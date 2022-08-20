ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Vegetation Fire breaks out north of Clearlake in Lake County

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

What's ahead for the rest of wildfire season 08:04

LAKE COUNTY – A vegetation fire broke out and has burned several acres north of Clearlake in Lake County on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted that the fire is located near the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 53, between the communities of Clearlake and Clearlake Oaks. The incident has been dubbed the "Canyon Fire."

Cal Fire officials said five acres have burned and that forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage to structures. No word on what caused the fire.

Caltrans announced that a stretch of Highway 53 has been closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 20. Motorists are urged to use caution through the area.

This is a breaking news update. More to come.

