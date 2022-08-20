ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

High-Speed Rail Authority approves final environmental documents for San Jose-San Francisco section

By Eli Walsh, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

California legislature approves resolution encouraging cities to repeal cruising bans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California legislature has approved a resolution that encourages cities to repeal cruising bans. Sacramento and San Jose have already made the move to allow these community rides with Santa Ana following their lead. The United Lowrider Coalition, a National City-based lowrider group, is working...
KRON4 News

Final high-speed rail documents approved for SJ-SF section

(BCN) — The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project’s Northern California leg The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch, which will utilize the right-of-way currently […]
foxla.com

These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers

LOS ANGELES - There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted. UC San Diego researchers say the rate of collapse is more than 16-feet per year in popular places like Big Sur in Carmel, Martin's Beach near San Francisco, and Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles.
PLANetizen

Inland Port Planned for Mojave Desert

According to an article by Jack Rogers in Globe St., “Kern County has approved the establishment of California’s first inland port in the middle of the Mojave Desert, a 410-acre container hub that will receive cargo by rail from congested ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach.”. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wasco, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Merced, CA
Government
City
Madera, CA
Millbrae, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
California State
Merced, CA
Traffic
San Jose, CA
Traffic
City
Sacramento, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Millbrae, CA
Traffic
City
Merced, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Anaheim, CA
Government
City
Millbrae, CA
Local
California Traffic
dailytitan.com

Unlicensed cannabis dispensaries thrive in Fullerton

Though illegal within the city, several cannabis dispensaries operate openly in Fullerton. Most of these businesses are easily searchable online, and some are located only a few miles from City Hall. Fullerton Exotics, an unlicensed dispensary that operated at 922 Williamson Avenue since at least November of 2021, was declared...
LocalNewsMatters.org

Voices of the Bay: José Carranza

José Carranza moved to San Mateo from Guatemala over 50 years ago. His mother worked as a maid for a wealthy family and took her with them when they moved. The Bay Area has since been home to Carranza. He built a family, worked for the post office, and retired. Decades later, he’s struck by the ways San Francisco has changed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#High Speed Rail#Board Of Directors#Caltrain
LocalNewsMatters.org

Plans for massive Silicon Valley food bank hinge on appeal facing San Jose council vote

SECOND HARVEST OF Silicon Valley could be close to breaking ground on its new headquarters in Alviso, but the nonprofit food bank must clear one more hurdle. Plans for the massive, 250,000 square-foot warehouse — which will serve as a food handling facility with 31 loading docks, operations offices and a volunteer center — received approval from San Jose’s planning division assistant director in late May. Then one Alviso resident, Marcos Espinoza, filed an appeal opposing the project on the grounds it needs further environmental review. The San Jose City Council will decide Tuesday whether to grant Espinoza’s appeal, or deny it and let the project move ahead.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Mateo County’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down

San Mateo County has moved to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level this week, which means case rates and hospitalizations in the county are on the downswing. The move to the lower tier, which was made Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, does not mean the end of the pandemic for the county.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Canyon News

Calls To Suspend Outdoor Watering To Fix Waterline Pipe In September

WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—The city is spreading the word that the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is calling on more than 4 million people in the region to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days from Tuesday, September 6 through Tuesday, September 20 as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs, which will impact Beverly Hills Water customers.
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
tornadopix.com

Huntington Beach realtor reviews 1% commission for listing…

Hadi is one of the best real estate agents in Orange County and has helped many families save big when buying, selling or investing in real estate. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ – Choosing an informed real estate agent is critical to the success of a real estate transaction. When one sells a home, even small differences in cost make a big difference in the bottom line. Home Smart Evergreen Realty offers a diverse and extraordinary team of local Realtors whose real estate knowledge provides clients with rich, in-depth and highly attentive services.
dailybruin.com

Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters

This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
KTLA

Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton

An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
COMPTON, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy