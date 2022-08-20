Read full article on original website
Family still searching for Selma woman last seen 2 weeks ago
Loved ones and law enforcement authorities in Fresno County are desperately searching for a Selma woman who's been missing for two weeks.
KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Fresno County.
Lemoore rolls over Selma in historic 78-6 victory
After suffering the worst loss in school history to Lemoore Friday night, it is back to the drawing board for Head Coach Art Francis and the 2022 edition of the Selma Bears football team. Lemoore made its first trip to Selma in 50 years for football a profitable one, rolling...
A 47-year-old woman died after going underwater in the San Joaquin River at Skaggs Bridge Park in Fresno County on Sunday afternoon.
Families of fallen heroes gather for calendar tribute in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Every year, Central Valley families of fallen heroes gather outside the Hanford Civic Auditorium for a special tradition — to get their picture taken for a calendar honoring their loved ones. “Each year we add the new families of fallen heroes to it,” said Jess Ahumada, founder of Gold Star Families […]
Monthly vendor event in Fresno aims to help victims of domestic violence
With a fitting name, the Hot August Nights pop-up event in Fresno brought hundreds of people together throughout Saturday evening.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after she went underwater while swimming at a recreation area along the San Joaquin River on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Skaggs Bridge Park near Madera and Barstow avenues after someone called 911 to report a woman […]
CHP: Man walking in road killed in Fresno County crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person walking in the roadway was struck and killed by a driver in Fresno County on Thursday, according to the CHP. Officers say the crash took place at around 9:50 p.m. on the 11000 block of Rose Avenue near Selma. The man struck by the passing vehicle has not […]
Fresno couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary
A Fresno couple celebrated quite the milestone on Sunday -- their 60th wedding anniversary.
Family: "We will continue to search, we will not stop searching until we find her"
SELMA, Calif. — The search continues for the missing 22-year-old, Jolissa Fuentes, from Selma. Wednesday marks day 10 of Fuentes's disappearance. Every single day, family members among community members continue their search from dawn to dusk for any signs of her. We will continue to search, we will not...
Hanford Public Works celebrates director's retirement
"Rarely is there a department head that has the opportunity to leave their imprint on the community like a public works director," said Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez. That positive sentiment was felt throughout the celebration surrounding the retirement of Hanford Public Works Director John Doyel. "John's 20-plus years here...
1 man in custody, another critically injured after 2 separate shootings in Clovis
A man is critically injured and another man is in custody after two separate back-to-back gun violence incidents in Clovis early on Sunday morning.
Teens’ moms testify in Porterville Library fire trial
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On the third day of the trial for the two teens accused of setting a fire at the Porterville Library in February 2020 that killed fire captain Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, the lead investigator for the case and both of the teens’ mothers took the stand and testified as […]
Missing 38-year-old man in San Joaquin found safe
UPDATE: Zamora has been found safe.
Wanted felon arrested after crashing into apartments
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- A vehicle speeding through an apartment complex in Northwest Fresno lead to a crash and an arrest Saturday afternoon. Fresno police say they spotted a vehicle driving fast in the 3400 block of North Marks Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Officers say as the car was leaving...
Fresno woman celebrates 100th birthday with crown, flowers, and cake
Glynda Ward turned 100 years young and Action News was there for her surprise birthday bash at the California Armenian Home in Fresno.
1 arrested after early morning shootings in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested after officers responded to two shooting calls early Sunday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the first shooting broke out as a party was wrapping up at an apartment complex around 3:00 a.m. near Sunnyside and Gettysburg avenues. They also say several rounds were fired into one car from another in the parking lot.
Jamal Garrett Killed in Garbage Truck Collision on Chestnut Avenue [Fresno, CA]
38-Year-old Man Dead after Two-Car Crash near Lane Avenue. The fatal accident occurred on August 11th, at around 9:10 a.m., near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue and Lane Avenue. Reports indicated that Garrett was driving a white Buick west on Lane Avenue when he collided with the front of the...
Cynthia Vang Killed in Multi-Car Crash on Church Avenue [Fresno, CA]
30-Year-Old Woman Dead after 3-Vehicle Accident near Hughes Avenue. The incident occurred just after 3:00 p.m., near West and Hughes Avenue. Investigators say a Kia stopped on the westbound lanes of Church Avenue to make a left turn into a residence. There, a Cadillac Escalade rear-ended the Kia, pushing it...
