Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Warriors Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The last time two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant was on the Golden State Warriors, his exit was, to put it politely, acrimonious. After being told by Draymond Green that the team “didn’t need him,” would he really return to the team again? Absolutely. Believe it or...
LeBron James' Wife Voiced Her Thoughts On Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Burning His Jerseys After Signing With Miami Heat
LeBron James’ wife sounded off on Cavaliers fans who strongly reacted when he left Cleveland.
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
NBA trade rumors: Surprise team is shaking up Kevin Durant landscape
A new team is now in the running for Brooklyn Nets star and trade piece Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and while things have been reportedly slow-moving thus far, a new team joining the sweepstakes could be the catalyst needed to move things along.
Horace Grant’s Bulls’ Championship Rings to Be Sold at Auction
The former power forward was a starter on the first Bulls’ three-peat in the early 1990s.
Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices
One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos
Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Tweeted Something On Sunday Night
On Sunday night, Brooklyn Nets 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet. Durant just finished up playing his 14th season in the NBA, and he has also played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday
A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today
Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
Yardbarker
Trae Young Opens Up On Playing Against Stephen Curry: "I Remember Being A Kid Watching Him Back Then, And Just Being A Fan Then, And Now.
In some ways, Trae Young and Stephen Curry have similar playstyles. They like to taunt their rivals with their plays, take long shots when they see the opportunity, and take advantage of their size and quickness to defeat their opponents. At the same time, they are different, but NBA fans surely enjoy watching them play.
Interaction Between Jordan Spieth, Caddie Is Going Viral After His Double Bogey
Sometimes, Jordan Spieth's creativity produces a jaw-dropping moment on the golf course. Other times, it leaves fans wondering why he didn't just listen to his caddie. Unfortunately for Spieth, this Saturday's round at the BMW Championship featured a head-scratching moment. Spieth found himself in a bunker for his second shot...
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to unbelievable game-winning high school play
Football season is beginning this weekend for many high schools across the country, and Loganville High School in Georgia has already pulled off what might be the best play of the entire football season on the very first weekend. In quadruple overtime with the game on the line, Loganville called...
Dodgers News: Rival Player & Former NL MVP Calls LA 'best team' in MLB
Brewers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen gives high praise to the Dodgers
Panthers rookie QB likely out for season with significant injury
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral’s first professional season is likely over practically before it even began. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Saturday that Corral suffered a “significant” Lisfranc injury during Friday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots. The injury could sideline Corral for the entire 2022 season.
New Air Jordan 3 Shoes Drop on 'Kobe Day'
The Air Jordan 3 'Dark Iris' hits shelves on August 24. The white and purple sneaker pays tribute to Kobe Bryant.
