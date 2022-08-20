SUNDAY: Rain has been the story for the majority of Sunday, with showers and storm this morning with more rain throughout the afternoon. However, with the abundance of rain, our temperatures have not been August like. We saw 86° for a high in Montgomery today, even though we’re averaging 94°. Stronger storms were in west Alabama, but as they encountered the rain cooled air in central Alabama, they lost some of their intensity. Isolated showers will be possible through the evening and overnight hours, but will not pack much of a punch. Overall, we will have cloudy skies and lows in the low 70s.

