ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Fox5 KVVU

City says dog ‘deemed vicious’ after fatal attack on elderly Las Vegas woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says a dog that killed an elderly woman earlier this month has been “deemed vicious” and could be euthanized as a result. Authorities said previously that the incident occurred around 9:43 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard. LVMPD said they were called to reports of an elderly woman mauled by a dog.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police locate missing 84-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (7:43 p.m.): Police say the missing man has been located. ORIGINAL (2:34 p.m.): The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding Alfonzo Montano. He is 84 years old, 5'7", and weighs 130 pounds. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Metropolitan Police#Human Remains#Violent Crime#The Las Vegas Strip#The Budget Suites#W Tropicana Avenue#Bmw#Lvmpd
news3lv.com

Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man accused of hit-and-run in crash that killed 6-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man is accused of leaving the scene after a fatal collision with a 6-year-old boy riding a bike. Michael Burdick was taken into custody on suspicion of failure to stop at the scene of a crash on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to an arrest report.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas man accused of stealing 6 vehicles, but police believe there may be more

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man is accused of stealing six vehicles over two weeks, but police believe he may have stolen more. Parker Leonard, 36, faces multiple auto theft-related charges in connection with six thefts from July 18 to July 31. Leonard was arrested Aug. 11.
news3lv.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on roadway after falling off motor scooter

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on a southwest valley roadway Saturday night. The incident happened on August 20 at around 11:47 p.m. near the intersection of Jones Blvd and West Tropicana Ave. According to police, the pedestrian was lying on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
news3lv.com

Suspect accused of assaulting school bus driver in Las Vegas held on $25K bail

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in a Las Vegas neighborhood has been ordered to be held on $25,000 bail. A judge ruled that Otis Tanner, 46, would be held on monetary bail during a court appearance Saturday morning, per court records.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley. Crews on Monday were seen installing...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy