Daily Voice

D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart

A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: MATAWAN MAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING HIS FATHER

A Matawan man has been arrested and criminally charged with killing his father in the home they shared earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Kenneth Knapp, Jr., 31, is charged with first-degree Murder and second-degree Desecration of Human Remains in connection with the death of...
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN

Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
#Police#Mountain Bike#Law Enforcement
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: LFD forces entry to apartment after finding high gas readings; Multiple patients being evaluated [PHOTO]

The Lakewood Fire Department this morning forced away into an apartment after finding high gas readings inside the home. The Department responded to the home shortly after 8:00 AM, and found the gas reading extremely high, and immediately evacuated the upstairs. Multiple people were also in the basement, and when...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER

Impaired Driving Enforcement Crackdown to be Conducted Locally as Part of Statewide End of Summer Campaign. Law enforcement officials from the Lacey Township Police Department are cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning last Friday, August 19, 2022, and continuing through September 5, 2022, local and state law enforcement officials are conducting saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER

Throughout this Labor Day season, Freehold Township Police along with other agencies in New Jersey are participating in the 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative and will be cracking down on drivers who choose to operate their vehicles while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Please call us at 732-462-7500 or dial 911 any time if you witness impaired driving. We wish everyone a happy and safe holiday.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Toddler critical after being hit by train at N.J. amusement park

A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train ride at a New Jersey amusement park Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Phillip Curry. The child was airlifted...
fox5ny.com

2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ

PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT AT GSP OVERPASS

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Lacey Road at the overpass for the Garden State Parkway. No additional information is available at this time, however, should additional information become available, we will update our page. Shikha Shikha on August 21, 2022 - 15:37 at...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Fatally Struck In Driveway Of Huntington Station Home

Police are investigating a crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in New Yorrk. It happened on Long Island just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Huntington Station. A 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
WTOP

5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
FALMOUTH, VA

