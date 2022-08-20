ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Daily Voice

Autistic 4-Year-Old Dies After Falling From 4th Floor Window In Boston

A young child with Autism has died after falling out of a fourth floor window in a Boston apartment complex, according to a GoFundMe organized in his honor. Erika Moon said her 4-year-old son, Isaac, got around a baby gate and opened a window at their home at 12 American Legion Highway on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 17, the campaign read.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges

BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
WCVB

Merrimack Valley, North Shore bear captured, taken to wooded area, North Reading police say

A bear believed to have been spotted wandering throughout Merrimack Valley and the North Shore this summer has been relocated, police in North Reading said. On Sunday, North Reading police received a report of a bear attacking chickens on Foley Drive, and later reports placed the animal in the areas of Haverhill Street and Gowing Lane.
NBC News

A woman drove her SUV 60 yards through the second floor of a Boston-area mall

A Massachusetts woman drove her SUV down a mall's second floor corridor, authorities said Thursday, stunning store clerks and shoppers at the South Shore Plaza in suburban Boston. Cell phone video and photos captured the slow-moving Lincoln MKX driving past baffled onlookers and stores at the mall in Braintree just...
WBEC AM

Here’s When Your Car Will Get ‘Booted’ In Massachusetts

Say what you want about those parking enforcement people (meter attendants), but they sure are efficient. I had to go to city hall recently for a birth certificate, so I punched in my plate number at the kiosk legitimizing my free half hour. I had bumped into a friend on...
whdh.com

One victim transported to hospital after shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - One victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. on Monday to the area of 51 Wheatland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was then transported for further medical treatment.
WCVB

Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston

BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
whdh.com

WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
whdh.com

Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
MassLive.com

State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’

Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
whdh.com

3 hospitalized after crash in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Dorchester. The white vehicle, its’ front mangled and mashed, was eventually towed off of 93-south. Officials have not yet provided anymore details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be...
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Missing Randolph man located safetly

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Randolph Police announced Sunday afternoon that the missing 78-year-old man was found safely. Leoma Juste, who suffers from memory loss went missing Saturday afternoon in the south end of Randolph. Juste speaks only Haitian Creole. Police thanked the public for helping locate Juste. This is a...
NECN

Lowell Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle, Dragging Her

A man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and dragging her in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Police responded Thursday to a report that a woman may have been run over on Pawtucket Boulevard. The victim was found with serious injuries, being taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to one in the Boston area.
NBC News

