Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Sunday
The U.S. Gymnastics Championships conclude Sunday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of women’s competition, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Shilese Jones, 20, enters with the lead, seeking to become the oldest first-time U.S. women’s all-around champion in more...
Tennis-Inspired Garcia goes from Cincinnati qualifier to champion
Aug 21 (Reuters) - Caroline Garcia capped a long week by beating Petra Kvitova 6-2 6-4 to claim the Cincinnati Open title on Sunday and become the first qualifier to win a WTA Tour 1000 tournament.
Konnor McClain rallies to stunning all-around victory at U.S. gymnastics championships
Konnor McClain, who missed out on making the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, rallied past Shilese Jones in the final for her first national title.
AOL Corp
2 U.S. Gymnasts Just Made History at the National Championships & May Be Headed for the Olympics Again
Two familiar faces just made history at the 2022 USA Gymnastics National Championships, and we might be seeing them headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics as well. Jordan Chiles, 21, and Jade Carey, 22, who both competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a part of the U.S. women's gymnastics team, each made their return at this summer's National Championships. And while this may seem unsurprising, considering both just competed last summer in the Olympics, the two actually made history as the first U.S. Olympic female gymnasts to follow a season of NCAA college gymnastics with a return to elite competition, as noted by NBC Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
'It's hard to believe': Caroline Garcia upsets Petra Kvitova, wins Western & Southern Open crown
MASON, Ohio -- Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week's US Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women's tennis championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. Garcia, already the first qualifier to reach the tournament final, clinched the victory when Kvitova sent a second-serve...
NBC Sports
Brody Malone repeats as U.S. all-around gymnastics champion, leads world team
TAMPA — Brody Malone repeated as U.S. men’s all-around gymnastics champion and will lead the five-man team at this fall’s world championships. Malone, a Tokyo Olympian, totaled 176.590 points over two nights of competition, distancing two-time world championships medalist Donnell Whittenburg by 5.019 points. It’s the second-largest margin of victory since the perfect 10 was replaced by an open-ended scoring system in 2006.
Idaho State Journal
Mateo lifts Orioles past Boston in MLB Little League Classic
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Jorge Mateo felt like a kid again when he arrived in a town overrun by Little Leaguers wanting nothing more to do at a major-league game than chug Gatorades, hurry to reach the front of the line at the ice cream stand and yell for every run — no matter which team scored.
Former Texans President Jamey Rootes Dies at 55
Rootes spent two decades with Houston, and was the franchise’s first team president.
It's gold for Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding as GB rule diving... finishing top of the medal table after more success on the final day at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome
Great Britain's divers finished top of the medal table after more success on the final day of the European Aquatics Championships in Rome. Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding won gold in the men's synchronised 3m springboard before Noah Williams and Ben Cutmore took silver and bronze in the 10m platform final.
Comments / 0