surgery
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers already had what was quite arguably the best starting rotation in baseball this year. Dustin May’s electric 2022 debut on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium -- 475 days since his last Major League start -- proved that even the best can get better. In...
MLB
Bell, Soto swat down team that swapped them
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres have Juan Soto and Josh Bell in the middle of their lineup. The Nationals no longer do. On Saturday night, it was as simple as that. In an ever-tightening Wild Card race, the struggling Padres desperately needed to beat the Nationals, and they desperately needed to ignite their offense somehow.
