A quick look into WSU volleyball
The Washington State volleyball team is back for another exciting season coming this fall. Led by former WSU volleyballer Jen Greeny (and the best coach in the Pac-12), the Cougs are also led by star players Pia Timmer and Magda Jehlarova, who both were named to the Pac-12 All-Conference team.
Cougar footballers conduct final camp scrimmage
Good morning! We did it, everyone! We made it through the final Saturday without football until 2023! Wooooooo! Next Sunday, this space will be occupied with extensive breakdowns from every angle of matchups like North Texas-UTEP and Austin Peay-Western Kentucky. Ok maybe not. Even so, football is coming!. Your Washington...
Ranking the Big Ten’s football uniforms: Michigan or Ohio State at No. 1?
The Big Ten is home to some of the most historic football stadiums in the country and some of the most successful programs. But the conference also is known for possessing some of the most iconic uniforms in college football. Not all of them are elite, though, which is reflected in our rankings of the best jersey-pant-helmet combos in the Big Ten.
Michigan Football: Latest on Jadyn Davis and another 5-star target
Michigan football’s top recruit in the 2024 class, Jadyn Davis, opened his season on Friday and the Wolverines seem to be in a strong spot. There’s no doubt who the most important recruit is for the Michigan football program and regardless of class, it’s five-star QB Jadyn Davis.
Pilot marks WSU Cougar logo over Palouse on flight tracker
PULLMAN, Wash. — The 2022-23 WSU football season is two weeks away, but some across the Inland Northwest are already claiming their territory. Mark Showalter, a WSU alum from Richland, Washington, flew over the Palouse Saturday morning and marked the area claiming “Cougar Country.” When marking the area, the flight tracker shows the WSU logo. WSU starts its season against...
Monday will bring a rainy and stormy first day of school for the Cougs & Vandals in the Palouse!
A clear Sunday night will turn into a rainy Monday, with isolated storms throughout the region, as we head into the third week of August. The start of this work week is going to be different than weeks past, as the Inland Northwest and down south toward the Palouse will experience some rain for the first time in what feels like a long time!
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes
As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan
What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
Kenny Chesney Taps Uncle Kracker For Detroit Show
Kenny Chesney performed for just under two hours when he took the stage at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday (August 20th) for nearly 50,000 fans. He also surprised the crowd with an appearance by Uncle Kracker. Fans went crazy as Kracker took the second verse of their six-week Number One hit, “When The Sun Goes Down,” followed up by Uncle Kracker's hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants to visit before University of Michigan students return
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re wondering what the rumbling in the distance is, it’s the horde of students getting ready to descend upon Ann Arbor to start classes at the University of Michigan. While students have already started taking over university haunts like The Brown Jug or...
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
Local Graduate from Canton High Returns
Kayla Sutton finally came back to her hometown high school to inspire kids the same way she was inspired her junior year of college. But was teaching what she thought she was going to do? Simple answer no. Along with other teachers Sutton didn’t even major in education. Sutton actually...
SEMA Garage Detroit opens in Plymouth, MI
Plymouth, Mich. — The SEMA Garage-Detroit grand opening was held Thursday, August 18, 2022. The new 45,000 square foot building is located on Jib Road in Plymouth, Mich. This is a facility where they utilize aftermarket parts companies and develop technology and test equipment. It features a research and...
Tickets on sale now for 'Hamilton' at Detroit's Fisher Theatre
If you want to be in the room where it happens, now's your chance to see the Broadway phenomenon "Hamilton" when it returns to Detroit this fall. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for the public to see the iconic musical, which hits the Fisher Theatre stage for a three-week run Nov. 15 through Dec. 4. Ticket prices range from $59 to $169; customers will be limited to purchasing a maximum of eight tickets each.
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
The street where I grew up: Suzi Quatro, 72, singer, musician and songwriter, shares memories of Torrey Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, Detroit, Michigan
Our house was built by my father, Art, for his growing family. It was ready just as my mother gave birth to me in hospital, so it was always known as Suzi's House. I guess that's why I have such a strong emotional connection to it. I lived there until I was 14, when I left home to tour with my band.
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit.
Brush fire burns near Philleo Lake and Cedar Road
SPANGLE, Wash. — A brush fire burned in a field near Philleo Lake and Cedar Roads in Spangle. The fire has burned 31 acres, or 0.0484375 miles. Crews from Spokane County Fire District 3 responded to the fire, asking people to stay away from the area as crews work to put the fire out. Copyright: 4 News Now READ: Fire...
