Motorsports

FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch to Stewart-Haas Racing for 2023?

Kyle Busch is still without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing next year. Is Stewart-Haas Racing a legitimate option for him in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season?. Kyle Busch entered the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in a contract year with Joe Gibbs Racing, and making matters even more interesting was the fact that longtime primary sponsor Mars Wrigley confirmed before the season started that this would be their final season with the #18 Toyota.
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race

Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
Autoweek.com

NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car Flips, Crashes into Wall at Brainerd

Veteran NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car racer Doug Gordon exited his Camaro on his own power Saturday following his frightening, nearly 250-mph accident during the first round of eliminations of the Lucas Oil Nationals at Brainerd, Minn. After conceding the rubber match to Shane Westerfield in their 29th meeting, Gordon’s...
Racing News

Kyle Busch hints he’ll be outside Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023

Kyle Busch: “It will not look the same as what it has for the last 15 years.”. Kyle Busch has driven for Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008. He’s collected two championships along the way in 2015 and again as recently in 2019. However, for 2023, the two-time champion’s...
MotorTrend Magazine

A Plant You've Never Heard of Might Change Racing Tires Forever

If you watched the 2022 Indy Car Music City Grand Prix, you might have noticed—between the multitude of crashes, that is—cars running Firestone tires with green stripes. The green denotes the use of guayule (pronounced why-YOU-lay) rubber in the sidewalls—a type of natural rubber extracted from a scrubby shrub in the Arizona desert. While not as argument-worthy as push-to-pass or as entertaining as Music City's eight collisions, there is an interesting story here—one that could be transformative for both Bridgestone (Firestone's parent company) and American farmers.
racer.com

Andretti announces plans for new $200m headquarters

Andretti Global will invest $200,000,000 in a new 575,000 square-foot shop in Fishers, Indiana, with the goal of moving into the facility by 2025. According to the team, the shop will “occupy approximately 90-acres alongside the up-and-coming Nickel Plate Trail, the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and near the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. The new global headquarters would add up to 500 jobs to the local community by early 2026.”
racer.com

'I knew I had a chance' - Malukas on first IndyCar podium at WWTR

While Josef Newgarden came away from IndyCar’s annual visit to WWTR with the win – again – on Saturday evening, the swashbuckling final stint from Dale Coyne Racing’s David Maukas arguably stole the show. Lining up fifth for the restart with 42 laps to go after...
racer.com

Raikkonen on NASCAR Cup debut: "What do I have to lose?"

Kimi Raikkonen says there are “absolutely no plans” for any additional NASCAR races after he makes his Cup Series debut this weekend at Watkins Glen. Raikkonen has previously run NASCAR Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series races, but Sunday afternoon will be the first time he’s done so at the premier level and in NASCAR’s newest car.
Racing News

Watkins Glen Race Results: August 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR race results from Watkins Glen International. Next up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Watkins Glen, New York. The road course of Watkins Glen International is set to host the Sunoco Go Rewards 200. View Watkins Glen results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Watkins Glen: Menu.
racer.com

Marks already plotting PROJECT91 future

Watkins Glen might be the only appearance for Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT91 this year, but team founder Justin Marks is already plotting its future. The idea behind the program is for elite international drivers who are interested in NASCAR racing have a route to compete at the sport’s highest level. Marks flew to Switzerland to pitch to Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 Formula 1 world champion, as the driver to kick things off.
racer.com

Larson paces Cup Series practice at Watkins Glen

Kyle Larson was the fastest overall in the sole practice session for the Cup Series at Watkins Glen with a fast lap of 123.715mph (71.293s) before a pair of Toyota drivers had simultaneous problems as time drew to a close. Ty Gibbs put the right side tires onto the grass...
racer.com

Tanak takes back-to-back WRC wins with Ypres Rally Belgium success

Ott Tanak stormed to Ypres Rally Belgium victory on Sunday afternoon to seal back-to-back FIA World Rally Championship wins. The Estonian driver inherited the top spot late on Saturday afternoon when Hyundai i20 N Rally1 teammate and long-time leader Thierry Neuville understeered off the road and into a ditch, shattering the Belgium’s hopes of a repeat home win.
