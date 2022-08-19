Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxhc.com
Porchfest 22’ in Cortland Brings Community Together
Another successful Porchfest in Cortland! Porchefest 22′ brought many in the community together on a beautiful summer Sunday. The Van Hoesen neighborhood was filled with live music and many enjoying activities in support of 2 local programs. Goodwill donations and sponsorships for the event all go to benefit the...
Cazenovia couple to wed
The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
WKTV
Utica Food Pantry holding 'What's for Lunch' giveaway for local students
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Food Pantry is holding a food giveaway Monday for families with school-aged children in the Utica City School District ahead of the start of the school year. While many Utica schools have provided free lunches throughout the summer, the meals will not be available...
localsyr.com
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKTV
Herkimer County Fair comes to a close
HERKIMER, NY - Another successful year for the Herkimer County Fair. Sunday was the last day to enjoy all the rides, games, and food. There was also a tractor pull, milking contest, and a children's rodeo. The Herkimer County Fair is about more than just having fun. It's about people...
WKTV
Car wash may be headed to former Zebb's restaurant location
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The site of the former Zebb’s restaurant in New Hartford may soon be home to a car wash. Tidal Wave has submitted an application for site plan review with the town planning board, however, the town supervisor says no decisions have officially been made.
uticaphoenix.net
Press Release: Johnson Park Center Announces Upcoming Free Food and School Supplies Giveaways
Utica, NY — On behalf of the JCTOD Outreach, Inc. (dba) Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry, our Program Participants, Staff, and Board of Directors, we are honored and grateful to have served the Community for 27 years. JPC continues with the positive change to meet the need as the Community is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). We invite you to the JPC 27th Year – Days of Celebration with the JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food and School Supplies Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm.
Multiple People Stabbed in Fight in Downtown Utica Friday Afternoon
UTICA, NY – At least three people were reportedly stabbed during a fight in downtown...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKTV
Women sentenced in Kunkel ambulance theft
A Buffalo woman who stole an ambulance from Utica in 2021 and crashed it in the Irondequoit Bay outside Rochester was sentenced to prison. Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison. The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of...
WKTV
Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
WKTV
43-year-old man drowns in river while canoeing with family in Otego
OTEGO, N.Y. – A 43-year-old man drowned in a river behind State Highway 7 in the town of Otego while canoeing with his family Sunday afternoon, according to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff says Brian Walley was in a canoe going around a bend when other family...
44 new businesses in Central NY include a sushi restaurant and a transcription service
Last week, 44 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County, eight were in Cayuga County and three were in Madison County. A new sushi restaurant and a transcription service were among the new businesses filed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKTV
West Canada Valley returns with "same fire" coming off Section III 8-man title
The West Canada Valley Indians finished 2021 with an 8-2 record, and beat Morrisville-Eaton to capture the program's first sectional championship since 1997. West Canada Valley returns with "same fire" coming off Section III 8-man title. The West Canada Valley Indians finished 2021 with an 8-2 record, and beat Morrisville-Eaton...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer
A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Lisa and Anthony Waldron back in court, Oswego County DSS creates new management positions
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in...
WKTV
Network connecting emergency agencies expands in Oneida County
ROME, N.Y. – Local officials were in Rome Tuesday morning to announce the expansion of a cell network exclusively for first responders in Oneida County. The county is working with AT&T to broaden the FirstNet network, which connects public safety agencies, like police and fire, in more than 340 communities across New York.
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
Lifeguards save unconscious infant at Central New York state park, officials say
Western, N.Y. — Four lifeguards will be honored Monday for saving an unconscious 11-month-old boy who was suffering from an allergic reaction last month at a Central New York state park, officials said. On July 5, the four Delta Lake State Park lifeguards were called to a campsite after...
Comments / 0