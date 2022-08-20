Read full article on original website
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
FREEHOLD: MATAWAN MAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING HIS FATHER
A Matawan man has been arrested and criminally charged with killing his father in the home they shared earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Kenneth Knapp, Jr., 31, is charged with first-degree Murder and second-degree Desecration of Human Remains in connection with the death of...
FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
Lakewood Man Charged After Assaulting Woman
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A Lakewood man has been charged for an assault that took place...
GOTCHA! Gunman Who Carjacked Couple Captured Thanks To Police Drone: NJ Authorities
A gunman who carjacked a couple waiting to pick up food outside an Elizabeth restaurant was captured by police thanks to a Newark police drone that followed their Mercedes to Jersey City, authorities said. Rahmel Belle, 22, of Jersey City, and another man were both wearing masks when they got...
'Mortar-style' firework strikes LI man, 67, in face
Suffolk County police are investigating after a 67-year-old-man man was seriously injured by a firework on Long Island Sunday night.
JUST IN: LFD forces entry to apartment after finding high gas readings; Multiple patients being evaluated [PHOTO]
The Lakewood Fire Department this morning forced away into an apartment after finding high gas readings inside the home. The Department responded to the home shortly after 8:00 AM, and found the gas reading extremely high, and immediately evacuated the upstairs. Multiple people were also in the basement, and when...
LACEY: DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER
Impaired Driving Enforcement Crackdown to be Conducted Locally as Part of Statewide End of Summer Campaign. Law enforcement officials from the Lacey Township Police Department are cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning last Friday, August 19, 2022, and continuing through September 5, 2022, local and state law enforcement officials are conducting saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
Young child critically injured when hit by amusement park train; witness says 'everybody started screaming'
HOPE TWP., N.J. - A two-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe amusement park, according to state police in Warren County, New Jersey. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Hope Township park, and involved a train ride that goes around...
Marlboro man pleads guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that on Aug. 1, James Hemenway, 43, of Marlboro, pleaded guilty before state Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, sitting in Toms River, to a charge of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. According to an Aug. 18 press release...
FREEHOLD: DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER
Throughout this Labor Day season, Freehold Township Police along with other agencies in New Jersey are participating in the 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative and will be cracking down on drivers who choose to operate their vehicles while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Please call us at 732-462-7500 or dial 911 any time if you witness impaired driving. We wish everyone a happy and safe holiday.
Toddler critical after being hit by train at N.J. amusement park
A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train ride at a New Jersey amusement park Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Phillip Curry. The child was airlifted...
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
LAKEWOOD: UNATTENDED PACKAGE – EMERGENCY CREWS ON SITE
Emergency crews are at the intersection of Forest and 9th for an unattended package. Avoid the area. No additional information is available at this time.
2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ
PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT AT GSP OVERPASS
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Lacey Road at the overpass for the Garden State Parkway. No additional information is available at this time, however, should additional information become available, we will update our page. Shikha Shikha on August 21, 2022 - 15:37 at...
West Windsor Police: Trenton woman returns to same store she allegedly shoplifted at two weeks later
A Trenton woman returned to the same store she allegedly shoplifted at two weeks later, according to the West Windsor Police Department. This time, store employees of Ulta Beauty immediately alerted police on July 17. They had recognized her from the earlier shoplifting incident because of her “red hair and distinctive tattoos,” police said.
Former Ocean Township police officer sentenced to 3 years' probation for theft, forgery
The 52-year-old must pay $8,400 in restitution to two victims.
Child Fatally Struck In Driveway Of Huntington Station Home
Police are investigating a crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in New Yorrk. It happened on Long Island just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Huntington Station. A 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
