Read full article on original website
Related
Metro investigating remains found in car trunk
Las Vegas Metro Police are trying to identify human remains found in a car parked at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon after someone reported a foul odor coming from a vehicle at the complex near Tropicana and Valley View.
Fox5 KVVU
City says dog ‘deemed vicious’ after fatal attack on elderly Las Vegas woman
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says a dog that killed an elderly woman earlier this month has been “deemed vicious” and could be euthanized as a result. Authorities said previously that the incident occurred around 9:43 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard. LVMPD said they were called to reports of an elderly woman mauled by a dog.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police locate missing 84-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (7:43 p.m.): Police say the missing man has been located. ORIGINAL (2:34 p.m.): The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding Alfonzo Montano. He is 84 years old, 5'7", and weighs 130 pounds. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and...
fox40jackson.com
Las Vegas police open homicide investigation after finding decomposing body inside a car
Police in Las Vegas have opened a homicide investigation after they found a decomposing body in the trunk of a car. After residents in an apartment complex called the police complaining about a “foul odor” coming out of a white BMW, officers said they found a corpse of a person who appears to show signs of homicide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City: Dog slated for euthanasia after fatally mauling Las Vegas woman
The dog that fatally mauled an 88-year-old woman will be euthanized, a spokesperson for the City of Las Vegas says. The dog's owner/keeper can request a hearing to challenge the decision.
Nye County and Las Vegas police book 42-year-old wanted for murder
Nye County officials said on Friday, their sheriff’s office was contacted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department regarding wanted murder suspect Raymond Bennie Glasper II, 42, of Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
Person falls from scooter, struck and killed by car, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the death of a person who fell from an electric scooter and then was struck by car late Saturday night in the southwest valley. The crash happened at 11:47 p.m. on South Jones Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, according to a news release from the Las Vegas […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man accused of hit-and-run in crash that killed 6-year-old
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man is accused of leaving the scene after a fatal collision with a 6-year-old boy riding a bike. Michael Burdick was taken into custody on suspicion of failure to stop at the scene of a crash on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to an arrest report.
Las Vegas police find body in a trunk on West Tropicana Avenue
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after finding a decomposing body in the trunk of a white BMW.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash took place early Friday morning. The officials stated that the incident occurred near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. at around 4:58 a.m. A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, reported the officials. The victim was rushed to the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man accused of stealing 6 vehicles, but police believe there may be more
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man is accused of stealing six vehicles over two weeks, but police believe he may have stolen more. Parker Leonard, 36, faces multiple auto theft-related charges in connection with six thefts from July 18 to July 31. Leonard was arrested Aug. 11.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on roadway after falling off motor scooter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on a southwest valley roadway Saturday night. The incident happened on August 20 at around 11:47 p.m. near the intersection of Jones Blvd and West Tropicana Ave. According to police, the pedestrian was lying on...
8newsnow.com
Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
news3lv.com
Suspect accused of assaulting school bus driver in Las Vegas held on $25K bail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in a Las Vegas neighborhood has been ordered to be held on $25,000 bail. A judge ruled that Otis Tanner, 46, would be held on monetary bail during a court appearance Saturday morning, per court records.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman asks for public’s help finding missing service tortoise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is hoping the community can help her find her missing service animal, however, the animal in question is not a traditional service animal, such as a dog, but rather, a tortoise. It went missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Desert Inn
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash was reported around 5 a.m. and involved a motorcycle and vehicle. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley. Crews on Monday were seen installing...
Dangerous Las Vegas police chase, shootout caught on camera
A suspect shot at Las Vegas officers, fled at dangerous speeds and attempted multiple carjackings during a police chase that was caught on aerial footage and police body cameras.
Comments / 1