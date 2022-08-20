BUTTE, Mont. - Bob Green Field in Butte is starting to look a little more maroon, which means the Butte Central Maroons are just days away from the start of their fall season. After eight months of long offseason, the Maroons take to the turf in 2022 with high hopes. A disappointing 2021 campaign saw the Maroons finish 3-5. They're eager for a bounce-back season in line with their winning tradition.

BUTTE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO