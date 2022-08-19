Read full article on original website
Tim Brando Names 1 Highly 'Overrated' College Football Team
Tim Brando isn't a fan of one specific SEC team heading into the 2022 college football season. He thinks fans need to pipe it down when it comes to the Texas A&M Aggies. He doesn't think that they're even the third-best team in the conference right now (behind Alabama & Georgia).
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
Decision Day: Alabama aiming for another four-star defensive lineman
Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college decision this evening. Hill recently announced finalists of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. “I am ready,” Hill told On3. “I really had...
College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener
A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
NFL World Reacts To Saints' Quarterback Cut News
The New Orleans Saints cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday morning. Per Nick Underhill, the Saints have waived KJ Costello following their second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Costello has yet to play during the preseason, but that hasn't stopped Saints fans from being upset about the...
Jaguars Fans Trade Punches With Steelers Fans In All-Out Brawl In Jacksonville
It might only be the second week of preseason, but the Jacksonville Jaguars fans are already in midseason form. The Jags may be rid of Urban Meyer this season, and Trevor Lawrence has another year to figure it out, but let’s be honest, the Jags are gonna be scraping the bottom of the barrel again this year.
Will Ketron Jackson be X-factor in Razorback receiver room?
One of the biggest stories of the offseason for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the wide receiver position as they look to replace first-round pick Treylon Burks. While several newcomers have come in ready to take on that challenge, sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson could also be due for increased production in his second year as a Razorback.
Country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game, says playing for Buckeyes would be ‘amazing’
The country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game and says playing for the Buckeyes would be “amazing.”
Fifita's maturity sets him apart
As soon as Arizona landed Jayden de Laura, it was a foregone conclusion that he would be starting the season opener against San Diego State. However, that doesn’t mean that freshman quarterback Noah Fifita wasn’t in a position to impress. In fact, Fifita has helped his cause and...
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener
One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options
Deion Sanders has several options to back up Shedeur Sanders, including a former Ohio State walk-on in J.P. Andrade. The post Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon
The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
Ole Miss announces enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience
(Release) After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via...
Alabama Football: Restoring Order
Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
All three of Iowa basketball's 2023 commits ranked in the top-150 on 247Sports
247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023 on Monday and all three of the Hawkeyes' commits were ranked in the top-150. Leading the way was Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort, who committed to Iowa last month over offers from Washington State, Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, Drake, and a handful of other programs that were heavily interested.
Former Gamecock WR talks culture under Shane Beamer
Former South Carolina wide receiver Michael Flint joined Inside the Gamecocks to talk about the culture that second-year Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has established.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Crystal Ball Predictions: 3-Star WR Anthony Evans to Georgia
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve makes his prediction that 3-Star WR Anthony Evans will commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.
