Music

musictimes.com

Bruce Willis Returns to Music: Singer Actor Jams Amidst Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis is not discouraged by his aphasia diagnosis. The Monday's Instagram post by his wife Emma Hewitt Willis featured footage of the 67-year-old actor playing the harmonica with musician Derek Richard Thomas. Bruce wore a plaid shirt and sat at the bottom of the stairs as his pal sang...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
MUSIC
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Renew a Collaboration That Should Last for ‘Evermore’: Concert Review

In the annals of popular music, has there ever been a more successful confluence of two existing solo brands than Robert Plant and Alison Krauss? Pretty much as a rule, duos start out in that configuration, then crash in clashes of egos; they’re not things that begin 20, 30, 40 years into respective careers. The long-lost fad of CSNY-style supergroups is one thing, but superduos never really became a thing at all, at least in that same joining-of-the-titans sense. Apparently there’s an eternal shortage of superstars willing to put themselves in an ongoing creative situation that could result at any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

10 Things We Learned from Episode 2 of the New Rolling Stones Doc ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’

As part of their 60th-anniversary celebration, the Rolling Stones have shared a new documentary series, My Life as a Rolling Stone. The four-part Epix series focuses on one member of the band per episode – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts – as well as the entire band’s timeless influence on rock n’ roll and their enduring appeal.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Mick Jagger Manages to Sing Along to ‘Fix You’ at Coldplay Show Without Weeping

Mick Jagger treated himself to a spot of Coldplay last night, sharing a video of him bellowing along to the iconic tearjerker “Fix You” at the band’s concert at London’s Wembley Stadium Sunday, Aug. 21. By the looks of the video, Jagger had quite the view from his box, able to take in the entire crowd, all wearing light-up bracelets. Whoever took the video captured a charming moment where Jagger threw up his hands, waved them around, and sang along with Chris Martin and the rest of the crowd.  “Had a great time watching Coldplay last night, A real busman’s holiday!”...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

The National and Bon Iver Can’t Outrun the Past on New Song ‘Weird Goodbyes’

Indie heavyweights the National and Bon Iver have linked up for a new song, “Weird Goodbyes.” The new single finds National frontman Matt Berninger and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon sharing vocal duties, coming together for some lovely harmonies on the chorus, “It finally hits me, a mile’s drive/The sky is leaking, my windshield’s crying/I’m feeling sacred, my soul is stripped/Radio’s painful, the words are clipped.” Along with Vernon, “Weird Goodbyes” features strings from the London Contemporary Orchestra, orchestrated by the National’s Bryce Dessner. In a statement, Berninger described “Weird Goodbyes” as a song about “letting go of the past and moving...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Slipknot’s cinematic new video for ‘Yen’

Slipknot have shared a cinematic new video for their recently released new single, ‘Yen’ – check it out below. The video is a six-and-a-half-minute short film which sees frontman Corey Taylor in a number of dramatic situations and gives a closer look at Sid Wilson’s mask.
MUSIC
Variety

Watkins Family Hour Keeps It in the Family — a Very Extended One — in ‘Vol. II’: Album Review

The term “residency” wasn’t always associated with big-bucks Las Vegas bookings designed for pop stars to make a lot of money while staying parked in one place. And in Los Angeles, it’s still not: That’s thanks to Largo, a smallish theater (and formerly an even smaller nightclub) that rotates famous and semi-famous musicians and comedians through its lineup again and again, with the idea that, if you return after a month or four, you’ll usually see a different show. Producer, film composer and one-man-band Jon Brion was a weekly presence starting in the ’90s, before that routine became too much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Cass McCombs: Heartmind review – knotty nuance bathed in melodic succour

Whose emotions are these, anyway? Cass McCombs’s 10th album is an easy, rolling record that grapples with inner complexity, telling stories about musicians and soldiers, lovers and seekers. Even as this seasoned US singer-songwriter butts up against philosophical quandaries or quotes from Sufism, he never loses track of the everyday. When he isn’t making singular records, McCombs has worked in demolition and crashed on couches; his is a landscape of fast-food restaurants and karaoke machines, where vans break down, people make mistakes and die too soon.
MUSIC

