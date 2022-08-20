ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandra Breckenridge's Husband Casey Hooper: Everything To Know About 'Virgin River' Star's Marriage

By Sabrina Picou
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alexandra Breckenridge and her husband Casey Hooper are no strangers to the spotlight! Alexandra, 40, is best known for her role as Sophie in the hit NBC drama series This Is Us, along with her role as Melinda Monroe in the Netflix show Virgin River. While Casey, 36, isn’t quite as well-known as his wife in mainstream media, he has worked with pop icon Katy Perry as her lead guitarist. Here’s what you need to know about the adorable couple’s marriage!

Alexandra is a prolific actress

Alexandra Breckenridge & husband Casey Hooper. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Alexandra was born on May 15, 1982, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The actress moved to California from Connecticut with her family at the tender age of 12, and soon after made the leap to Los Angeles to begin her acting career. She landed her first role at the of 17 in the independent film Locust Valley, according to her IMDb page.

Alexandra subsequently landed roles in some of the biggest TV series of the late 1990s, including Dawson’s Creek and Freaks and Geeks. She would later appear in the hit 2002 movie Big Fat Liar alongside Paul Giamatti and Amanda Bynes. She also appeared in Jack Black comedy Orange County (2002) and in the short film D.E.B.S. (2003).

She’s best known for This Is Us character Sophie, who plays prominently as Justin Hartley’s love interest throughout the series. In addition, her role as Melinda in Netflix hit series Virgin River has raised her profile since its 2019 release. Alexandra can also be seen in The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, True Blood, and many more.

Alexandra & Casey met at a Grammy afterparty

Alexandra and Casey were first linked a decade ago at a Grammy’s after party, according to US Weekly. The pair reportedly hit it off immediately and have been inseparable ever since. That June, they made their official red-carpet debut at 2012 premiere of Ted. They also appeared together at the premiere of the Katy Perry: Part of Me documentary, basking in the early stages of their romance.

Casey’s previous romantic relationships are not publicly known, as he has kept much of his life private. However, Alexandra has been linked to a string of powerhouses in Hollywood, including Seth MacFarlane, Bryten Goss, and her former AHS costar Evan Peters, 35.

Casey is from Iowa

Casey was born on July 16, 1986, in Des Moines, Iowa. He reportedly has been interested in music since a young age and received his first guitar at the age of 15. He graduated from Johnston High School in 2005, and completed his college education in his home state, however it is unclear where.

Eventually he pursued music as a full-time career and made it big when he landed the spot of lead guitarist for the “Firework” singer Katy Perry. Casey made an appearance in the 2015 documentary Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour Live, playing live guitar throughout the tour for the pop star.

The couple married in Colorado

After building their careers, Casey and Alexandra began their happily ever after with a September 13, 2015 wedding in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado. Photos from the wedding day appeared via Alexandra’s Instagram, and she often shares throwback pics of the big event.

The duo were engaged on September 16, 2014. The radiant actress captioned the sweet engagement announcement, “We have Engaged!” And the rest was history, as the couple wed exactly one year later.

The duo shares two adorable children

The Walking Dead actress and her guitarist hubby are proud parents to two adorable children, Jack Breckenridge Hooper, 5, and Billie Breckenridge Hooper, 4. Jack was born on September 3, 2016, just before his parent’s one year wedding anniversary. Their bouncing baby boy arrived at 2 pm and weighed in at a healthy 9 lbs. Alexandra announced her first pregnancy in April 2016 via Instagram with a post that read, “Someone doesn’t want to hide in his moms tummy anymore… thank you for all the kind words Casey and I are very excited!! Xoxo” So cute!

In August 2017, Alexandra announced her second pregnancy with another Instagram post. She captioned the sweet baby bump photo, “We made another one!! Baby Breckenridge Hooper coming this winter” Baby Billie was born to her proud mama on December 6, 2017, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

“I found out I was having a girl on my birthday,” she told PEOPLE that November. “My doctor called and I said, ‘This is the best birthday present ever!’ I really wanted to have a girl.” Although the reasoning behind Billie’s name is unknown, Alexandra did reveal to the outlet the story behind Jack’s name. “I have no idea where it came from, but I just knew. The same way I knew that he was a boy. Call it mother’s intuition?!”

Comments / 0

