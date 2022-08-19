Read full article on original website
Police: Man impersonates parent at Xenia school, planned to abduct child
XENIA — A man is in jail after police say he pretended to be a parent at a school “open house” event in Xenia with the intent to kidnap a child. Xenia Police said Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, went into St. Brigid School Monday night during a beginning of the school year “open house” event and pretended to be a parent of one of the children attending the event.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Felon found with handgun in pickup
Brandon T. Bailey, 37, at large, was charged Thursday with having weapons under disability. An officer of the Bellefontaine Police on patrol observed Bailey park a pickup truck in the fire lane of Walmart, 2281 S. Main St., at 4:35 p.m. and walk into the store. The officer had followed...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Police make two felony drug arrests
The Bellefontaine Police Department recently made two felony drug arrests. On Thursday afternoon, just before 5:30, officers were on patrol in the area of West Brown Avenue and North Main Street. They observed Betty Dolan, 27, at large, walking through an alley. Authorities stopped Dolan and informed her there was...
Man accused of hitting, killing toddler while backing out of driveway now facing charges
DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of hitting a toddler with his car is facing criminal charges. Victor Parham, Jr., 40, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury Monday on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of OVI and one count of vehicular homicide. Charges stemmed...
dayton247now.com
Domestic dispute leads to arrest in Kettering parking lot
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - A dispute between a man and a woman lead to an arrest in a Kettering parking lot. According to Tyler Johnson of the Kettering Police Department, several calls were received at 8AM saying that a man with a gun was in an argument with a woman in a vehicle along Far Hills Avenue and Westgate Drive.
Man turns himself in after killing girlfriend; Victim Id’d
Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened at the 1200 block of Linden Avenue on Sunday around noon.
17-year-old shot multiple times in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight Monday in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police. CPD said the teenager was shot just before midnight while inside a car with a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man at the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue. After the shooting, […]
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department investigating a crash that overturned a USPS mail truck
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department were on scene after a mail truck was struck and overturned Tuesday morning. Officers were called out to the intersection of Market and Pierce Streets around 9:30 a.m. for a mail truck that had overturned. When they arrived on scene they found out that the mail truck had been struck by another car, which had driven away from the crash site. That car was found in a nearby parking lot. The mail carrier refused treatment at the scene. This crash remains under investigation.
Bellefontaine Examiner
ATV operator charged with OVI after crash
Blake K. Greiwe, 19, of 13185 County Road 74, Quincy, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs related to an all-terrain vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded about 12:30 a.m. to the area of county roads 73...
Body found in shallow grave in Darke County, 2 suspects wanted
Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Baker and Green are asked to contact the Darke County Sheriff's Office at 937-548-2020 or the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103.
Man caught on video allegedly stealing wallet in east Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance video of a man allegedly stealing the wallet of an east Columbus store employee as they attempt to identify the suspect. On February 3 just after 11:00 a.m., the man is seen taking the wallet from the checkout counter at a store located on the 1200 […]
Arrest pending after large amount of fentanyl found in Kenton
KENTON — A routine traffic stop late last week in Kenton resulted in the seizure of more than 25 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to a report from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from that office conducted the traffic stop around 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street in Kenton. The suspected fentanyl was found to be in the possession of the 39-year-old male driver, whose name was not released. He was taken into custody and transported to the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion.
Police: 17-year-old killed in Marion shooting; suspect sought
MARION, Ohio — The Marion Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy on Saturday. Police said officers responded to the 500 block of Adams Street for a reported shooting just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers found the 17-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot...
Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a man who was reported missing was found in a rural area of Darke County on Saturday. Corey Fleming, age 30, was reported missing by family to the Union City, Ohio Police Department on August 18, 2022, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Daily Advocate
Versailles man pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine
GREENVILLE — Versailles man pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine. Gregory M. Johnson, 45, of Versailles, entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. He was sentenced on two different drug charges. Both cases can hold a penalty of 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine on each charge, all of which are not mandatory. Johnson, who is currently serving time for driving under suspension, was sentenced to up to 60 months of community supervision on the drug charges, 100 hours of community service, pay restitution, and 52 days with 52 days credit. Failure to comply could result in 12 months of incarceration to be served concurrently with two years of post release control.
Clearcreek Twp. officer out of surgery, wife gives update
On August 14, Ney was back in the ICU in critical condition. A coworker of Ney posted that he would be undergoing surgery and Ney's wife, Lisa, confirmed saying that it would be complex.
Person walks into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Moraine Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning. Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital just after 5:21 a.m., according to Moraine Police dispatch. >>Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield.
Coroner IDs body found near Trotwood apartment complex; death investigation underway
TROTWOOD — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead near a Trotwood apartment complex Sunday. The man was identified as Elijah Stollings, of Dayton, by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office Tuesday morning. According to the Trotwood Police Department, a resident at Shiloh Court Apartments...
Delphos Herald
Delphos Police Reports July 2022
DELPHOS. — The Delphos Police Department received 380 calls for service in the month of July, bringing the total to 2296 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of July and do not include traffic citations, crashes, etc. The police...
St. Marys man jailed on rape charges in Auglaize County
WAPAKONETA — A St. Marys man is being held in the Auglaize County jail on $100,000 bond following his arrest earlier this month on felony charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, sexual battery, abduction and burglary. Timothy Kohlhorst, 56, was arrested Aug. 7. He entered pleas of not guilty...
