Uvalde, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: COVID rules for schools will ease this fall

New York state will ease its COVID-19 rules for schools this fall as students and teachers return to the classroom in the coming weeks, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. Officials plan to align New York's pandemic rules for schools and other areas with updated guidelines released earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ValleyCentral

Texas county election staff abruptly quits

FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election. But this was no ordinary exit. On the brink of November’s midterm […]
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
#School Safety#School Shooting
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?

School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

O’Rourke Fights Back Against Abbott Megadonor’s Defamation Lawsuit

Remember last year when Gov. Greg Abbott’s biggest donor sued gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke for defamation, slander, and libel? Well, that’s still going on. The legal fight has moved into a state appeals court, where O’Rourke is seeking to dismiss Kelcy Warren’s defamation lawsuit or remove the case from the energy executive’s county of choice.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Texas Matters: Gillespie County and The Democracy Erosion Engine

After the 2020 Presidential Election, election administrator offices across the country began to receive a flood of threatening phone calls. Those threatening messages can be traced back to comments that former President Donald Trump made — leading up to and immediately after the Nov. 3 election. Those comments by...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
KANSAS STATE
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on Sunday

NEW YORK -- More buses full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, after being sent from Texas. Volunteers greeted at least 140 asylum seekers, including children, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were provided with food, clothing, and bilingual lawyers.READ MORE: Exclusive: NYC social services commissioner Gary Jenkins addresses struggles to help migrants being sent from Texas  Mayor Eric Adams' office is calling it the biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.READ MORE: New York City schools preparing to enroll 1,000 migrant children who arrived on buses from Texas  Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants here and to Washington D.C., to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls statewide weather briefing to prepare for changing conditions

TEXAS — As heavy rain moves over Texas, Flash Flood Warnings are popping around the western and northern parts of the state, and these same widespread rain events now extend to the workweek, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). In response, Gov. Greg Abbott called for a statewide weather briefing with over 350 local emergency response officials — including mayors, county judges, first responders and private sector partners — throughout Texas to plan for potential flooding or worse.

