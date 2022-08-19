ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooks Koepka married Jena Sims wearing Bryson DeChambeau-inspired socks

It appears that Brooks Koepka couldn't get Bryson DeChambeau off his mind, even as he married Jena Sims. Koepka, 32, married Sims in early June in a lavish wedding at the Turks and Caicos. The afterparty included a performance from Ludacris. Did it rival Dustin Johnson's wedding to Paulina Gretzky?
"From zone defence to man-to-man" Jon Rahm hilariously explains dad life

When Jon Rahm was asked about the LIV Golf versus PGA Tour court drama, the Spaniard made one key admission. Aside from the fact that he didn't know the ruling was being handed down (he just saw some nervous people pacing around player dining) the former World No.1 joked that he had been watching the television programme Suits to try and keep up with the legal technicalities.
