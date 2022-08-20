Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
New Tulsa Transit Route 109 Begins This Week
Tulsa Transit will open a new route with more connections and better access on Monday. Route 109 started downtown at the Denver Avenue station and runs south along Riverside Drive to 91st and Delaware, with several stops along the way. Buses run every 40 minutes Monday through Saturday from 6...
news9.com
Green Country School Districts Struggle To Hire Enough Bus Drivers
Many Green Country school districts are struggling to hire enough bus drivers. The driver shortage can lead to confusion and frustration for parents and students who are impacted. Right now, Union Public Schools needs 15 drivers. The district has added a $2,000 sign-on bonus and raised its minimum wage by $2 an hour, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
news9.com
PSO Installing Thousands Of LED Street Lights In Broken Arrow
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is replacing thousands of streetlights across Broken Arrow with newer technology. “It’s brighter. It allows (for) better driving, (and) better vision at night. Better public safety,” said Wayne Green with PSO. Greene, says more than 5,000 streetlights are being converted to...
news9.com
New Doggy Daycare, Boarding And Spa Opens In Tulsa
A new spot is giving furry friends a vacation of their own while you’re at work or when you leave town. Dogtopia of South Tulsa just opened for business. It’s a franchise that's been around for two decades. There's a location in Edmond, but this is the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Tulsa police investigating grocery store shooting that sent 2 to hospital
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say that two have been transported to the hospital after a shooting at Supermercados Las Americas near East 31st Street and South Sheridan Road. Officers say that the victim's vehicle was in the parking lot when the male suspects, driving a white SUV,...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
news9.com
Broken Arrow Police Report Increase In Car Thefts
Broken Arrow Police say they are seeing a rise in stolen vehicles this year, especially stolen trucks. According to police, officers have investigated 174 stolen vehicles since the start of 2022. Police say a good majority of the thefts are preventable if people would lock their car doors and stop...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD and OHP Investigate Boating Accident on Hudson Lake That Critically Injures a Child
Bartlesville Police responded to an injury boat accident on Hudson Lake, northwest of Bartlesville. on Saturday. The occured on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 6:05 p.m. A preliminary report indicates the throttle may have stuck on the boat, which then struck the concrete spillway. There were five occupants in the boat, two adults and three children.
OHP: 14-year-old was driving car that struck Osage County deputy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has revealed new information about the crash that killed an Osage County Deputy last week. The crash happened at the intersection of US-60 and OK-18, near Burbank in Osage County last Friday. Troopers say a Lexus driven...
news9.com
Oklahoma Cancer Specialist & Research Institute In Bartlesville Gets Renovated
The Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute in Bartlesville has new renovations and we're taking a look inside. Staff says state-of-the-art equipment will make treatments a more comfortable experience for patients. The institute says it provides treatment for all three types of oncology; radiation, medical and surgical. Staff says a...
kaynewscow.com
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
news9.com
Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso
Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
News On 6
Animal Welfare Groups Encourage Tulsans To Vote In Oklahoma's Primary Runoff Election
Several animal welfare groups have teamed up ahead of Oklahoma's primary run-off election on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the agencies are hoping people get out and vote for city leaders in support of animal advocacy in the Tulsa community. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with more...
Child reportedly in critical condition after boat accident on Hudson Lake
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) said a child was taken to a Tulsa hospital, reportedly in critical condition, after a boat accident on Hudson Lake. BPD said boat with two adults and three children struck a concrete spillway this evening, injuring some of the occupants. One...
New sporting goods store coming to Tulsa, city councilor announces
TULSA, Okla. — A new sporting goods store is coming to Tulsa, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook on Saturday. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall, Decter Wright said. “Thanks to the cooperative...
Bartlesville to receive nearly $1 million in state opioid settlement funds
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Following a vote of the City Council on Monday, the City of Bartlesville is set to receive nearly $1 million in settlement funds from three opioid distributors for their role in the state’s opioid crisis, the city of Bartlesville said in a press release. The...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Highlights from CITY MATTERS 8-22-22
Smoke testing of the Bartlesville city sewer system continues. Appearing on CITY MATTERS, city manager Mike Bailey said if problems are discovered during testing, the city will be there to help homeowners finincial to fix those problems. It could be another 30 days or so before the finishing touches are...
News On 6
OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission
Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
Gatesway Foundation receives grant for new exercise park in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Cox Charities has donated $10,000 to Gatesway Foundation, Inc. for use toward the construction of the Gatesway Friends Outdoor Exercise Park on their Broken Arrow campus, the Gatesway Foundation announced on Friday. The donation is part of the Cox Charities 2022 Community Investment Grant Program...
Dry Arkansas River reveals lots of tires
The Arkansas River is dry after repeated hot days, now people are wondering about the tires that have been under the water.
Comments / 0