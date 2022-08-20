ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Tony Buzbee Calls for NFL to Take 'Immediate Action' Against Saints' Alvin Kamara

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the man allegedly assaulted by Alvin Kamara, is calling for the NFL and others to take action against the New Orleans Saints running back. "The attack on Mr. Greene was unprovoked and extremely violent," Buzbee said in a statement, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We call on the appropriate authorities to exact swift punishment against all parties involved in the attack. We also encourage the NFL to take immediate action. As appropriate, we will make Mr. Greene available to the authorities and the NFL, to the extent they wish to speak with him."
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Says Week 1 Matchup with Browns Has Meaning: Not Going to 'Be a Robot'

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield would be the team's starting quarterback, setting up a Week 1 showdown with his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Later in the day, Mayfield told reporters he wasn't going to pretend like that particular matchup wasn't meaningful. "When...
Bleacher Report

Sam Darnold Says 'It Sucks' to Lose Panthers' QB Battle to Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold didn't hold back with his reaction to losing the QB1 battle to Baker Mayfield. "For me, it sucks, to be quite honest," Darnold told reporters. Head coach Matt Rhule named Mayfield the starter Monday after the team's second preseason game, which featured neither Mayfield nor...
Bleacher Report

Report: Tom Brady to Return to Bucs Monday After Being Away for Personal Matter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly expected to return to the team Monday after leaving training camp for personal reasons, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added that head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Sunday that Brady would make his return soon. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that...
Bleacher Report

Report: Giants 'Hopeful' Kayvon Thibodeaux Can Play Week 1 Despite Knee Injury

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after his knee injury suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday was diagnosed as a sprained MCL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, the Giants are "hopeful" he will be ready to return for the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11.
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Winners and Losers from 2022 NFL Training Camps

With two weeks of the preseason behind us, training camp is just about over and we can look forward to the real thing getting started in just a couple of weeks. There's still a third week of preseason and a few position battles out there that need to be settled. But it's already starting to become clear who the winners and losers of this year's preseason action are.
Bleacher Report

1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Propose Before the 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL season may nearly be here, but there is still plenty of time for teams around the league to talk shop and swing trades. Notable players could be on the move based on training camp and preseason results. With positional battles being settled and depth charts being sorted, franchises may seek to clear a logjam by offloading some veteran talent who may otherwise ride the pine.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Examining Expert Mock Drafts After Preseason Week 2

Fantasy football mock drafts are out in full force, especially now that we're in the thick of the NFL preseason. We're through two weeks of the three-week exhibition slate, and every fantasy manager is preparing for the 2022 regular season. You don't have to look hard to find expert mocks...
Bleacher Report

King: 'Won't Be Surprised If' Justin Jefferson Is Considered NFL's Best WR After 2022

Entering his third year in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is facing high expectations. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote Monday in this week's Football Morning in America that the 23-year-old is on the cusp of becoming the best player at his position:. "So what's new for...
Bleacher Report

Steelers Twitter Hypes Kenny Pickett as Week 1 Starting QB After Preseason Week 2

Kenny Pickett has captured the hearts of Pittsburgh Steelers fans following another impressive preseason performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown before being replaced by Mason Rudolph. His only incompletion came on a spike...
Bleacher Report

Falcons' Desmond Ridder Draws Rave Reviews for Preseason Performance vs. Jets

The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with a third-round draft pick, but he looked worthy of a first-rounder during Monday's preseason game against the New York Jets. While Ridder was inconsistent at just 10-of-22 passing in his first NFL action against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback who helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff made obvious strides in his second game.
Bleacher Report

Eagles' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season

The Philadelphia Eagles have been a frequent visitor of the NFL playoffs in recent years. They'll be hoping to get back there at the end of the 2022 season, potentially marking another step forward for the franchise. Although the Eagles have been to the postseason four of the past five...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Bears Rumors: Jaquan Brisker Expected to Play Week 1 After Surgery on Wrist Injury

Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker still has a chance to play Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers despite recently undergoing surgery to repair a thumb injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The news comes after Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Saturday that Brisker is dealing with...

