Two familiar faces just made history at the 2022 USA Gymnastics National Championships, and we might be seeing them headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics as well. Jordan Chiles, 21, and Jade Carey, 22, who both competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a part of the U.S. women's gymnastics team, each made their return at this summer's National Championships. And while this may seem unsurprising, considering both just competed last summer in the Olympics, the two actually made history as the first U.S. Olympic female gymnasts to follow a season of NCAA college gymnastics with a return to elite competition, as noted by NBC Sports.

2 DAYS AGO