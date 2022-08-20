Throughout this Labor Day season, Freehold Township Police along with other agencies in New Jersey are participating in the 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative and will be cracking down on drivers who choose to operate their vehicles while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Please call us at 732-462-7500 or dial 911 any time if you witness impaired driving. We wish everyone a happy and safe holiday.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO