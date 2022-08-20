ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Lemoore rolls over Selma in historic 78-6 victory

After suffering the worst loss in school history to Lemoore Friday night, it is back to the drawing board for Head Coach Art Francis and the 2022 edition of the Selma Bears football team. Lemoore made its first trip to Selma in 50 years for football a profitable one, rolling...
SELMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YourCentralValley.com

Families of fallen heroes gather for calendar tribute in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Every year, Central Valley families of fallen heroes gather outside the Hanford Civic Auditorium for a special tradition — to get their picture taken for a calendar honoring their loved ones. “Each year we add the new families of fallen heroes to it,” said Jess Ahumada, founder of Gold Star Families […]
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Man walking in road killed in Fresno County crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person walking in the roadway was struck and killed by a driver in Fresno County on Thursday, according to the CHP. Officers say the crash took place at around 9:50 p.m. on the 11000 block of Rose Avenue near Selma. The man struck by the passing vehicle has not […]
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Public Works celebrates director's retirement

"Rarely is there a department head that has the opportunity to leave their imprint on the community like a public works director," said Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez. That positive sentiment was felt throughout the celebration surrounding the retirement of Hanford Public Works Director John Doyel. "John's 20-plus years here...
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Wanted felon arrested after crashing into apartments

FRESNO, Calif. ( )- A vehicle speeding through an apartment complex in Northwest Fresno lead to a crash and an arrest Saturday afternoon. Fresno police say they spotted a vehicle driving fast in the 3400 block of North Marks Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Officers say as the car was leaving...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

1 arrested after early morning shootings in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested after officers responded to two shooting calls early Sunday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the first shooting broke out as a party was wrapping up at an apartment complex around 3:00 a.m. near Sunnyside and Gettysburg avenues. They also say several rounds were fired into one car from another in the parking lot.
L.A. Weekly

Cynthia Vang Killed in Multi-Car Crash on Church Avenue [Fresno, CA]

30-Year-Old Woman Dead after 3-Vehicle Accident near Hughes Avenue. The incident occurred just after 3:00 p.m., near West and Hughes Avenue. Investigators say a Kia stopped on the westbound lanes of Church Avenue to make a left turn into a residence. There, a Cadillac Escalade rear-ended the Kia, pushing it...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy