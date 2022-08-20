ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS WITH REPS. SEAN PATRICK MALONEY AND ANDY BARR ON “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY

By Alex Butcher-Nesbitt
NBC News

Full Panel: ‘Liz Cheney is not reflective of the GOP’

Brendan Buck, Marc Caputo, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Ali Vitali join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) primary loss and the potential implications for former President Trump, if they both run for president in 2024.Aug. 21, 2022.
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
NBC News

NBC News survey finds 2022 midterms have entered uncharted territory

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... A new NBC News poll finds 57% of voters want the Trump investigations to continue. ... Democrats’ Senate campaign arm outraises Republicans’ for fourth-straight month, NBC’s Natasha Korecki reports. ... NBC News’ Henry Gomez and Allan Smith wrap Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign swing through Ohio and Pennsylvania. ... And the Florida and New York primaries are just a day away.
The Independent

Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida

Redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York are threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and will ensure the ouster of one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress.The scramble has led to contentious races between Democrats in the second-largest blue state in the country, with both challengers and incumbents sensing a rare window to seize or lose power in Tuesday's primary elections.There’s an added degree of uncertainty to how New York's congressional primary contests will shake out as voter turnout is expected to be low. It’s the second primary election day in New York this...
NBC News

Trump and McConnell clash over midterm outlook

Former President Trump has been throwing his weight behind a string of controversial GOP primary candidates in key swing states. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how party leaders including Mitch McConnell are warning these races could cost them control of the Senate. Aug. 23, 2022.
POTUS

