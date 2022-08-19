ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxhc.com

Porchfest 22’ in Cortland Brings Community Together

Another successful Porchfest in Cortland! Porchefest 22′ brought many in the community together on a beautiful summer Sunday. The Van Hoesen neighborhood was filled with live music and many enjoying activities in support of 2 local programs. Goodwill donations and sponsorships for the event all go to benefit the...
CORTLAND, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia couple to wed

The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Entertainment
Utica, NY
Society
City
Utica, NY
WKTV

Herkimer County Fair comes to a close

HERKIMER, NY - Another successful year for the Herkimer County Fair. Sunday was the last day to enjoy all the rides, games, and food. There was also a tractor pull, milking contest, and a children's rodeo. The Herkimer County Fair is about more than just having fun. It's about people...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Car wash may be headed to former Zebb's restaurant location

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The site of the former Zebb’s restaurant in New Hartford may soon be home to a car wash. Tidal Wave has submitted an application for site plan review with the town planning board, however, the town supervisor says no decisions have officially been made.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Press Release: Johnson Park Center Announces Upcoming Free Food and School Supplies Giveaways

Utica, NY — On behalf of the JCTOD Outreach, Inc. (dba) Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry, our Program Participants, Staff, and Board of Directors, we are honored and grateful to have served the Community for 27 years. JPC continues with the positive change to meet the need as the Community is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). We invite you to the JPC 27th Year – Days of Celebration with the JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food and School Supplies Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm.
UTICA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
WKTV

Women sentenced in Kunkel ambulance theft

A Buffalo woman who stole an ambulance from Utica in 2021 and crashed it in the Irondequoit Bay outside Rochester was sentenced to prison. Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison. The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

43-year-old man drowns in river while canoeing with family in Otego

OTEGO, N.Y. – A 43-year-old man drowned in a river behind State Highway 7 in the town of Otego while canoeing with his family Sunday afternoon, according to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff says Brian Walley was in a canoe going around a bend when other family...
OTEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
WIBX 950

Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer

A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
HERKIMER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
WKTV

Network connecting emergency agencies expands in Oneida County

ROME, N.Y. – Local officials were in Rome Tuesday morning to announce the expansion of a cell network exclusively for first responders in Oneida County. The county is working with AT&T to broaden the FirstNet network, which connects public safety agencies, like police and fire, in more than 340 communities across New York.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy