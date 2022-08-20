ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inc.com

Chipotle's Newest Product Is a Weird Lesson in Emotional Intelligence

Sometimes a new product can double as a not-so-subtle message to customers. That seems to be the clever intent of Chipotle's newest product: A limited edition scented candle that smells like lemonade. The joke--and the message--is that it comes in cup that looks just like a Chipotle water cup. It's a not-so-subtle nod to the restaurant chain's customers who request a (free) water cup and then fill it with lemonade or some other non-water beverage instead.
The Independent

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates pioneering French entertainer Coccinelle

Tuesday’s Google Doodle is dedicated to celebrating the 91st birthday of singer and entertainer Coccinelle.The French actor, real name Jacqueline-Charlotte Dufresnoy, was a pioneer for the LGBT+ community and was the first person in her country to undergo gender-affirming surgery. Designated male at birth, Coccinelle grew up with a deep, inner sense of being a woman, and wished to pursue her interests in fashion and performance. During her teenage years, after wearing a red dress with black polka dots to a party, the famous entertainer earned the nickname Coccinelle, which translates to ladybug in English. In 1953, Coccinelle made her...
