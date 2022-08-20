ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinole, CA

Elderly man charged with felony hit-and-run of bicyclist in Pinole

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALNpc_0hOBJJtt00

PIX Now 09:28

MARTINEZ -- An Orinda man is facing a felony hit-and-run charge after allegedly hitting a bicyclist in Pinole, prosecutors said Friday.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed the felony count against 73-year-old Joseph Kish for the collision that happened last month.

On July 25, Kish was driving along the 2100 block of Appian Way in Pinole at about 5 p.m. when he allegedly hit a 41-year-old male cyclist from Oakland and did not stop after the collision, the DA's office said.

The bicyclist suffered major injuries including a fractured pelvis. He was able to get out of the roadway and make it to a nearby motel where he called police.

A witness to the crash provided investigators with photos and a statement. Police were able to find the vehicle and trace it back to Kish, determining he was behind the wheel when it hit the cyclist, the DA's office said.

An arraignment date for Kish was not yet announced. The DA's office said a recent report by Contra Costa County Vision Zero said there were 14 bicycle-involved collisions that resulted in severe injury or death between 2014 and 2018.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma police arrest 19-year-old in fatal stabbing Sunday

PETALUMA -- Petaluma police arrested a 19-year-old man they believe stabbed another man to death Sunday morning at a home on the 400 block of Arcadia Drive.Officers were called at 9:31 a.m. to check the welfare of an area resident.According to a statement, "officers received information that one of the residence's occupants sustained a stab wound and was injured inside. Officers entered the residence and located a deceased adult male with numerous stab wounds."Officers arrested Petaluma resident Christopher Hopkins at the scene on suspicion of murder.The identity of the victim was not being released as of Sunday evening.Police ask anyone with information relevant to this investigation, contact detective Ronald Flores at rflores@cityofpetaluma.org or at (707) 778-4450.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in attack on 65-year-old woman in SF Richmond District arrested

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect in the random assault of a woman in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Monday and police say the man had been released from custody after a prior felony arrest.The attack happened a few minutes before noon on August 10 at Geary Boulevard and 26th Avenue and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The 65-year-old woman told responding officers she was walking on Geary when an unknown male suspect walked in front of her and punched her multiple times. The surveillance video showed customers inside the cafe running out to give her...
KRON4 News

Suspect in string of SF commercial burglaries arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected in a string of commercial burglaries across the city over the past three months. The suspect, 28-year-old San Francisco resident Molimau Masaniai, is alleged to have taken part in three break-ins during which a safe, cash registers and lottery tickets were stolen, according […]
KTVU FOX 2

Mayor says 10% of Antioch Police Department under investigation

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch's mayor on Monday said that eight of 57 officers in the police department are under investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors. That number comprises about 10% of the police force and 15% of the patrol officers in the city. All eight are on administrative leave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinez, CA
Orinda, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Orinda, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Pinole, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Pinole, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate stabbing Monday morning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the […]
KRON4 News

Stockton police seize 55 pounds of meth in traffic stop

(BCN) — Two men were arrested last week in Stockton after officers allegedly found 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle valued at approximately $110,000, police said. Norberto Sanchez, 39 of Ceres and Cesar Osuna, 40, of Los Angeles, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in connection with the narcotics located […]
CBS San Francisco

Drive-by shooting wounds man, leaves car riddled with bullets in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK -- One man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a quiet afternoon in Menlo Park was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire.Menlo Park police said officers responded to a 1:20 p.m. Sunday call about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St.Upon arrival, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim who was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Preliminary investigation revealed four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting. The suspects fled the scene immediately and there was no lingering threat.Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Menlo Park PD's detective unit at (650) 330-6300.  
Fox40

1 person fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that during a robbery incident a person confronted the suspect and the suspect shot the victim. According to police, the suspect left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Kish
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in 1982 cold case murder of Karen Stitt extradited from Hawaii to Bay Area

SUNNYVALE – The man suspected in the 1982 cold case murder of Karen Stitt has been extradited back to the Bay Area after being arrested in Hawaii earlier this month, authorities said.According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, detectives transported 75-year-old Gary Gene Ramirez from Maui on Saturday without incident. Ramirez was booked into Santa Clara County Jail, where he is being held without bail as of Monday.His court date has not yet been determined. On August 2, cold case investigators arrested Ramirez in the murder of Stitt, a 15-year-old Palo Alto High School student."I believe we have a...
KRON4 News

CHP: DUI suspected in 7-car collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, and one person has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the […]
KRON4 News

Five DUI arrests made in one night by Petaluma PD

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Five DUI arrests were made Friday night during a DUI Saturation Patrol, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Eli Alfaro, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence at 2:58 a.m. after being reported by another motorist for driving his vehicle on four rims. The witness reported they saw Alfaro swerving […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch mayor: 10% of city's police force under criminal investigation

ANTIOCH -- The Antioch Police Department has eight of its officers currently under investigation by federal and county prosecutors, Mayor Lamar Thorpe announced Monday.Thorpe said at a press conference the officers are on administrative leave because of the investigations. The eight are 15% of the city's 57 patrol officers and 10% of the overall police force.A criminal grand jury has been impaneled, which could then increase the number of officers under investigation. The mayor was recently asked to meet with the new leadership of the police union. "it became more and more clear to me that at that meeting that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Appian Way
CBS San Francisco

Update: Surveillance video shows Oakland shooting that left Asian woman dead

OAKLAND -- Surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows the brazen daylight attempted robbery of an older Asian woman Sunday afternoon that ended with the victim being fatally shot.Oakland police officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.On Monday, KPIX confirmed the victim's identity as 56-year-old Lili Xu, a dentist who works at the Pacific Renaissance Center on 9th Street in Oakland.Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects...
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg man gets 5 years for selling fentanyl that killed former classmate

PITTSBURG – An Eastern Contra Costa County man has been sentenced to over five years in federal prison for selling pills laced with fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a former classmate, federal prosecutors said.Northern California U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office announced Monday that 23-year-old Gage Pascoe of Pittsburg received a 68 month sentence, along with five years of supervised release. Earlier this year, Pascoe pleaded guilty to the charge of distributing fentanyl.Court document said on the night of June 16, 2020, the former classmate came to Pascoe's house to buy oxycodone pills. He sold her 13 "M30" pills,...
KCRA.com

Man killed in Stockton triple shooting known for working at food truck

STOCKTON, Calif. — Close friends of a mankilled in a triple shooting in Stockton on Friday say many in the community knew him because he worked at a popular food truck. Terry Toerurn, 36, loved working at Johnny Wokker food truck, according to its owner. "Being around positivity, I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS San Francisco

Five arrested in Petaluma saturation patrol

PETALUMA - Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department.The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police said.The Petaluma Police Department has made 170 DUI arrests since January 1, 2022. During the same period in the previous year, 93 DUI arrests were made.
KTVU FOX 2

San Leandro liquor store feels targeted after recent strong-arm robberies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A San Leandro store worker said she was robbed twice since May and thinks it's the same suspects. Both robberies were caught on camera at Mel's Liquors on Manor Boulevard. She is worried the thieves might be targeting her and that they will come back. She...
KCRA.com

1 man killed, 2 men hospitalized after shooting in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — At least one man is dead and two other men are in the hospital after a shooting on Friday night in Stockton, according to authorities. Stockton police said officers responded to the 4900 block of Greensboro Way to a report of a shooting where they found three men shot. First responders attempted aid on a 36-year-old man when he died at the scene, authorities said.
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy