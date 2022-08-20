ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stephen Colletti Says Kristin/Lauren Love Triangle On ‘Laguna Beach’ Made His ‘Blood Boil’

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycO29_0hOBCyyD00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Stephen Colletti, 36, didn’t mince words when he spoke out about the supposed “love triangle” that constituted a prominent storyline on his popular MTV reality series Laguna Beach. On the most recent episode of the Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen podcast, the former duo reflected on how the network portrayed the dynamic between his then girlfriend Kristin Cavallari, 35, and co-star Lauren Conrad, 36.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erM22_0hOBCyyD00
Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti, and Lauren Conrad of ‘Laguna Beach.’ (Shutterstock)

“I had a huge problem with this because look, obviously they created this show around this love triangle and there’s moments where you and I were broken up and they had learned about Lauren and I hooking up and being very good friends,” he recalled during the podcast, via PEOPLE.

“And, you know, obviously, stuff happened at certain times. But at no point ever whenever we were together, you know, would I step out on you in that way. And they really paint [it like] that’s what I’m doing throughout the show — which I have a huge problem with.”

Stephen did admit that he had to hand it to producers for what he called “the genius of [the show’s] editing. You have to hand it to them, they really crafted this storyline in a way that I think that’s what made audiences really engaged.” He also said that the way the show’s dynamics played out, often orchestrated by producers to elicit a certain response, made his “blood boil a little bit.”

Kristin agreed with his assessment. “It’s like they decided to just put us in a box and they would not stray from that for the entire season,” the recently divorced reality icon explained. “Like, they decided, ‘Okay, this is how we’re gonna make Stephen look. And I don’t care what’s really going on in his life, we are gonna continue to hammer that home and keep going back to that same storyline.'”

Lauren ultimately moved on from the 2004-2006 drama and married William Tell back in 2014, while Kristin has since married and divorced Jay Cutler.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Scott Disick Steps Out With Mystery Woman for Malibu Date Night

Watch: Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade. Scott Disick is enjoying some time by the beach before summer is over. The Talentless founder was spotted leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., with a mystery brunette on Aug 16. For the outing, Scott wore a white and green windbreaker, black shirt and camo pants. The reality TV star paired his casual fit with brown baseball cap and white sneakers. As for his dinner companion, she kept it sleek and simple with a little black dress and a pair of strappy black heels.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Jay Cutler Responds To Ex Kristin Cavallari Calling Their Marriage ‘Toxic’

Kristin Cavallari, 35, spoke negatively about her ex-husband Jay Cutler, 39, on a podcast recently, prompting a response from the former NFL star. Jay appeared on the new episode of Sofia Franklin‘s podcast, Sofia with an F, on August 11 and said that Kristin’s comments were “comical.” Kristin had said her seven-year marriage to Jay was “toxic” on Alex Cooper‘s Call Her Daddy podcast on August 3, which didn’t sit well with Jay, with whom she shares three children.
NFL
Us Weekly

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

From a broken engagement to three beautiful children, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s relationship has had its share of curveballs, culminating in their April 2020 split. The Uncommon James founder and the former NFL star began their whirlwind romance in 2010, meeting through mutual friend Giuliana Rancic. “Jay is a good Midwestern boy; he's a […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Lauren Conrad
Person
Stephen Colletti
People

Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off 'Life Changing' Home Organization Makeover Ahead of Baby #2

Heidi Montag Pratt had specific goals in mind when it came to getting her home ready for the arrival of her second baby later this year. "I've been waiting to do the nursery for a while, looking for just the right time because I wanted to change Gunner's room into the nursery," The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, tells PEOPLE of her son, 4, with husband Spencer Pratt. "I've been waiting to transition him to a different room in the house."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Says She and Austen Kroll Are Exclusive, Moved On From Ciara Drama and ‘Calculated’ Madison

Despite what the critics — and Austen Kroll’s former flames may think — he and Olivia Flowers are still going strong as season 8 of Southern Charm airs on Bravo. “We are in a good place. We had an incredible summer together and traveled and we're still good,” the 30-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly, confirming […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Train As She Marries Ben Affleck: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Ne Playa Laguna#Linus Celebrities#Laguna Beach#Blood#Mtv
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Wears White Pants & Blazer To Mom’s Wedding

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding! J.Lo’s child Emme looked absolutely fabulous as they walked behind their mom after the Aug. 20 ceremony, held in Riceboro, Georgia at Ben’s 87 acre estate. The teen stayed true to their style in a crisp white dress pant and blazer, finishing the outfit with a black and cream oxford shoe that appeared to match new stepsister Seraphina‘s per photos obtained by TMZ.
RICEBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus' New Boyfriend Reportedly Has Tie to MTV Production

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has a new man in her life. Based on a report from Ashley's Reality Roundup, DeJesus may have met her new partner while filming the MTV series. DeJesus' boyfriend, Bobby Scott, reportedly worked as a security guard on Teen Mom in the past. DeJesus and Scott's relationship allegedly led to MTV taking significant action against the security team that he was a part of.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married, Hyland's "Modern Family" costar Sofia Vergara confirmed the news Saturday evening on Instagram. After postponing their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple wed in front of their friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA on Aug. 20, according to a photo posted by another one of the actor's "Modern Family" costars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The couple's wedding party included Ciara Robinson, who served as Hyland's maid of honor, and bridesmaids Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree. The women celebrated Hyland with a bachelorette party in Mexico in July. POPSUGAR has reached out to Hyland and Adams's representatives for comment on the couple's happy news.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Dr. Dre Reveals His Family Was ‘Called Up To Say Goodbyes’ After He Almost Died From Aneurysm

Dr. Dre, 57, opened up about one of the scariest moments of his life, in a new interview. The rapper revealed that his family was “called up to say their last goodbyes” when doctors thought he was dying after suffering from a brain aneurysm in Jan. 2021. He was treated at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, CA, in the midst of high COVID cases, and admitted he didn’t realize how “serious” his condition was.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Ben Affleck jets off with Matt Damon after Jennifer Lopez wedding

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are giving “The Departed” a whole new meaning. The longtime best friends jetted off together Sunday instead of Affleck honeymooning with Jennifer Lopez after the couple’s second wedding. Affleck, 50, and Damon, 51, were spotted piling into a private jet with the “Argo” star’s three children at an airport in Georgia. Affleck looked exhausted following the three-day wedding celebration as he loaded his friends and family onto the aircraft. The “Gone Girl” star rocked a scraggly beard and was dressed casually in jeans and a T-shirt. Meanwhile, his “Good Will Hunting” co-star tried to keep a low profile, wearing...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
232K+
Followers
20K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy