WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines Monday morning, two days before school starts. On Sunday, Columbus teachers voted to go on strike after the Columbus Education Association (CEA) declined the Board of Education's final offer. The CEA confirmed that 94% of the union...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

School districts across Central Ohio face staff shortages once again this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students head back to the classroom, district leaders are working to find more people to fill spots both in the classroom and behind the wheel. “After three years of really kind of tumultuous beginnings and uncertain beginnings, it’s been a refreshing start. There’s been a lot of optimism and positivity. A lot of enthusiasm in the district. So far so good,” Lou Kramer, London City Schools’ Superintendent said.
NEW ALBANY, OH
WSYX ABC6

CCS graduates support teachers, blame district for ongoing school building conditions

Recent graduates of Columbus City Schools say they fought for air conditioning and better conditions in their school buildings before earning their diplomas. However, they maintain the CCS school board failed to act on their ongoing concerns. "The district has really had a bait and switch method for the last...
WSYX ABC6

Mayor Ginther calls on CCS, teachers union to return to bargaining table

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As teachers with the Columbus Education Association took to the picket lines for the first time since the mid-70s, Mayor Andrew Ginther called on the teachers union and the Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table. He said it's important...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus mayor says 'restart negotiations right now' as teachers strike begins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Teachers from the state’s largest district hit the picket lines for the first time since 1975 early Monday. Their strike started just two days before school starts for thousands of students. Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said she is disappointed and saddened by...
WSYX ABC6

Teachers being kept from media as deadline vote approaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — ABC 6 and FOX 28 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick are reporting a tense scene at the Columbus Convention Center on Sunday. That's where the 4,000 teachers who make up the Columbus Education Association are expected to vote whether to accept the Columbus City Schools' final contract offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Buckeye Ranch educates parents on importance of treating natural black hair

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Parents in Central Ohio got a chance to learn more about the importance of hair and what it can do to self-esteem when Buckeye Ranch held a special tutorial for parents at Malason Salon in Whitehall. Kamilah Twymon is the Vice President and runs the...
WSYX ABC6

Teachers ready to vote on CCS' 'best and final offer'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of school days away for Columbus City Schools, 45,000 students still don't know if they will be seeing their teachers in CCS classrooms Wednesday. Four thousand members of the Columbus Education Association will decide that with a big vote Sunday evening.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police searching for missing Circleville man with schizophrenia, other medical conditions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office issued an endangered missing adult alert for a Circleville man who needs medications for several medical conditions including paranoia and schizophrenia. Deputies said Virgil Norris Johnson, 69, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Arapaho Drive in Circleville. He suffers...
WSYX ABC6

Missing 79-year-old Crawford County man safely located in Tennessee

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Galion Police Department has canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 79-year-old man who has dementia. Herbert Bucher was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. and was seen near Wilmington, Ohio. Police said he was safely found by the Murfreesboro Police Department in...
WSYX ABC6

Highest-paying jobs in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a new career, we've got a list of occupations you might want to consider if money is among your motivators. The data is from May 2021 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:. 1. Radiologists, $348,520 (average annual salary) 2. Surgeons, All...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old suspect identified in east Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect in an east Columbus homicide of a 21-year-old man. Police have issued a murder warrant for 17-year-old Jaizion Reid. He is accused of killing Lavarr Madison, 21, on August 15. Officers were called to the area...
COLUMBUS, OH

