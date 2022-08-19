Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
marysvilleglobe.com
‘Life-changing’ gift brought 2 Marysville school coworkers together
MARSYVILLE — Diane Tillman went plum-picking on Wednesday — something she probably couldn’t have done without the “gift” she received from her coworker Susan Kasch three years ago. Kasch, 59, donated a kidney to Tillman in 2019. At the time, the two Marysville School District...
How much does your teacher get paid? The highest paid jobs in Bellingham and local schools
Your local school district teachers are getting paid up to $177,012 a year in salaries and benefits. Here are some top-paid positions.
cascadiadaily.com
Whatcom mayors to jail planners: 'Action is needed now!'
Whatcom County leaders hope to build a new jail before the end of the decade — if everything goes right. City leaders in the county recently sent a forceful message to the County Council, saying they can’t wait that long. “Today we collectively call on Whatcom County to...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Two volunteer Snohomish County advisory groups seeking new members
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 21, 2022—Two volunteer Snohomish County advisory groups are seeking new members to further their work to advance effective and responsive government. The Performance Audit Committee supports efficient and transparent government operations, and the Tourism Promotion Area Advisory Board helps bring events and overnight stays to Snohomish County. More information on each group – including how to apply – is available below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cascadiadaily.com
Whatcom Feline Alliance in desperate need of foster homes
When the Whatcom Feline Alliance (WFA) released an emergency post on their Facebook page Aug. 17, the no-kill cat fostering program said it could use 50 foster homes. “The rate of adult cats being returned, surrendered, in need of care, combined with kitten season has now reached staggering crisis levels,” the post read.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham School Board director faces possible $1,000 fine due to alleged PDC violations
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Washington Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) enforcement hearing is scheduled for August 25th to consider PDC staff allegations that Bellingham School Board Director Katie Rose violated Washington state law by failing to file a Personal Financial Affairs Statement (F-1) for 2021 by an April 2022 deadline.
kpq.com
Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors
A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Fire burns 2 units in Bellingham mobile home community
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched Tuesday, August 23rd, about 7:50am to a report of a structure fire in the 4000 block of Eliza Avenue in Bellingham. Bellingham Fire Department personnel at the scene said 2 adjacent mobile homes were involved and 1 contained many items that were fueling the fire making it difficult to completely knock down. A ladder truck was being utilized to drop water from above in the more difficult to reach locations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Owner of Bellingham Regal movie theater confirms its considering bankruptcy after COVID
The company says it is attempting preserve a business that has struggled to rebound from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.
CBP officers help save Canadian man’s life near Whatcom County border crossing
The officers saw the man, who was riding a bicycle near the border crossing, fall and administered life-saving care until EMS arrived.
Chronicle
Department Fires Washington Police Officer Suspected of Soliciting a Minor
The Ferndale Police Department officer who was charged with child molestation after allegedly soliciting a minor was fired Tuesday by the city of Ferndale. The city announced in a news release Tuesday morning, Aug. 23 that Michael Scott Langton, 46, had been terminated by the department "due to an inability to carry out his duties."
wa.gov
Fecal Matters: No-contact advisory issued for Double Bluff County Park, Island County
On August 18, 2022, Island County Public Health issued an advisory Double Bluff County Park in Island County. This advisory is due to high bacteria results during routine sampling. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice. Contact with fecal-contaminated waters...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cascadiadaily.com
No-contact water advisory issued in Island County
Island County Public Health Department issued a no-contact advisory for the Double Bluff County Park on Thursday, Aug. 18. Routine testing showed high levels of bacteria in the water, which can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses, according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Ecology.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Jury shortages in Marysville and Edmonds causes trials to be postponed
In Marysville, two cases did not go to trial this summer because not enough people responded to their jury summons. Court administrators tell the Everett Herald they typically send out 55 to 60 summons per case in the hopes of getting 20 potential qualified jurors to seat a jury of six. A dozen needed to show up for the jury selection process, and over the summer, the court saw just five of the 50 summoned jurors show up, so they were forced to postpone the trial.
KOMO News
Snohomish County law enforcement agencies form joint unit to focus on violent crime
EVERETT, Wash. — Responding to a sharp increase in violent crime in Snohomish County, multiple law enforcement agencies are joining forces to create a specialized unit that will target violent offenders in an effort to reduce crime in the area. The Regional Violent Crime Reduction Unit resulted from a...
cascadiadaily.com
Midsummer meander: Three Skagit galleries shine through August
A wealth of glories awaits at a trio of Skagit County galleries through the end of August. At Perry and Carlson Gallery on First Street in Mount Vernon, Donna Watson’s mixed-media work, sprinkled with Japanese-inspired nature philosophy, gives passing shoppers a chance to rest and deepen their understanding. Watson...
cascadiadaily.com
Photos: Two hours at BBY BAMF
The Bellingham Arts and Music Festival returned after a pandemic-related hiatus with more than 25 bands and artists performing for 24 hours straight from Aug. 20–21 at the Lookout Arts Quarry. Photos below were taken between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Shooting at Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., August 21, 2022 – Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting near Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett that occurred approximately 12:43 p.m. today. One male has been transported to hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. K-9 deputies and drones are scouring the area north of the shooting. According to Lt. Rob Martin 24 veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, it is too early to know the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
Rise in violent crimes in Snohomish County prompts creation of task force
EVERETT, Wash. — A rise in violent crimes throughout Snohomish County is prompting five agencies — including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to create a new task force. The Regional Violent Crimes Reduction Unit is comprised of 20 full-time team members from the Everett and Lynnwood police departments,...
cascadiadaily.com
Aleutian Isle fishing vessel still underwater 10 days later
Ten days after it sank, the Aleutian Isle is still on the seafloor. The 49-foot fishing vessel, which sank off the west coast of San Juan Island on Aug. 13, is sitting in waters around 200 feet deep. Specialized gear will be required to remove it. Salvage crews are waiting...
Comments / 0