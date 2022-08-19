First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Women will outnumber men on the Burbank City Council for the first time in the city’s history. Three of the five seats on the council are up for grabs, and all five of the candidates who have filed for positions on the ballot for the Burbank general municipal election on Nov. 8 are women.

