When Jon Rahm was asked about the LIV Golf versus PGA Tour court drama, the Spaniard made one key admission. Aside from the fact that he didn't know the ruling was being handed down (he just saw some nervous people pacing around player dining) the former World No.1 joked that he had been watching the television programme Suits to try and keep up with the legal technicalities.

