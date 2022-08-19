GREENVILLE — Versailles man pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine. Gregory M. Johnson, 45, of Versailles, entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. He was sentenced on two different drug charges. Both cases can hold a penalty of 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine on each charge, all of which are not mandatory. Johnson, who is currently serving time for driving under suspension, was sentenced to up to 60 months of community supervision on the drug charges, 100 hours of community service, pay restitution, and 52 days with 52 days credit. Failure to comply could result in 12 months of incarceration to be served concurrently with two years of post release control.

