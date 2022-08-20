DETROIT -- Angels rookie left-hander ﻿Reid Detmers﻿ had been rolling since his brief stint at Triple-A Salt Lake in late June. Detmers headed into his start against the Tigers with a 1.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 36 innings over his past six outings but couldn’t keep that momentum going with a rough showing on Saturday. Detmers allowed four runs on a career-high 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings during a 4-3 loss at Comerica Park. Detmers, who fell to 4-4 with a 3.66 ERA in 19 starts this year, had not allowed more than six hits in any of his previous 23 career outings.

2 DAYS AGO