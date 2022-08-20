Read full article on original website
Deed transfers: August 7-13, 2022
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from August 7-13, 2022. Terry A. Gardner to John L. Williford, Lot 41 Pirate Cove, Long Acre Township. Lawrence D. Moore to PCS Phosphate Company Inc., 1.19 acre in Richland Township. Betty Asby Sikes to PCS Phosphate Company Inc., .44 acre...
And then there was this giant cake…
Again, I want to thank people for telling me how much they enjoy my column. Some people ask me how I find so much to write about. That question is easy to answer. I have so many memories from my childhood. I learned about so many stories that I would hear my family and neighbors talking about, especially some of them sitting on our front porch talking with my grandmother. I spent a lot of my childhood on the porch, playing Jacks, Checkers or Old Maid card games with my sisters. My grandmother and her friends and neighbors loved talking about the current events of the day and especially the accounts of the olden days.
WASHINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, August 1-7, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of August 1-7, 2022. Wreck with property damage at North Charlotte and Park Streets, at 12:08 a.m. Wreck with property damage at 100 block of Minuteman Lane, at 8:26 a.m. Traffic stop at West...
How do you recycle in the City of Washington?
Are you a City of Washington resident who recycles garbage items? If not, what are barriers that keep you from doing it?. One of the barriers to recycling can be a lack of knowledge about what can be recycled and what can not. What can be recycled are plastics, metal and paper. Examples of plastics are water, soda, juice, milk and detergent bottles. These bottles must be emptied out and have no pumps. All metal cans can be recycled, but they need to be emptied out as well. Newspaper (without inserts or flyers) can be recycled in addition to office paper, notebooks, envelopes and flattened cardboard. Glass can be recycled in the City of Washington’s community glass recycling convenience center located at 250 Plymouth Street. The center only accepts brown, clear and green glass bottles and jars. They will neither accept bags nor aluminum.
Sarah Ann Beacham
Sarah Ann Beacham, age 84, a resident of Chocowinity, passed away at her home on Sunday August 21, 2022. The family will receive friends at the family home from 2:00pm – 4:00pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to be assisting the...
Frances Carol Swinson
Frances Carol Swinson, 82, of Raleigh, formerly of Kinston died Monday, August 22, 2022 at Pruitt Health Care, Raleigh, NC. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home,Inc. of Kinston.
Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating teen
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Fourteen-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen walking away from his home on Yonkers Drive in Washington at about 11:00 am today. Jaidyn left wearing grey shorts, with no shirt, white shoes and carrying a blue Nike backpack. Jaidyn is 5’ 0” tall and weighs 150 lbs. Jaidyn has short black hair and brown eyes.
UPDATED: Pinetown teen missing since Sunday, found in SC
UPDATE (Monday, Aug. 22 at 1:40 p.m.): Asby was located in South Carolina, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. They did not provide more information. Ian Asby, 16, of Pinetown has not been heard from or seen since Sunday, Aug. 21. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating Asby. They believe he left his home during the early morning hours between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Fall sports underway at PCA
T was the first week back to school for Pungo Christian Academy students and with that came a multitude of sporting events. The Lady Raiders volleyball team started the week 4-0 after winning all their games in straight sets at Epiphany Schools Jamboree tournament. They defeated Columbia High School Monday 25 – 6, 25 – 13, 25 – 17, then hosted Northside in one of the most anticipated match ups on the Pungo schedule. PCA would take care of business again, beating the Panthers in 3 sets (25 – 21, 25 – 14, 25 – 20). Pungo traveled to Rocky Mount Academy on Thursday to face one of the top programs in NCISAA 2A. In warmups, Senior leader Reagan Stoop went down with an ankle injury and had to miss the match. The Eagles capitalized and sent the Raiders home with a 25 – 11, 25 – 15, 25 – 14 loss. The Lady Raiders have three matches this week against Christ Covenant, Faith Christian and John Paul II Catholic.
