ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Trouser snakes: US smuggler admits carrying reptiles in pants

A man who hid snakes and lizards in his trousers as he tried to sneak them into the United States as part of a $750,000 reptile smuggling enterprise faces decades in prison, officials said Wednesday. Jose Manuel Perez masterminded the six-year scheme from his home in southern California, which involved bringing 1,700 animals into the United States from Mexico and Hong Kong.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Study finds pro-U.S. social media campaign targeting adversaries

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have shut down hundreds of social media accounts designed to spread pro-U.S. views overseas, according to a report released Wednesday. The joint investigation by Graphika and Stanford Internet Observatory spent five years evaluating pro-Western covert influence operations and found a web of...
U.S. POLITICS
12tomatoes.com

Buttermilk Quick Bread

Homemade bread is one of those scents that fills the kitchen with the most lovely aroma. It’s considered one of the most welcoming scents in a home. And, while we love the flavor and texture of homemade bread, making it can be a daunting task. The rise time, punching down the dough, rising again, kneading…it all adds up to a long process. That’s where quick breads can come to the rescue.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairy Bread#White Bread#Sprinkles#Sandwiches#Food Drink#American#European#Australian
Fox News

Cali-Baja fish tacos: Try the delicious recipe

Summer means sun, sand and a slower pace of life. It may also mean these delicious fish tacos are on deck. "Whenever I bite into these fish tacos, I'm transported to the surf and the sand of California and its neighbor to the south, Baja California, Mexico," said Pati Jinich, chef, cookbook author and television host.
RECIPES
Good News Network

Couple Quit 9 to 5 Jobs to Travel the World in Van They Renovated and Transformed for 25K

Quitting jobs and traveling across the country in a camper van is not a dream that’s unique to Americans—as proven by England’s Helen Weedon and Tristan Young. Together, they dumped their 9 to 5s, bought a 17-seater Ford Transit, and shelled out 25k turning it into a mobile home before hitting the highways of Europe and never looking back.
TRAVEL
Lootpress

Fried bologna fills bill for discriminating shopper

We received an interesting e-mail recently from a reader who claims to be something of an epicurean when it comes to preparing food on a narrow budget. The missive from a fellow by the name of Mason reads in part:. I have enjoyed reading your columns on food, and I...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Belgium
Country
New Zealand
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN ENCHILADA CASSEROLE

Layered Chicken Enchilada Casserole made easy by layering tortillas with a creamy, flavorful chicken mixture & cheese! Simple chicken enchiladas dinner that’s perfect for busy weeknights!. Making these chicken verde enchiladas is so simple, once the sauce is made the layering process goes quickly and you will be on...
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

NO-BAKE BLACKBERRY CHEESECAKE

No-Bake Blackberry Cheesecake is made with a sweet cream cheese layer and fresh blackberries. Only a few ingredients needed to make this simple no-bake cheesecake recipe. This no-bake blackberry cheesecake recipe is wonderfully smooth and topped with fresh blackberries and a simple blackberry glaze. No bake cheesecakes are deliciously thick and creamy and do not require any eggs. Only a few hours of chilling are needed before you can slice and eat!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

Old El Paso™ Introduces New Tortilla Pockets with a Sealed Bottom for Less Mess on Taco Night

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Old El Paso™ knows families love taco night, but don’t always love the mess, which is why they’re introducing the perfect solution with new Tortilla Pockets. These easy-to-hold soft flour tortillas have a sealed bottom for easy filling and less mess. The innovation makes customizing tacos simple, easy and fun. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005210/en/ Ali Fedotowsky-Manno teams up with Old El Paso to inspire taco night with new Tortilla Pockets, innovative soft-flour tortillas with a sealed bottom for easy filling and less mess. (Photo: Business Wire)
RESTAURANTS
BBC

The American who quit money to live in a cave

Daniel Suelo lives in caves in the canyonlands of Utah. He survives by harvesting wild foods and eating roadkill. He has no job, no bank account and does not accept government welfare. In fact, Suelo has no money at all. Suelo may have shunned all the trappings of modern American...
The Urban Menu

Eggplant recipes

Try to visualize an eggplant. If you've ever given it more than a fleeting thought, you've probably been left wondering how in the world this specific nightshade came to have such an odd name. It turns out that there are other types of the plant, including one that is entirely white and it's more well-known counterpart, the purple one. The plant's unripe appearance, which is completely white and spherical, makes it resemble an egg, hence the name. The word "eggplant" was first used in the English language during the British occupation of India, where white fruits in the shape of eggs were...
RECIPES
Vox

Severe heat and droughts are wreaking havoc across the globe

The summer of 2022 has seen significant, sustained drought across the globe, from Europe to China, to the US and Africa, and has brought with it serious ripple effects, from energy shortages to severe food insecurity. Places like California in the US have suffered from droughts for years, with statewide...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy