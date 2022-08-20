Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Blondo Street closed for two weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Blondo Street will be closed for two weeks starting Monday. Omaha Public Works announced several road restrictions all beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, including a closure on a portion of Blondo Street. Blondo Street between 60th and 65th Streets will be closed for...
KETV.com
Smoke seen for miles as crews battle fire near 20th and Ohio
OMAHA, Neb. — Smoke could be seen for miles Monday afternoon as crews battled a fire near 20th and Ohio streets. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Skycam network captured the video above as smoke filled the skies north of downtown Omaha. Weather Now meteorologist Caitlin Harvey said air quality was...
klkntv.com
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
3 News Now
Iowa DOT announces new construction for those traveling to Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — There are some new upcoming closures and detours to be aware of. In addition to the I-480 east-bound closure in Omaha from Aug. 23 until Sept. 23, there will be ongoing construction activities on the I-29/I-480/West Broadway System Interchange. This will lead to temporary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bellevue.net
Bellevue Public Works Department Announces Lane Restrictions on Harlan Drive for Bridge Repairs
The Bellevue Public Works Department has announced that traffic on Harlan Drive will be restricted to one lane in each direction between Arboretum Drive and Betz Road beginning Monday, August 22, 2022. The entrance and exit ramps for Fort Crook Road will remain open to traffic during construction. The lane restrictions are expected to be in place for a period of approximately four months.
doniphanherald.com
Bellevue officials announce plans to revitalize Olde Towne area
BELLEVUE — A multistory building featuring luxury apartments and 18,000 square feet of retail space will rise in Bellevue’s Olde Towne, paving the way for the revitalization of the city’s core. The new building will rise at the northeast corner of Mission Avenue and Washington Street. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection
BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
WOWT
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
WOWT
Volunteers help clean up Zorinsky Lake Park
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of people spent their Sunday cleaning up a local park. More than 30 volunteers with ASEZ WAO, an international young adult volunteer group, spent the day picking up trash and litter around Zorinsky Lake Park. The group name stands for ‘Save the Earth from A...
Rail union: Plan for contract deal doesn't address concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The head of the nation's largest railroad union says the report designed to help resolve stalled contract talks with freight railroads doesn't do enough to address concerns about working conditions, even though it suggests 24% raises. The railroads indicated earlier this week that they were...
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
Kearney Hub
Their tree dead, Fremont couple opts to create an eagle from stump
FREMONT — Jim and Kathy Gibney knew they needed to do something after their huge pin oak tree died. The tree, which stood about 90 feet tall, was in the corner of their Fremont home’s front yard when they bought the property, where they have lived for 50 years.
iheart.com
Charging Decision In Bennington Area Lake Crash
After consulting with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff's office announces no charges will be filed against anyone involved in a late July boating mishap that critically injured three people in the northwest part of the county. On July 25th, fire and rescue were sent to...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
8 new COVID-related death certificates reported in Douglas County since Thursday
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 416 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday when 353 new cases were reported.
Omaha motorcyclists die after fatal crash in rural Harrison County
Two people died after a single-vehicle motorcycle accident in rural Harrison County on Sunday morning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
NebraskaTV
One dead following Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. — One person has died following a crash between Seward and David City Sunday night. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highways 15 and 66. The investigation determined the first...
KETV.com
Two people killed in Harrison County motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Harrison County, Iowa, Sunday morning. In a news release, the Harrison County Sheriff said the crash happened on Austin Avenue near 307th Place, several miles south of Modale. Officials found the wreck around 9:50 a.m. Sunday when a passerby called 911.
Comments / 0