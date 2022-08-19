Read full article on original website
Myocarditis Risk Higher After COVID-19 Infection than After COVID-19 Vaccination
Overall, the risk of myocarditis is greater after COVID-19 infection than after COVID-19 vaccination said UK researchers. In their new study, published in Circulation, the authors explained that myocarditis is more common after COVID-19 infection than after COVID-19 vaccination. However, the risks in younger people and after sequential vaccine doses were less certain.
