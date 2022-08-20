Read full article on original website
Husker Hour: Volleyball Expectations, Big Ten TV Deal, Football Season Predictions
Two guys see bowl eligibility for Nebraska, one doesn’t
WATCH: SWAC Football 2022 Preview
Get ready for the highly anticipated 2022 SWAC football season HBCU Gameday style. The post WATCH: SWAC Football 2022 Preview appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
MLive.com
20 must-see Kalamazoo-area high school football games for 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Game week has finally arrived for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, with the first matchups set to take place around the state on Thursday. The thud of toe hitting leather always sounds a little bit better on the season-opening kickoff, but Thursday is just Day 1 of a nine-week regular season.
MLive.com
Pinconning overview for 2022 high school football season
Walter Mulligan, third year (0-10) Pinconning football team preparing for start of 2022 high school season. The Spartans battled through a unique season, playing without head coach Walter Mulligan for the first six games while he went through cancer treatment. Interim coach Paul Hoisington guided the team to a win over Farwell that snapped the program’s 11-game losing streak. But Pinconning couldn’t build on that success, dropping its final six contests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
High School Football Season Preview: Moorhead Spuds QB Gavin Quade
Moorhead Spuds QB Gavin Quade joined Big Game James McCarty to preview the Spuds football season. He also gave some insight on a player he thinks will break out this season and what Moorhead needs to do to be successful.
MLive.com
MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions
If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
KTLO
Izard County set for inaugural football game on Friday
For several schools around Arkansas, the high school football season is less than a week from getting started, and one area school will hit the gridiron for the first time ever. Izard County will start its first year of eight-man football by hosting Mountain View on Friday. Jared Johnson is...
