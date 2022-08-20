ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

news9.com

New Tulsa Transit Route 109 Begins This Week

Tulsa Transit will open a new route with more connections and better access on Monday. Route 109 started downtown at the Denver Avenue station and runs south along Riverside Drive to 91st and Delaware, with several stops along the way. Buses run every 40 minutes Monday through Saturday from 6...
news9.com

Green Country School Districts Struggle To Hire Enough Bus Drivers

Many Green Country school districts are struggling to hire enough bus drivers. The driver shortage can lead to confusion and frustration for parents and students who are impacted. Right now, Union Public Schools needs 15 drivers. The district has added a $2,000 sign-on bonus and raised its minimum wage by $2 an hour, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
news9.com

PSO Installing Thousands Of LED Street Lights In Broken Arrow

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is replacing thousands of streetlights across Broken Arrow with newer technology. “It’s brighter. It allows (for) better driving, (and) better vision at night. Better public safety,” said Wayne Green with PSO. Greene, says more than 5,000 streetlights are being converted to...
news9.com

New Doggy Daycare, Boarding And Spa Opens In Tulsa

A new spot is giving furry friends a vacation of their own while you’re at work or when you leave town. Dogtopia of South Tulsa just opened for business. It’s a franchise that's been around for two decades. There's a location in Edmond, but this is the first...
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City

PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
news9.com

Broken Arrow Police Report Increase In Car Thefts

Broken Arrow Police say they are seeing a rise in stolen vehicles this year, especially stolen trucks. According to police, officers have investigated 174 stolen vehicles since the start of 2022. Police say a good majority of the thefts are preventable if people would lock their car doors and stop...
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD and OHP Investigate Boating Accident on Hudson Lake That Critically Injures a Child

Bartlesville Police responded to an injury boat accident on Hudson Lake, northwest of Bartlesville. on Saturday. The occured on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 6:05 p.m. A preliminary report indicates the throttle may have stuck on the boat, which then struck the concrete spillway. There were five occupants in the boat, two adults and three children.
news9.com

Oklahoma Cancer Specialist & Research Institute In Bartlesville Gets Renovated

The Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute in Bartlesville has new renovations and we're taking a look inside. Staff says state-of-the-art equipment will make treatments a more comfortable experience for patients. The institute says it provides treatment for all three types of oncology; radiation, medical and surgical. Staff says a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso

Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
OWASSO, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Highlights from CITY MATTERS 8-22-22

Smoke testing of the Bartlesville city sewer system continues. Appearing on CITY MATTERS, city manager Mike Bailey said if problems are discovered during testing, the city will be there to help homeowners finincial to fix those problems. It could be another 30 days or so before the finishing touches are...
News On 6

OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission

Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...

