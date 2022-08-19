ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

Decision Day: Alabama aiming for another four-star defensive lineman

Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college decision this evening. Hill recently announced finalists of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. “I am ready,” Hill told On3. “I really had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener

A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saints' Quarterback Cut News

The New Orleans Saints cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday morning. Per Nick Underhill, the Saints have waived KJ Costello following their second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Costello has yet to play during the preseason, but that hasn't stopped Saints fans from being upset about the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Will Ketron Jackson be X-factor in Razorback receiver room?

One of the biggest stories of the offseason for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the wide receiver position as they look to replace first-round pick Treylon Burks. While several newcomers have come in ready to take on that challenge, sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson could also be due for increased production in his second year as a Razorback.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Fifita's maturity sets him apart

As soon as Arizona landed Jayden de Laura, it was a foregone conclusion that he would be starting the season opener against San Diego State. However, that doesn’t mean that freshman quarterback Noah Fifita wasn’t in a position to impress. In fact, Fifita has helped his cause and...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener

One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Alabama Football: Restoring Order

Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
