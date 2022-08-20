Read full article on original website
Related
Biggest takeaways from the last scrimmage for Arizona Football
TUCSON, AZ – Wrapping up Fall Camp with an intra-squad scrimmage, we break down the biggest takeaways for Arizona Football. We are just under two weeks until the official start of the 2022 Arizona Football season, and on Saturday evening, the Wildcats held one last scrimmage before turning all its focus to its week one matchup against San Diego State.
The Absolutely Arizona story behind 'Bear Down'
The legendary story of John "Button" Salmon who, on his death, told his University of Arizona teammates to "Bear Down." Longtime Arizona Daily Star columnist Greg Hansen helps sort fact from fiction.
Eastern Progress
UA training camp practice, No. 15: RB Rayshon Luke goes the distance in Wildcats’ scrimmage
The Arizona Wildcats concluded training camp with a mock game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some notes and takeaways from their second scrimmage:. • Freshman tailback Rayshon “Speedy” Luke had the play of the night, racing through the first-team defense for a 70-yard touchdown. Luke weaved through traffic before pulling away from the secondary. He has lived up to his nickname thus far.
clearpublicist.com
Texas Tech falls to Arizona
LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite keeping a 17-6 shot gain, Texas Tech fell to Arizona, 1-, Sunday at the John Walker Soccer Complicated. Immediately after both sides combined for just two shots on purpose as a result of the opening 45 minutes of engage in, the Wildcats (2–) Megan Chelf took a pass off the purpose line from Maddy Koleno to web the activity-winner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12news.com
Iconic 'Strong-Arm' saguaro collapses in Arizona desert
MARANA, Ariz. — An iconic Arizona saguaro known as a symbol of the Sonoran Desert has fallen. The 40-foot cactus known as “Strong-Arm” fell over August 4 in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area, according to the Marana Parks and Recreation Department. Town officials said...
thisistucson.com
This iconic saguaro with as many as 34 arms collapsed this month
Marana has lost one of its oldest and most prominent residents. A towering saguaro nicknamed Strong-Arm collapsed and died along the trail at the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4 after a long bout with a bacterial infection. Its exact age is unknown, but experts believe it was at least 150 years old.
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
AZFamily
Remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War to be buried
TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- U.S. Army officials say the remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery. Yanez was a native of Douglas, Arizona who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
kmyu.tv
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona.
Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
KOLD-TV
Police at large scene at park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22. According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene. Authorities roped off...
Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
kmyu.tv
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
ABC 15 News
Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve
MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
KOLD-TV
Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
KOLD-TV
Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19. The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.
Sabino Canyon residents excited by flooding, despite road closures
There isn’t much that excites Tucsonans more than rain in the desert. When flooding in Sabino Canyon caused multiple road closures, residents weren’t too upset.
arizonasuntimes.com
Blake Masters Speaks on the Importance of Officials Connecting with the Community as RNC Opens Hispanic Community Center in Tucson
The Republican National Committee (RNC) opened a new Hispanic community center in Tucson, Arizona, and Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters, who appeared at the center’s opening, spoke with The Arizona Sun Times about the importance of elected officials connecting with their community. “I think people are looking, now more...
KOLD-TV
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday evening, four hikers were caught off guard by fast moving water in Sabino Canyon. They were stranded on the other side of a water crossing, located just south of the Sabino Dam. Emergency personnel from the Tucson Fire Department (TFD), Rural Metro and...
Comments / 0