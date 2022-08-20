Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
FMCSD welcomes new, returning staff at event
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison Superintendent Dr. Erin Slater welcomed back around 385 employees last week, including about 20 new staff members. The district also recognized Cindy Macomber, Mike Ehlers, Megan Kruse, and Ryan Smith for 25 years with the district and awarded them each a Sheaffer's pen as a Thank You gift.
Pen City Current
Marina groups wants area to Get on Board
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Marina committee is asking southeast Iowa to Get on Board!. “This public fundraiser kick-off event is geared towards everyone who has an interest in supporting Fort Madison’s riverfront project,” says Rebecca Bowker, one of the event planners. “We want area residents to know that they do not have to be boaters to enjoy and benefit from the revitalized Marina docks, walkways and facility, but, of course if they have a boat, we will have slips available. And we are offering a variety of ways to participate in the fundraising campaign.”
Daily Iowan
University of Iowa reopens Parklawn Residence Hall with increased housing demand
Thousands of Hawkeye students moved into 11 University of Iowa dorms— including one that hasn’t been open in half a decade. UI move-in took place starting on Aug. 13, as more than 6,000 first-year and returning students prepared to live in residence halls. With seven dorms on the east side of campus and four on the west, the streets were packed with cars carrying excited students.
Daily Iowan
UI departments face overflowing class sections, shortage of instructors
With students returning to campus, University of Iowa departments are scrambling to find professors to teach added sections as classes are filled to the brim. The number of students in the class of 2026 is not yet known, but the university has dealt with large classes before. The UI will release class size estimates in September.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
KBUR
Iowa Army Ammunition Plant strike averted
Middletown, IA- The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant reached an agreement with union officials over the weekend, avoiding a strike. The Burlington Beacon reports that, seven of the eight unions ratified new 3-year contracts with the plant on Friday, August 19th. All unions had reached an agreement with the plant by Saturday, August 20th.
kilj.com
From the Weekend….
On August 20th, 2022, at approximately 3:47 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received report of a disturbance in the 1100-grid of Delaware Ave in rural Wayland. An investigation was conducted which resulted in the arrest Cori Miller, 32 of Wayland, for a No Contact Order violation and Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree.
Teen Accused Of Killing His High School Spanish Teachers Asks For Delay In Trial
(Fairfield, IA) — One of the two teenagers accused of killing their Fairfield High School Spanish teacher is asking the court for a delay in his trial. The attorney for Willard Miller has waived his right to be tried within a year of his arraignment. Miller and Jeremy Goodale are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder for the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber last November. WHO/TV reports Miller’s trial was scheduled to begin November 1st. Prosecutors are not opposing the delay request.
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assist in locating missing juvenile, arrest Carthage man
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man in connection with the location of a missing juvenile. On Wednesday, August, 17th, 2022, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Quincy Police Department and US Marshall’s Service in locating a missing juvenile in Warsaw, Ill.
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Thomas Stephanie, 46, of Washington, has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Presenting False Information. The charge against Stephanie stems from an...
kicdam.com
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
Iowa Little Leaguer Blames ESPN for Missed Strike Call
Little League umpiring isn’t perfect. However, when a late call in Saturday’s Iowa-Washington game didn’t go his team’s way, one player believed it wasn’t just the umpire pulling the strings. Davenport, Iowa, was up 6-3 and one out away from winning an elimination game against...
kslsports.com
Team Utah Eliminated From Little League World Series Following Loss To Iowa
SALT LAKE CITY – The magical run to Williamsport came to an end for Team Utah at the Little League World Series following their 10-2 loss to Team Iowa on Sunday. The Little League World Series is a double-elimination tournament and Team Utah was not able to pick up a win in either of their two games.
kilj.com
Doris L. McCarty
Doris L. McCarty, 91, of Salem passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her home in Salem. According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. No services will be held and burial will be in the Salem South Cemetery at Salem. A memorial has been established and may be mailed to the family.
kilj.com
Public Health has 3rd COVID-19 vaccine option
Henry County Public Health wants you to know that they have the recently approved Novavax COVID-19 vaccine as an option in addition to Moderna and Pfizer. Novavax is authorized for people 18 years and older and is a 2 dose primary series given 3-8 weeks apart. It is not currently authorized to be used as a booster. The main difference is that Novavax is not a mRNA vaccine like Moderna and Pfizer. Novavax uses protein subunit vaccine technology, similar to the Hepatitis B, HPV, and shingles vaccines. For those who were concerned about the mRNA vaccines being developed so quickly, the Novavax vaccine is a type of vaccine that has been widely used for decades. The Novavax vaccine also offers an option to people who may have an allergic reaction to mRNA vaccines.
KWQC
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property. Veterinarian Jermey Joy spent three days examing each rescued Mercer County pet. The dogs received medication, updated vaccines, and scanning microchips. Dr. Jermey Joy said, “We did see a...
kilj.com
Washington Man Charged with Insurance Fraud
Thomas Stephanie, age 46, of Washington, Iowa, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. The charges against Stephanie stem from an investigation which began in June 2022. According to criminal...
tspr.org
Not guilty plea from man accused in Macomb stabbing death
Brandon Whiteman, 21, was back in court on Friday, August 19. He is charged with first degree murder in the death of Dalton Rose, also 21. In his appearance before Judge Nigel Graham, Whiteman waived his right to a preliminary hearing and asked for a jury trial. Whiteman is pleading not guilty.
kilj.com
Robert “Bob” Russell Oetken
Robert “Bob” Russell Oetken, 99, of Danville, died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Savannah Heights, Mt. Pleasant. He was born March 1, 1923 in Burlington on the family farm on Irish Ridge Road, the son of August H. and Dora Bartusch Oetken. He attended Hunter Country School. On September 23, 1952 he married Evelyn Maxine Stodgell in Burlington. She died September 5, 2014.
