EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS WITH REPS. SEAN PATRICK MALONEY AND ANDY BARR ON “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY

Full Panel: ‘Liz Cheney is not reflective of the GOP’
Brendan Buck, Marc Caputo, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Ali Vitali join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) primary loss and the potential implications for former President Trump, if they both run for president in 2024.Aug. 21, 2022.
GOP congressman: Politicians talking about Jan. 6, 2020 election 'are not in touch'
Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.), who represents a swing district, tells Chuck Todd politicians in Washington are disconnected from the priorities of the American people during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.Aug. 21, 2022.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Liz Cheney Blasts Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley As 'Unfit For Future' Office
Both GOP senators "took steps that fundamentally threatened the constitutional order and structure in the aftermath of the last election," she said of their 2020 denial.
NBC News survey finds 2022 midterms have entered uncharted territory
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... A new NBC News poll finds 57% of voters want the Trump investigations to continue. ... Democrats’ Senate campaign arm outraises Republicans’ for fourth-straight month, NBC’s Natasha Korecki reports. ... NBC News’ Henry Gomez and Allan Smith wrap Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign swing through Ohio and Pennsylvania. ... And the Florida and New York primaries are just a day away.
NBC News poll: Majority of voters say investigations into Trump should continue
An NBC News poll shows that 57 percent of voters think investigations into Donald Trump should continue as the former president mounts a possible second run for the White House. NBC News’s Danny Cevallos and Ryan Reilly have the details. Aug. 22, 2022.
Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida
Redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York are threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and will ensure the ouster of one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress.The scramble has led to contentious races between Democrats in the second-largest blue state in the country, with both challengers and incumbents sensing a rare window to seize or lose power in Tuesday's primary elections.There’s an added degree of uncertainty to how New York's congressional primary contests will shake out as voter turnout is expected to be low. It’s the second primary election day in New York this...
Trump and McConnell clash over midterm outlook
Former President Trump has been throwing his weight behind a string of controversial GOP primary candidates in key swing states. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how party leaders including Mitch McConnell are warning these races could cost them control of the Senate. Aug. 23, 2022.
Americans are angry and worried about U.S. future, new NBC News poll shows
Fewer than three months before the midterms, a brand new NBC News poll paints a pretty bleak picture. Americans are angry, disappointed and worried about the future of their country.Aug. 21, 2022.
