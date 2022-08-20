High-Speed Rail Authority approves final environmental documents for San Jose-San Francisco section

Read full article on original website
San Francisco's Treasure Island beckons foodies, connoisseurs across the bay
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-Watering
San Francisco shows why it's so special
kusi.com
California legislature approves resolution encouraging cities to repeal cruising bans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California legislature has approved a resolution that encourages cities to repeal cruising bans. Sacramento and San Jose have already made the move to allow these community rides with Santa Ana following their lead. The United Lowrider Coalition, a National City-based lowrider group, is working...
Final high-speed rail documents approved for SJ-SF section
(BCN) — The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project’s Northern California leg The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch, which will utilize the right-of-way currently […]
foxla.com
These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers
LOS ANGELES - There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted. UC San Diego researchers say the rate of collapse is more than 16-feet per year in popular places like Big Sur in Carmel, Martin's Beach near San Francisco, and Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles.
PLANetizen
Inland Port Planned for Mojave Desert
According to an article by Jack Rogers in Globe St., “Kern County has approved the establishment of California’s first inland port in the middle of the Mojave Desert, a 410-acre container hub that will receive cargo by rail from congested ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach.”. The...
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
dailytitan.com
Unlicensed cannabis dispensaries thrive in Fullerton
Though illegal within the city, several cannabis dispensaries operate openly in Fullerton. Most of these businesses are easily searchable online, and some are located only a few miles from City Hall. Fullerton Exotics, an unlicensed dispensary that operated at 922 Williamson Avenue since at least November of 2021, was declared...
Voices of the Bay: José Carranza
José Carranza moved to San Mateo from Guatemala over 50 years ago. His mother worked as a maid for a wealthy family and took her with them when they moved. The Bay Area has since been home to Carranza. He built a family, worked for the post office, and retired. Decades later, he’s struck by the ways San Francisco has changed.
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
Trucker protests at Port of Oakland put dent in July container traffic; shipments fall 28%
Protests by independent truckers over Assembly Bill 5, California’s gig worker law, slowed the movement of imports and exports through the Port of Oakland in July, causing the number of containers handled to drop sharply compared to the same month a year ago, port officials said. The number of...
Plans for massive Silicon Valley food bank hinge on appeal facing San Jose council vote
SECOND HARVEST OF Silicon Valley could be close to breaking ground on its new headquarters in Alviso, but the nonprofit food bank must clear one more hurdle. Plans for the massive, 250,000 square-foot warehouse — which will serve as a food handling facility with 31 loading docks, operations offices and a volunteer center — received approval from San Jose’s planning division assistant director in late May. Then one Alviso resident, Marcos Espinoza, filed an appeal opposing the project on the grounds it needs further environmental review. The San Jose City Council will decide Tuesday whether to grant Espinoza’s appeal, or deny it and let the project move ahead.
California is leaking vital high-income taxpayers
California is losing population and some of those leaving the state are high-income taxpayers who provide a huge share of the state's revenues.
San Mateo County’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down
San Mateo County has moved to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level this week, which means case rates and hospitalizations in the county are on the downswing. The move to the lower tier, which was made Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, does not mean the end of the pandemic for the county.
California parents push back as frustration spurs many to run for local school boards
ACROSS CALIFORNIA, PARENTS’ pandemic-era frustrations over everything from COVID school closures and safety protocols to the power of teachers’ unions are driving them to run for school boards. Some are motivated by national controversies, such as critical race theory and LGBTQ+ education. Others want to make sure the...
Canyon News
Calls To Suspend Outdoor Watering To Fix Waterline Pipe In September
WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—The city is spreading the word that the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is calling on more than 4 million people in the region to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days from Tuesday, September 6 through Tuesday, September 20 as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs, which will impact Beverly Hills Water customers.
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
BayPass program launches on trial basis with goal to coordinate multiple transit agencies
A two-year pilot project launched this week will examine the viability of a transit pass that is compatible with every public transit agency in the nine-county Bay Area. The project will make Clipper BayPass available to some 50,000 college students and affordable housing residents in the Bay Area. All students...
tornadopix.com
Huntington Beach realtor reviews 1% commission for listing…
Hadi is one of the best real estate agents in Orange County and has helped many families save big when buying, selling or investing in real estate. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ – Choosing an informed real estate agent is critical to the success of a real estate transaction. When one sells a home, even small differences in cost make a big difference in the bottom line. Home Smart Evergreen Realty offers a diverse and extraordinary team of local Realtors whose real estate knowledge provides clients with rich, in-depth and highly attentive services.
dailybruin.com
Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters
This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
Some LA County residents are asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as utility seeks to fix leaky pipeline from Colorado River
More than 4 million people facing Southern California's prolonged drought have been asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month as officials work to fix a leak in a 36-mile "critical imported water pipeline" from the Colorado River.
Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton
An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
