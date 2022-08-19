Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
BUSD Students Return With Renewed Energy
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank students made their way back to campuses Monday with an energy that had not been seen in years. The Burbank Unified School District managed to keep its doors open in 2021-22 despite the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that experience gave teachers, administrators and parents a sense of optimism this year.
outlooknewspapers.com
Eager Students Return to Glendale Campuses
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The atmosphere in Grandview, which is part of Glendale, was a bit more kinetic than usual Wednesday morning, as eager and excited children weaved their way through the neighborhood grid with their possibly more excited parents to kick off their first day of the school year.
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Educational Foundation Announces 7 New Board Members
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Seven new members were recently elected to the Pasadena Educatonal Foundation’s board of directors: Karen Burgess, Karina Montilla Edmonds, Carina Jacob, Richard Kidd, Steven Miller, Mabell Garcia Paine and Patrick Zarifian. The election was held at the...
outlooknewspapers.com
LCF in a Pickle Over Popular Sport
First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Dozens of community members flocked to La Cañada Flintridge’s City Hall chambers Tuesday, and it had nothing to do with the housing element or a proposed residential development being on the agenda. The item of...
outlooknewspapers.com
After Election, Women to Outnumber Men on City Council
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Women will outnumber men on the Burbank City Council for the first time in the city’s history. Three of the five seats on the council are up for grabs, and all five of the candidates who have filed for positions on the ballot for the Burbank general municipal election on Nov. 8 are women.
outlooknewspapers.com
Public Comment at City Council
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. If we have learned nothing else from events of the last few years, we have learned that people want their government leaders to listen to them. And so, it was remarkable that on July 26 the Burbank City...
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Water Conservation Is Part of Broader Solution
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. Significant outdoor water conservation is needed in San Marino. For some residents, watering has been restricted to as little as a single day per week. Climate change is challenging every water resource throughout the state and across...
outlooknewspapers.com
Crimes and Arrests
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Investigators are seeking witnesses to a commercial burglary that occurred at a store in the 600 block of Colorado Boulevard at 4:43 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. An unidentified man was seen throwing a rock to shatter the front glass door to break in and steal more than $1,000 from the business. He was described as a 30-45-year-old man standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and wearing a dark hoodie, gloves, pants and sneakers.
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— Officers were flagged down by a victim at 6 a.m. on Aug 10. The victim stated a man tried to strike him on Sepulveda Boulevard. The victim told officers he was fearful for his safety. Officers located the suspect who subsequently fled from officers. He was ultimately arrested and placed on $30,000 bail.
outlooknewspapers.com
Crash Victim’s Mother Sues City, County
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
