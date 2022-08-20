ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors

Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
FanSided

NBA trade rumors: Surprise team is shaking up Kevin Durant landscape

A new team is now in the running for Brooklyn Nets star and trade piece Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and while things have been reportedly slow-moving thus far, a new team joining the sweepstakes could be the catalyst needed to move things along.
Heat Nation

Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices

One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
The Spun

Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday

A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today

Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
The Spun

Interaction Between Jordan Spieth, Caddie Is Going Viral After His Double Bogey

Sometimes, Jordan Spieth's creativity produces a jaw-dropping moment on the golf course. Other times, it leaves fans wondering why he didn't just listen to his caddie. Unfortunately for Spieth, this Saturday's round at the BMW Championship featured a head-scratching moment. Spieth found himself in a bunker for his second shot...
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to unbelievable game-winning high school play

Football season is beginning this weekend for many high schools across the country, and Loganville High School in Georgia has already pulled off what might be the best play of the entire football season on the very first weekend. In quadruple overtime with the game on the line, Loganville called...
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers rookie QB likely out for season with significant injury

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral’s first professional season is likely over practically before it even began. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Saturday that Corral suffered a “significant” Lisfranc injury during Friday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots. The injury could sideline Corral for the entire 2022 season.
Larry Brown Sports

