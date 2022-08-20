ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SeaTac Blog

VIDEO: SeaTac-based Steve Huff breaks world record (again) in electric dragster

 3 days ago
Feel like being inspired? Watch a video below, showing SeaTac-based Steve Huff breaking his own world record for fastest electric dragster at the 2022 Holley High Voltage Experience.

Huff hit 202.82mph at the event at the Sonoma Raceway on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

His previous record was 202.52, set Mar. 15, 2022 at the Orlando Dragway.

As we previously reported, Huff was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Upper Tract Urothelial cancer in November, 2020.

He not only continues to battle this disease but continues to race, set records, inspire others living with a cancer diagnosis, and support education for the trades through his nonprofit Faster Than Cancer Foundation.

Huff broke the EV Dragster MPH record at the 2022 Holley High Voltage Experience (he set the record in 2020 in Phoenix). This is the video (courtesy AEM Electronics) of that record-breaking pass, and his emotional response afterward:

Learn more about Living with a cancer diagnosis and how Steve supports trade school education by visiting www.fasterthancancer.org.

