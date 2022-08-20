EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Marcus Mariota is feeling — and playing — like a starter again. After leading Atlanta to scores on two of his three drives in the Falcons’ 24-16 loss against mostly New York Jets backups Monday night, Mariota appears to have strengthened his hold on the quarterback job. “The last couple years were a good reset for me, but I’m excited about the opportunity, excited about this team,” said Mariota, who was a backup the last two years in Las Vegas and hasn’t started a regular-season game since 2019 with Tennessee. Mariota was 6 of 10 for 132 yards and a touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus before giving way to rookie Desmond Ridder with a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.

25 MINUTES AGO