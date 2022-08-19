Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center November 11-13, bringing over 300 vendors
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The "Made in Hawaii" festival is returning to the Ala Moana Center this year. It will run over the Veterans Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, November 11- 13.
KITV.com
Honolulu BWS using 'enhanced testing' to detect potential contaminants in local water supply
The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) has been working to detect potential contaminants in the Honolulu water supply with enhanced testing. Honolulu BWS using 'enhanced testing' to detect potential contaminants in local water supply. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) has been working to detect potential contaminants in...
Manoa Marketpace Farmer’s Market moves temporarily
The Manoa Marketplace Farmer's Market moves temporarily while the marketplace undergoes a renovation, according to Alexander and Baldwin.
KITV.com
Report shows more people are pushing retirement past 65
HONOLULU (KITV4) – “Retirement Living” released a report that stated more people are now pushing retirement to after age 65 while many hope to retire between 51 to 60. A financial advisor told KITV that entering retirement right now is tricky – now that the stock market has had two blows in the past two and half years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Honolulu offering interest-free, down-payment home loans up to $40,000
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than half a million dollars for interest-free down-payment home loans is available for qualifying Oahu residents from the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services (DCS). The DCS says it’s accepting pre-eligibility applications for the $550,000 in HOME funds for the 2022 fiscal...
KITV.com
City of Honolulu takes ownership of controversial Leahi Avenue area near Diamond Head
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu now owns the area between Leahi Avenue and Noela Street, effective Monday, Aug. 22. Some residents said it has been a long road to victory and they're ready for both convenient and safer roads.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A developer selling over 200 acres of lots in Wahiawa wants the land to be used only for agriculture purposes. President of The Savio Group, Peter Savio spoke before dozens of potential buyers at an open house Saturday morning. “You guys work hard as farmers, you deserve...
KITV.com
Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Honolulu City Council authorizes lawsuit against owner of 'FCKBLM' license plates
It has been an ongoing battle between the City and County of Honolulu and the owner of offensive vanity plates that say 'FCKBLM.'. After the offensive plates were brought to the department's attention last year, the city and county admitted they were never supposed to have been approved in the first place, since profane combinations are automatically rejected.
KITV.com
Tuesday Weather: Humid conditions, light winds and an uptick in showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light and variable winds bring humid conditions. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers to start on Tuesday, becoming scattered showers by the afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds around 15 mph in. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward....
KITV.com
Crash on Oahu's North Shore leaves two family members dead
KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The grisly scene of a Ford pick up truck, crashed head on with a sedan, killing two victims, was avoidable according to police had it not been for the trucks speed and attempts to pass multiple vehicles Monday afternoon. "The driver was reckless and knew or...
KITV.com
Owners, employees speak out about employee layoffs at Kalaeloa Airport
KALAELOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Due to a tough economy, some companies are starting to reduce their work staff. Barbers Point Aviation says it's being forced to lay off workers by this weekend. Even with the troubled economy, planes continue to take off and land at Kalaeloa airport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Aging Well: 88-year-old-woman loves working full-time
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Aiea woman who's nearly 90 years old keeps working six or seven days a week, and loves it. Connie Asentista says her job keeps her Aging Well. You might say Astentista's job sucks. But that's a good thing; she sells Kirby vacuums. She is the owner of A's Kirby Sales & Service at Harbor Court in Aiea.
KITV.com
Pinky's Hempire files lawsuit against Dept of Health and re-opens first store after raid
HONOLULU (KITV)- A Hawaii hemp company is suing the Hawaii Department of Health. In June, Pinky's Hempire shops were raided which forced the company to shut down all five of its locations. Now the business is making a comeback. The Pinky's in Waikiki is open, the only one operating. It's...
Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for portions of Oahu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE…The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN…Until 915 PM HST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – […]
Many attend Korean Festival in Downtown Honolulu
President of Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce and the organizer of the Korean Festival, Gina Kim Nakamura said people were here since 8 a.m. when boths and entertainment were setting up for the festival.
KITV.com
Hukilau held in Laie for upcoming documentary 'Shaka, A Story of Aloha'
A public hukilau was held in Laie after more than 60 years, to film a scene in the upcoming documentary. The first nets went out to the ocean at 9 a.m. and hundreds of people joined in the effort. Hukilau held in Laie for upcoming documentary 'Shaka, A Story of...
KITV.com
Honolulu beats Texas in Little League World Series, moves on to US semifinals
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League did it again! The boys from Hawaii on Monday won their third game of the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The game was supposed to start at 1 p.m. Hawaii time, but was delayed because of the weather and extra innings...
HFD responds to brush fire in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said a fire broke out near Renton Road in Ewa Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters alerted the issue at 3:26 p.m. and crews arrived at the scene to find a medium-sized brush fire. By 6:40 p.m. the fire was fully contained.
KITV.com
Social media influencers rake in the dough with entertaining content
HONOLULU (KITV-4) Influencer marketing isn’t cheap -- just ask popular celebrity Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who charges $1.5 million for one post. The global social media market size is expected to grow from about $160 billion in 2021 to $223 Billion in 2022, according to the Business Research Company.
Comments / 0