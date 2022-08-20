Read full article on original website
DEVELOPING: Heavy smoke billowing from massive barn fire
Update Monday, August 22 3:15pm: 822 Rock Moss drive. Fire crews continuing to fight a huge barn fire in Lockwood. According to Yellowstone County Sherriff Department, there are no injuries, but structure is totaled. No word on cause. Billings firefighters are responding as mutual aid to assist Lockwood Fire with...
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?
Is a proposal to restore Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He says the...
Update: Victim of Billings road-rage incident dies
One man was hospitalized after a suspected road rage incident led to a shooting on 4th ave. and 32 st. near downtown Billings around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Road Rage in Billings Leads to Man Being Shot Near Downtown
Billings Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended with a shooting near the YMCA downtown last night (Saturday). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded at 7:42 pm to the 4th Avenue North and North 32nd Street intersection for a shooting report. Billings Police...
This Noisy Montana Bugs Mating Call is as Loud as an Airplane
I've totally been slacking on fishing this year. Typically, I'm at the FW&P license retailer on the first of March to renew my Montana fishing license for the year. And usually by this point in the summer, I would have been out testing my skill luck dozens of times on the Yellowstone or Stillwater. However, life gets busy and with kids, family, work, etc., my recreational priorities have shifted somewhat this year.
Yellowstone County suffering from ambulance shortages
Unfortunately for residents of Yellowstone County, the request for an ambulance is usually accompanied by a long wait and sometimes no ambulance at all.
Victim of road rage shooting dies
BILLINGS, Mont. - One man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a possible road rage incident Saturday night. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports there was a shooting 4th Ave. N and N 32nd St. at 7:42 pm. Detectives were on scene investigating and 4th Ave. N...
Billings teen facing charges after bullet holes were found in an apartment
BILLINGS, Mont. - A 13-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment following a reported shooting in Billings. At 3:44 am Sunday, Billings police responded to a shooting on Burnstead Dr. An apartment was found to have several bullet holes in it. An investigation lead to...
14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022. The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana... * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. heavy rain across...
Fair shooting scary for Billings girl, investigation on-going
There have been no arrests made in Monday night's shooting that sent panicked fair-goers running for cover. But more people are coming forward to tell their stories about the frightening incident.
Man who started 2021 Robertson Draw fire sentenced to prison
The Robertson Draw fire -- which started last June -- burned more than 30,000 acres and was Montana's largest wildfire of the 2021 season.
Rail summit could be major milestone in efforts to restore passenger service
The two-day summit will look at not only Montana service, but the expansion of passenger service in surrounding states
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
Montana clinic with surgery center seeks nurses as it nears opening
The Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., is expected to open on Sept. 13, but staff shortages in the healthcare industry are making it challenging to recruit nurses for the new facility, local news outlet KBCK reported Aug. 15. The three-story facility includes a 24-hour surgery center, urgent care, physician offices...
Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country
BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
Average Gas Prices Across Wyoming Fall by 12.6 Cents
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming fell 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week (averaging $3.98/g today) according to GasBuddy’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. The report states, “Prices in Wyoming are 64.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.”
'He's like 8 feet tall:' Billings West looking to left tackle Jacob Anderson to lead
BILLINGS — Over the last few years, football - even at the high school level - has gotten much more complicated, especially on offense. It’s a world when speed often kills, but sometimes it still just pays to be really, really big. That's why Billings West is relying...
Top 5 ranked public schools in Billings
The first day of school is finally here, which begs the question, what are the top-rated schools in Billings? According to Public School Review, Billings has 47 public schools serving over 19,000 students. There are also 14 private schools serving more than 1,600 students in the city. The average teacher-to-student...
Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, i…
