Utica, NY — On behalf of the JCTOD Outreach, Inc. (dba) Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry, our Program Participants, Staff, and Board of Directors, we are honored and grateful to have served the Community for 27 years. JPC continues with the positive change to meet the need as the Community is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). We invite you to the JPC 27th Year – Days of Celebration with the JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food and School Supplies Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO