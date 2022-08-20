BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A wanted Idaho inmate was found in Utah on Monday after a multi-day search over the weekend. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho says the suspect, Justin Wayne Gould, 28, was located in Tooele. Gould was an inmate in Idaho when he failed to return from a court-ordered release on Friday afternoon.

