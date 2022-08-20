Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
WSYX ABC6
Groveport Madison parent hesitant for kids to attend football games following shooting
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Groveport Madison High School kicked off their football season last Friday night, but what has people talking isn't the results of the game but the gunshots in the closing minutes. Melissa Smith is a mother of two and both kids attend school in the district....
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines Monday morning, two days before school starts. On Sunday, Columbus teachers voted to go on strike after the Columbus Education Association (CEA) declined the Board of Education's final offer. The CEA confirmed that 94% of the union...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus teacher strike has parents seeking alternative classrooms for kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus teachers walk the picket line, days before students are set to return to the classroom, some parents are now looking for education alternatives for their kids. "We have parents calling every second of the day right now," said Accel Schools Superintendent Jarod Hawk....
WSYX ABC6
'Idol time is the devil's playground,' parents fear virtual classes could mean more crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Safety is a top priority and these kids have nowhere to go," Columbus City Schools parent Londale Towns said Monday night as he marched with We Are Linden to advocate against gun violence. While parents and community leaders across Columbus continued fighting for safer streets,...
WSYX ABC6
School districts across Central Ohio face staff shortages once again this year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students head back to the classroom, district leaders are working to find more people to fill spots both in the classroom and behind the wheel. “After three years of really kind of tumultuous beginnings and uncertain beginnings, it’s been a refreshing start. There’s been a lot of optimism and positivity. A lot of enthusiasm in the district. So far so good,” Lou Kramer, London City Schools’ Superintendent said.
WSYX ABC6
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio extending hours to help students during teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is expanding its hours to help support Columbus City Schools students with virtual learning during the teacher strike. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio is working to ensure Columbus City School students are well supported during...
WSYX ABC6
CCS graduates support teachers, blame district for ongoing school building conditions
Recent graduates of Columbus City Schools say they fought for air conditioning and better conditions in their school buildings before earning their diplomas. However, they maintain the CCS school board failed to act on their ongoing concerns. "The district has really had a bait and switch method for the last...
WSYX ABC6
Mayor Ginther calls on CCS, teachers union to return to bargaining table
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As teachers with the Columbus Education Association took to the picket lines for the first time since the mid-70s, Mayor Andrew Ginther called on the teachers union and the Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table. He said it's important...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus mayor says 'restart negotiations right now' as teachers strike begins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Teachers from the state’s largest district hit the picket lines for the first time since 1975 early Monday. Their strike started just two days before school starts for thousands of students. Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said she is disappointed and saddened by...
WSYX ABC6
Teachers being kept from media as deadline vote approaches
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — ABC 6 and FOX 28 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick are reporting a tense scene at the Columbus Convention Center on Sunday. That's where the 4,000 teachers who make up the Columbus Education Association are expected to vote whether to accept the Columbus City Schools' final contract offer.
WSYX ABC6
Buckeye Ranch educates parents on importance of treating natural black hair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Parents in Central Ohio got a chance to learn more about the importance of hair and what it can do to self-esteem when Buckeye Ranch held a special tutorial for parents at Malason Salon in Whitehall. Kamilah Twymon is the Vice President and runs the...
WSYX ABC6
Teachers ready to vote on CCS' 'best and final offer'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of school days away for Columbus City Schools, 45,000 students still don't know if they will be seeing their teachers in CCS classrooms Wednesday. Four thousand members of the Columbus Education Association will decide that with a big vote Sunday evening.
WSYX ABC6
Buckeye greats give back to community with back to school backpack giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two former Buckeyes and their charity are giving back just in time for the start of school. The Driven Foundation, founded by former Ohio State and NFL players Roy Hall and Antonio Smith, held its sixth annual back-to-school event Sunday. The team filled up 400...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for missing Circleville man with schizophrenia, other medical conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office issued an endangered missing adult alert for a Circleville man who needs medications for several medical conditions including paranoia and schizophrenia. Deputies said Virgil Norris Johnson, 69, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Arapaho Drive in Circleville. He suffers...
WSYX ABC6
Missing 79-year-old Crawford County man safely located in Tennessee
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Galion Police Department has canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 79-year-old man who has dementia. Herbert Bucher was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. and was seen near Wilmington, Ohio. Police said he was safely found by the Murfreesboro Police Department in...
WSYX ABC6
Strike by CCS teachers means football and all extra cirriculars are on hold
94% of Columbus Education Association (CEA) members voted to reject the Board’s last, best and final offer and go on strike for the first time since 1975. All CCS athletes will now be unable to practice or play. This stoppage takes many coaches and players back to the Covid...
WSYX ABC6
Highest-paying jobs in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a new career, we've got a list of occupations you might want to consider if money is among your motivators. The data is from May 2021 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:. 1. Radiologists, $348,520 (average annual salary) 2. Surgeons, All...
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old suspect identified in east Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect in an east Columbus homicide of a 21-year-old man. Police have issued a murder warrant for 17-year-old Jaizion Reid. He is accused of killing Lavarr Madison, 21, on August 15. Officers were called to the area...
WSYX ABC6
Officer fires gun during altercation in west Columbus, multiple people in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said an officer fired their gun during an altercation Monday night on the west side and multiple people have been taken into custody. At about 8:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Eakin Road on a...
