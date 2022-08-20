ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cougcenter.com

A quick look into WSU volleyball

The Washington State volleyball team is back for another exciting season coming this fall. Led by former WSU volleyballer Jen Greeny (and the best coach in the Pac-12), the Cougs are also led by star players Pia Timmer and Magda Jehlarova, who both were named to the Pac-12 All-Conference team.
cougcenter.com

Cougar footballers conduct final camp scrimmage

Good morning! We did it, everyone! We made it through the final Saturday without football until 2023! Wooooooo! Next Sunday, this space will be occupied with extensive breakdowns from every angle of matchups like North Texas-UTEP and Austin Peay-Western Kentucky. Ok maybe not. Even so, football is coming!. Your Washington...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Pilot marks WSU Cougar logo over Palouse on flight tracker

PULLMAN, Wash. — The 2022-23 WSU football season is two weeks away, but some across the Inland Northwest are already claiming their territory. Mark Showalter, a WSU alum from Richland, Washington, flew over the Palouse Saturday morning and marked the area claiming “Cougar Country.” When marking the area, the flight tracker shows the WSU logo. WSU starts its season against...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KLEWTV

Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes

As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan

What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
nowdecatur.com

Kenny Chesney Taps Uncle Kracker For Detroit Show

Kenny Chesney performed for just under two hours when he took the stage at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday (August 20th) for nearly 50,000 fans. He also surprised the crowd with an appearance by Uncle Kracker. Fans went crazy as Kracker took the second verse of their six-week Number One hit, “When The Sun Goes Down,” followed up by Uncle Kracker's hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”
cantontiger.org

Local Graduate from Canton High Returns

Kayla Sutton finally came back to her hometown high school to inspire kids the same way she was inspired her junior year of college. But was teaching what she thought she was going to do? Simple answer no. Along with other teachers Sutton didn’t even major in education. Sutton actually...
Americajr.com

SEMA Garage Detroit opens in Plymouth, MI

Plymouth, Mich. — The SEMA Garage-Detroit grand opening was held Thursday, August 18, 2022. The new 45,000 square foot building is located on Jib Road in Plymouth, Mich. This is a facility where they utilize aftermarket parts companies and develop technology and test equipment. It features a research and...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Detroit News

Tickets on sale now for 'Hamilton' at Detroit's Fisher Theatre

If you want to be in the room where it happens, now's your chance to see the Broadway phenomenon "Hamilton" when it returns to Detroit this fall. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for the public to see the iconic musical, which hits the Fisher Theatre stage for a three-week run Nov. 15 through Dec. 4. Ticket prices range from $59 to $169; customers will be limited to purchasing a maximum of eight tickets each.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Brush fire burns near Philleo Lake and Cedar Road

SPANGLE, Wash. — A brush fire burned in a field near Philleo Lake and Cedar Roads in Spangle. The fire has burned 31 acres, or 0.0484375 miles. Crews from Spokane County Fire District 3 responded to the fire, asking people to stay away from the area as crews work to put the fire out. Copyright: 4 News Now READ: Fire...

