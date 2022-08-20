Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Missing Idaho inmate found in Utah
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A wanted Idaho inmate was found in Utah on Monday after a multi-day search over the weekend. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho says the suspect, Justin Wayne Gould, 28, was located in Tooele. Gould was an inmate in Idaho when he failed to return from a court-ordered release on Friday afternoon.
ABC 4
Bloodletting: A Horror Western Novel
Utah author J.R. Curtis joins the show today to talk about his new book, Bloodletting. Categorized as a horror western novel, this book follows pioneers who are stranded in a. blizzard, stranded in a foreign landscape. Curtis wrote this as a screenplay, inspired by the landscape of Ogden’s Fort Buenaventura....
Comments / 0