WSFA
EatMGM Restaurant Week returns Aug. 26 - Sept. 4
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s eighth annual restaurant week is less than a week away. From August 26 - September 4, EatMGM will offer deals, contests, and social media promotions. The event is organized by Experience Montgomery, a division of the city’s chamber. “As our local restaurant community...
wdrb.com
Montgomery to mark 66th anniversary of Bus Boycott
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Montgomery is marking the 66th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott with a series of celebrations and events next week. Rosa Parks, an African-American woman, was arrested Dec. 1, 1955 after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery. Her action helped ignite the yearlong boycott of the bus system by Black passengers and ushered in the civil rights movement.
alabamanews.net
Help Us “Stuff the Truck” on Saturday, August 27!
Alabama News Network is joining Tie and Doll, Inc. again this year to “Stuff the Truck” to help students in Montgomery Public Schools who may not have enough to eat. This is the 8th annual event, which is on Saturday, August 27, from 10-2. It is held each year outside the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie at 7946 Vaughn Road in Montgomery. Food is collected to put into book bags and given to students who may otherwise only get their school lunch to eat because of hardships at home.
alabamanews.net
Hunters Bag Big Gator on Cahaba River in Dallas Co.
Alligator hunting season wrapped up at sunrise Sunday in the West Central Zone — which includes Dallas and Wilcox counties — and a portion of Monroe County. Austin Rouse — along with his son — his father — and his father-in-law — have been gator hunting on the Cahaba River in Dallas County over the past two weekends.
wbrc.com
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman inspired by her love for helping children has started a mobile business in Montgomery. Taurus Daniels owns the Pretty & Pampered Spa Bus, which caters to little girls ages three to 12. “We do the pedicures, and manicures and the edible facials,” Daniels said....
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
lakemagazine.life
'Redneclectic' Unicorn
Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
alabamanews.net
Dilapidated Houses & Neglected Property Remain a Problem in Selma
Dilapidated houses and neglected properties continue to be a major problem in the city of Selma. An effort is underway to address the problem — but progress has been slow. Some people in Selma take care of their property — and some people don’t. Right now there are literally hundreds of dilapidated houses and neglected properties littering the Queen City.
WSFA
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
alabamanews.net
Above Normal Rain Chances This Week
SUNDAY: Rain has been the story for the majority of Sunday, with showers and storm this morning with more rain throughout the afternoon. However, with the abundance of rain, our temperatures have not been August like. We saw 86° for a high in Montgomery today, even though we’re averaging 94°. Stronger storms were in west Alabama, but as they encountered the rain cooled air in central Alabama, they lost some of their intensity. Isolated showers will be possible through the evening and overnight hours, but will not pack much of a punch. Overall, we will have cloudy skies and lows in the low 70s.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
WSFA
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
WSFA
Brand new outlook for fall months issued
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Somehow, some way we are rapidly approaching the start of the fall season and all things pumpkin spice. Summer has just flown on by this year -- like it does every year. That means it’s time to start talking about fall weather, right?. Right on...
Troy Messenger
Goshen thumps Daleville at home
The Goshen Eagles (1-0) kicked off the 2022 regular season with a resounding 38-19 win over the Daleville Warhawks (0-1) on Friday night at home. Goshen jumpstarted the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run from receiver Andrew Galloway in the first quarter. Galloway then stripped a Daleville player of the ball and Goshen added to its lead with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Stamey to Tyler McLendon to put Goshen up 13-0.
elmoreautauganews.com
Ribbon Cutting for Classic Audio and Records in Prattville is Monday
The anticipation for the opening is finally over. The doors opened Satursay with customers already waiting. The official ribbon cutting will be Monday. Classic Audio and Records, formerly known as Classic Wireless, has relocated to 2048 Fairview Avenue Prattville, AL. The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the ribbon cutting of Classic Audio and Records at 10 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022.
WSFA
Man injured in Friday night west Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a Friday night shooting. According to Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 700 block of Erskine Street around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in the area of Rosa Parks Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, McGriff said.
WSFA
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
alabamanews.net
“Garrett Coliseum Is Not in Our Future” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Says
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed made the comment that Garrett Coliseum “…is not in the city’s future,” Thursday morning during a radio interview on Sports Talk 740. In the clip, Reed can be heard saying that Garrett Coliseum does not fit in the city’s future. Reed...
Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
alabamanews.net
Prattville Fire Damages Several Businesses
A fire in downtown Prattville has left several businesses with damage. The fire was reported at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Café shortly after 9PM last night. People say they heard popping sounds and saw smoke. It took about an hour for the fire to be put out.
