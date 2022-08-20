ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOWT

Portion of Omaha’s Blondo Street closed for two weeks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Blondo Street will be closed for two weeks starting Monday. Omaha Public Works announced several road restrictions all beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, including a closure on a portion of Blondo Street. Blondo Street between 60th and 65th Streets will be closed for...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Smoke seen for miles as crews battle fire near 20th and Ohio

OMAHA, Neb. — Smoke could be seen for miles Monday afternoon as crews battled a fire near 20th and Ohio streets. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Skycam network captured the video above as smoke filled the skies north of downtown Omaha. Weather Now meteorologist Caitlin Harvey said air quality was...
klkntv.com

Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
bellevue.net

Bellevue Public Works Department Announces Lane Restrictions on Harlan Drive for Bridge Repairs

The Bellevue Public Works Department has announced that traffic on Harlan Drive will be restricted to one lane in each direction between Arboretum Drive and Betz Road beginning Monday, August 22, 2022. The entrance and exit ramps for Fort Crook Road will remain open to traffic during construction. The lane restrictions are expected to be in place for a period of approximately four months.
doniphanherald.com

Bellevue officials announce plans to revitalize Olde Towne area

BELLEVUE — A multistory building featuring luxury apartments and 18,000 square feet of retail space will rise in Bellevue’s Olde Towne, paving the way for the revitalization of the city’s core. The new building will rise at the northeast corner of Mission Avenue and Washington Street. The...
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection

BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
WOWT

Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
WOWT

Volunteers help clean up Zorinsky Lake Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of people spent their Sunday cleaning up a local park. More than 30 volunteers with ASEZ WAO, an international young adult volunteer group, spent the day picking up trash and litter around Zorinsky Lake Park. The group name stands for ‘Save the Earth from A...
Panhandle Post

Rail union: Plan for contract deal doesn't address concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The head of the nation's largest railroad union says the report designed to help resolve stalled contract talks with freight railroads doesn't do enough to address concerns about working conditions, even though it suggests 24% raises. The railroads indicated earlier this week that they were...
klkntv.com

Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Their tree dead, Fremont couple opts to create an eagle from stump

FREMONT — Jim and Kathy Gibney knew they needed to do something after their huge pin oak tree died. The tree, which stood about 90 feet tall, was in the corner of their Fremont home’s front yard when they bought the property, where they have lived for 50 years.
iheart.com

Charging Decision In Bennington Area Lake Crash

After consulting with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff's office announces no charges will be filed against anyone involved in a late July boating mishap that critically injured three people in the northwest part of the county. On July 25th, fire and rescue were sent to...
News Channel Nebraska

Officials say buried electrical cable stolen

NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
FOX 2

Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
NebraskaTV

One dead following Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. — One person has died following a crash between Seward and David City Sunday night. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highways 15 and 66. The investigation determined the first...
KETV.com

Two people killed in Harrison County motorcycle crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Harrison County, Iowa, Sunday morning. In a news release, the Harrison County Sheriff said the crash happened on Austin Avenue near 307th Place, several miles south of Modale. Officials found the wreck around 9:50 a.m. Sunday when a passerby called 911.

