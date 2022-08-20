Tuesday’s Google Doodle is dedicated to celebrating the 91st birthday of singer and entertainer Coccinelle.The French actor, real name Jacqueline-Charlotte Dufresnoy, was a pioneer for the LGBT+ community and was the first person in her country to undergo gender-affirming surgery. Designated male at birth, Coccinelle grew up with a deep, inner sense of being a woman, and wished to pursue her interests in fashion and performance. During her teenage years, after wearing a red dress with black polka dots to a party, the famous entertainer earned the nickname Coccinelle, which translates to ladybug in English. In 1953, Coccinelle made her...

