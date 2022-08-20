Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Saints' Michael Thomas Dealing with Hamstring Injury, HC Dennis Allen Says
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Sunday. Thomas has not appeared in either of the team's first two preseason games, and his status for the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday is unclear.
Bleacher Report
Tony Buzbee Calls for NFL to Take 'Immediate Action' Against Saints' Alvin Kamara
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the man allegedly assaulted by Alvin Kamara, is calling for the NFL and others to take action against the New Orleans Saints running back. "The attack on Mr. Greene was unprovoked and extremely violent," Buzbee said in a statement, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We call on the appropriate authorities to exact swift punishment against all parties involved in the attack. We also encourage the NFL to take immediate action. As appropriate, we will make Mr. Greene available to the authorities and the NFL, to the extent they wish to speak with him."
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Says Week 1 Matchup with Browns Has Meaning: Not Going to 'Be a Robot'
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield would be the team's starting quarterback, setting up a Week 1 showdown with his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Later in the day, Mayfield told reporters he wasn't going to pretend like that particular matchup wasn't meaningful. "When...
Bleacher Report
Sam Darnold Says 'It Sucks' to Lose Panthers' QB Battle to Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold didn't hold back with his reaction to losing the QB1 battle to Baker Mayfield. "For me, it sucks, to be quite honest," Darnold told reporters. Head coach Matt Rhule named Mayfield the starter Monday after the team's second preseason game, which featured neither Mayfield nor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Report: Tom Brady to Return to Bucs Monday After Being Away for Personal Matter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly expected to return to the team Monday after leaving training camp for personal reasons, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added that head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Sunday that Brady would make his return soon. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that...
Bleacher Report
Report: Giants 'Hopeful' Kayvon Thibodeaux Can Play Week 1 Despite Knee Injury
New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after his knee injury suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday was diagnosed as a sprained MCL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, the Giants are "hopeful" he will be ready to return for the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11.
Bleacher Report
Titans' Malik Willis Touted as 'Definition of Dynamic' by Twitter in Preseason Start
After an exciting preseason debut, Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis showed more of his upside Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie went 6-of-15 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown in the first half, adding 42 rushing yards on five attempts. His touchdown came at the end of...
Bleacher Report
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Says He's 'Good' After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Bengals
New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux said he is "good" after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York coach Brian Daboll, via ESPN's Adam Schefter, said Thibodeaux will still undergo further testing on his knee. Thibodeaux suffered the injury in the second...
Bleacher Report
The Biggest Winners and Losers from 2022 NFL Training Camps
With two weeks of the preseason behind us, training camp is just about over and we can look forward to the real thing getting started in just a couple of weeks. There's still a third week of preseason and a few position battles out there that need to be settled. But it's already starting to become clear who the winners and losers of this year's preseason action are.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Returns to Bucs, Expected to Practice Monday After Leave of Absence
Tom Brady's hiatus is over. Jenna Laine of ESPN reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is in the team facility and is expected to practice Monday. Brady has been away from the team since Aug. 11 to deal with an undisclosed personal matter. The Bucs have offered no explanation for...
Bleacher Report
1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Propose Before the 2022 Season
The 2022 NFL season may nearly be here, but there is still plenty of time for teams around the league to talk shop and swing trades. Notable players could be on the move based on training camp and preseason results. With positional battles being settled and depth charts being sorted, franchises may seek to clear a logjam by offloading some veteran talent who may otherwise ride the pine.
NFL・
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Ravens Offer Lamar Jackson a Contract Bigger Than Kyler Murray Received
The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly facing a "big, uphill battle" in getting a contract extension in place with Lamar Jackson before Week 1. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports provided an update on negotiations Sunday, saying the Ravens have eclipsed the five-year, $230.5 million extension signed by Kyler Murray. "It's a...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Examining Expert Mock Drafts After Preseason Week 2
Fantasy football mock drafts are out in full force, especially now that we're in the thick of the NFL preseason. We're through two weeks of the three-week exhibition slate, and every fantasy manager is preparing for the 2022 regular season. You don't have to look hard to find expert mocks...
Bleacher Report
King: 'Won't Be Surprised If' Justin Jefferson Is Considered NFL's Best WR After 2022
Entering his third year in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is facing high expectations. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote Monday in this week's Football Morning in America that the 23-year-old is on the cusp of becoming the best player at his position:. "So what's new for...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Denies 'Masked Singer' Buzz After Returning to Buccaneers Practice
Sorry, Masked Singer fans. It doesn't look like the greatest quarterback of all time will be appearing on the program. Tom Brady took to Twitter on Monday and denied that he had left Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp to make an appearance on the Fox show:. Brady returned to practice...
Bleacher Report
Steelers Twitter Hypes Kenny Pickett as Week 1 Starting QB After Preseason Week 2
Kenny Pickett has captured the hearts of Pittsburgh Steelers fans following another impressive preseason performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown before being replaced by Mason Rudolph. His only incompletion came on a spike...
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Desmond Ridder Draws Rave Reviews for Preseason Performance vs. Jets
The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with a third-round draft pick, but he looked worthy of a first-rounder during Monday's preseason game against the New York Jets. While Ridder was inconsistent at just 10-of-22 passing in his first NFL action against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback who helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff made obvious strides in his second game.
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season
The Philadelphia Eagles have been a frequent visitor of the NFL playoffs in recent years. They'll be hoping to get back there at the end of the 2022 season, potentially marking another step forward for the franchise. Although the Eagles have been to the postseason four of the past five...
San Francisco Signs former Bears Safety
Former Bears safety Tashaun Gipson isn't done playing yet and has reportedly signed with the San Francisco 49ers, who come to Soldier Field for the opener.
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: Jaquan Brisker Expected to Play Week 1 After Surgery on Wrist Injury
Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker still has a chance to play Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers despite recently undergoing surgery to repair a thumb injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The news comes after Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Saturday that Brisker is dealing with...
Comments / 0