In Marysville, two cases did not go to trial this summer because not enough people responded to their jury summons. Court administrators tell the Everett Herald they typically send out 55 to 60 summons per case in the hopes of getting 20 potential qualified jurors to seat a jury of six. A dozen needed to show up for the jury selection process, and over the summer, the court saw just five of the 50 summoned jurors show up, so they were forced to postpone the trial.

MARYSVILLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO