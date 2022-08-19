ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

WHIO Dayton

Police: Man impersonates parent at Xenia school, planned to abduct child

XENIA — A man is in jail after police say he pretended to be a parent at a school “open house” event in Xenia with the intent to kidnap a child. Xenia Police said Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, went into St. Brigid School Monday night during a beginning of the school year “open house” event and pretended to be a parent of one of the children attending the event.
XENIA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Felon found with handgun in pickup

Brandon T. Bailey, 37, at large, was charged Thursday with having weapons under disability. An officer of the Bellefontaine Police on patrol observed Bailey park a pickup truck in the fire lane of Walmart, 2281 S. Main St., at 4:35 p.m. and walk into the store. The officer had followed...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine Police make two felony drug arrests

The Bellefontaine Police Department recently made two felony drug arrests. On Thursday afternoon, just before 5:30, officers were on patrol in the area of West Brown Avenue and North Main Street. They observed Betty Dolan, 27, at large, walking through an alley. Authorities stopped Dolan and informed her there was...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Bellefontaine, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
Bellefontaine, OH
dayton247now.com

Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
KETTERING, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old shot multiple times in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight Monday in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police. CPD said the teenager was shot just before midnight while inside a car with a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man at the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue. After the shooting, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Police Department investigating a crash that overturned a USPS mail truck

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department were on scene after a mail truck was struck and overturned Tuesday morning. Officers were called out to the intersection of Market and Pierce Streets around 9:30 a.m. for a mail truck that had overturned. When they arrived on scene they found out that the mail truck had been struck by another car, which had driven away from the crash site. That car was found in a nearby parking lot. The mail carrier refused treatment at the scene. This crash remains under investigation.
LIMA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

ATV operator charged with OVI after crash

Blake K. Greiwe, 19, of 13185 County Road 74, Quincy, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs related to an all-terrain vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded about 12:30 a.m. to the area of county roads 73...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Arrest pending after large amount of fentanyl found in Kenton

KENTON — A routine traffic stop late last week in Kenton resulted in the seizure of more than 25 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to a report from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from that office conducted the traffic stop around 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street in Kenton. The suspected fentanyl was found to be in the possession of the 39-year-old male driver, whose name was not released. He was taken into custody and transported to the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion.
KENTON, OH
10TV

Police: 17-year-old killed in Marion shooting; suspect sought

MARION, Ohio — The Marion Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy on Saturday. Police said officers responded to the 500 block of Adams Street for a reported shooting just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers found the 17-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot...
MARION, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles man pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine

GREENVILLE — Versailles man pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine. Gregory M. Johnson, 45, of Versailles, entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. He was sentenced on two different drug charges. Both cases can hold a penalty of 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine on each charge, all of which are not mandatory. Johnson, who is currently serving time for driving under suspension, was sentenced to up to 60 months of community supervision on the drug charges, 100 hours of community service, pay restitution, and 52 days with 52 days credit. Failure to comply could result in 12 months of incarceration to be served concurrently with two years of post release control.
VERSAILLES, OH
Delphos Herald

Delphos Police Reports July 2022

DELPHOS. — The Delphos Police Department received 380 calls for service in the month of July, bringing the total to 2296 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of July and do not include traffic citations, crashes, etc. The police...
DELPHOS, OH

