Read full article on original website
Related
Jon Rahm Speaks for the Entire Golf World by Ruthlessly Blasting the FedEx Cup Point System
Jon Rahm isn't a fan of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post Jon Rahm Speaks for the Entire Golf World by Ruthlessly Blasting the FedEx Cup Point System appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WATCH: Annoyed Rory McIlroy Launches Fan’s Remote-Controlled Golf Ball into Pond During BMW Championship
Here’s a word to the wise: don’t piss off Rory McIlroy. Want another tip? Don’t get too cute if you’re attending a professional golf event. One fan learned how things can take a sour turn during this weekend’s BMW Championship. One fan attending the BMW...
Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos
Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race
It's go time in the Cup Series chase. NASCAR's Cup Series is set to hold one of the final races of its regular season on Sunday afternoon. 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is set to go on Sunday afternoon. "Sirius business. Tune in," he wrote. The Cup Series race is...
PGA Tour suspended reporter for covering LIV event?
The PGA Tour has taken a hard stance against golfers who participate in any LIV-sponsored events, but are they also trying to blackball members of the media who cover the new Saudi-backed league?. Carlos Ortiz, one of the many golfers who have been banned from the PGA Tour after playing...
Golf.com
Hideki Matsuyama caught in sticky rules situation — and Jon Rahm defends him
Jon Rahm was disgusted. From just off the green, though with his ball pinned against the collar of thicker rough, he left his chip shot a disappointing 14 feet short on the 7th at Wilmington Country Club. Rahm bent over in frustration. He then helped relieve Hideki Matsuyama. In a...
NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race
Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jordan Spieth Doesn't Listen to Caddie Michael Greller, Ends Up in Water
Jordan Spieth didn't listen to his caddie and paid the price.
Golf Digest
Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to partner in one-day, non-green grass event series for top golfers
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have spent a lot of time together over the years, and even more so lately. That’s no huge secret. Aside from both living in South Florida, they were paired for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship in May. Both were having a grand time together at the Celebration of Champions prior to the Open Championship this year at St. Andrews. And several days later it was McIlroy who tipped his hat to Woods as Woods was walking up the 18th hole at the Old Course to complete his second round, knowing it may have been Woods’ last competitive round on the historic grounds.
NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Gave A Drunk Fan A Ride Home Last Night At Watkins Glen
That’s one hell of a designated driver. Apparently one NASCAR fan partied a little too hard on Saturday at Watkins Glen, ahead of today’s Go Bowling at the Glen. When Kyle Jordan found himself needing a ride, he somehow managed to get one from…Denny Hamlin. There’s not...
Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday
A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React
PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods' iconic "Tiger Slam" irons sell for mind-boggling figure
The clubs Tiger Woods used during his spell of utter dominance have now sold at auction for a whopping $5.16million. The "Tiger Slam" irons were used when he won four consecutive major championships across 2000 and 2001. There was some debate about if the clubs were genuine. They were in...
Presidents Cup 2022: Meet the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA
WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday. There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.
2022 BMW Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Wilmington Country Club
Patty Ice is twice as nice. Patrick Cantlay captured the 2022 BMW Championship on Sunday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s the first golfer in the FedEx Cup Playoffs era to successfully defend his title at a playoff event, and it means he’s No. 2 in the standings heading to the Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Golf.com
Inside Ping’s ridiculously fast i525 iron that’s making waves on Tour
Ping’s new i525 iron is ridiculously fast. But instead of simply cranking up the ball speed with the i525, Ping focused on fine-tuning the acoustics as well, giving the new line a combo of distance and sound that’s been difficult to create in recent years. In the previous...
Golf.com
3 simple iron-buying tips from a trusted clubfitter
Kris McCormack knows of thing or two about buying new irons — and getting them fit to maximize your performance on the course. As the Vice President of Tour and Education at GOLF’s affiliate company True Spec Golf, McCormack is a leading expert in clubfitting and has been a part of thousands of custom fittings in his career.
Vijay Singh, Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk share lead in upstate N.Y.
Vijay Singh, Darren Clarke and Jim Furyk shot rounds of 7-under-par 65 Friday to form a three-way tie atop the
Comments / 1