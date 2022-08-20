Read full article on original website
Fewer COVID-19 rules for schools this fall, Hochul says
Governor Kathy Hochul said COVID-19 rules will be eased for New York’s schoolchildren this year and masks and social distancing will no longer be required. The governor and state health officials also gave an update on the spread of monkeypox, which for the first time has infected a child.
Workshop seeks to help low-income New Yorkers slash their utility debt with a state program
Nearly 10,000 low-income PSEG Long Island and National Grid customers have the opportunity to eliminate their utility debt through a new state program in New York. The Long Island Progressive Coalition and Public Utility Law Project of New York are hosting a workshop in Riverhead on Wednesday, Aug. 24, to help get eligible Long Islanders enrolled.
