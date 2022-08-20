Read full article on original website
Autistic 4-Year-Old Dies After Falling From 4th Floor Window In Boston
A young child with Autism has died after falling out of a fourth floor window in a Boston apartment complex, according to a GoFundMe organized in his honor. Erika Moon said her 4-year-old son, Isaac, got around a baby gate and opened a window at their home at 12 American Legion Highway on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 17, the campaign read.
Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges
BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
WMUR.com
Man uses metal detector to help Massachusetts woman find lost ring on Hampton Beach
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman's diamond wedding ring is back on her finger after a man found it at the bottom of the ocean. Francesca Teal posted about the ordeal on Facebook. Her post got the attention of a man named Lou Asci who went into the water...
WCVB
Merrimack Valley, North Shore bear captured, taken to wooded area, North Reading police say
A bear believed to have been spotted wandering throughout Merrimack Valley and the North Shore this summer has been relocated, police in North Reading said. On Sunday, North Reading police received a report of a bear attacking chickens on Foley Drive, and later reports placed the animal in the areas of Haverhill Street and Gowing Lane.
A woman drove her SUV 60 yards through the second floor of a Boston-area mall
A Massachusetts woman drove her SUV down a mall's second floor corridor, authorities said Thursday, stunning store clerks and shoppers at the South Shore Plaza in suburban Boston. Cell phone video and photos captured the slow-moving Lincoln MKX driving past baffled onlookers and stores at the mall in Braintree just...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
Police dog finds suspected drunken driver, who fled a Charlton crash scene, hiding under bushes inside woods
A 52-year-old man, who officials believe was drunk, crashed his car in Charlton on Saturday night and fled the crash scene on foot. A Charlton Police Department K9 found the alleged drunk driver hidden away under a thick layer of bushes in a nearby woodland area. On Saturday at 9:20...
Here’s When Your Car Will Get ‘Booted’ In Massachusetts
Say what you want about those parking enforcement people (meter attendants), but they sure are efficient. I had to go to city hall recently for a birth certificate, so I punched in my plate number at the kiosk legitimizing my free half hour. I had bumped into a friend on...
whdh.com
One victim transported to hospital after shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - One victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. on Monday to the area of 51 Wheatland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was then transported for further medical treatment.
WCVB
8-year-old boy seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts
YARMOUTH, Mass. — An 8-year-old boy is recovering at a Boston hospital after he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, according to police. Police in the Cape Cod town said the crash happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. Saturday on Higgins...
WCVB
Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
whdh.com
WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
whdh.com
Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
WCVB
Massachusetts men victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, police say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are dead in connection with separate possible drownings in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police officials said the department first received a call about a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that a man...
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
whdh.com
3 hospitalized after crash in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Dorchester. The white vehicle, its’ front mangled and mashed, was eventually towed off of 93-south. Officials have not yet provided anymore details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be...
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
Car drives into top floor of South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove onto the top floor of the South Shore Plaza Thursday afternoon, leaving customers scratching their heads. Video shows the car driving in the middle of the walkway outside the G&D Customs store of...
UPDATE: Missing Randolph man located safetly
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Randolph Police announced Sunday afternoon that the missing 78-year-old man was found safely. Leoma Juste, who suffers from memory loss went missing Saturday afternoon in the south end of Randolph. Juste speaks only Haitian Creole. Police thanked the public for helping locate Juste. This is a...
NECN
Lowell Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle, Dragging Her
A man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and dragging her in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Police responded Thursday to a report that a woman may have been run over on Pawtucket Boulevard. The victim was found with serious injuries, being taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to one in the Boston area.
