Wahiawa, HI

KITV.com

Report shows more people are pushing retirement past 65

HONOLULU (KITV4) – “Retirement Living” released a report that stated more people are now pushing retirement to after age 65 while many hope to retire between 51 to 60. A financial advisor told KITV that entering retirement right now is tricky – now that the stock market has had two blows in the past two and half years.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu offering interest-free, down-payment home loans up to $40,000

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than half a million dollars for interest-free down-payment home loans is available for qualifying Oahu residents from the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services (DCS). The DCS says it’s accepting pre-eligibility applications for the $550,000 in HOME funds for the 2022 fiscal...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A developer selling over 200 acres of lots in Wahiawa wants the land to be used only for agriculture purposes. President of The Savio Group, Peter Savio spoke before dozens of potential buyers at an open house Saturday morning. “You guys work hard as farmers, you deserve...
WAHIAWA, HI
KITV.com

Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu City Council authorizes lawsuit against owner of 'FCKBLM' license plates

It has been an ongoing battle between the City and County of Honolulu and the owner of offensive vanity plates that say 'FCKBLM.'. After the offensive plates were brought to the department's attention last year, the city and county admitted they were never supposed to have been approved in the first place, since profane combinations are automatically rejected.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Tuesday Weather: Humid conditions, light winds and an uptick in showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light and variable winds bring humid conditions. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers to start on Tuesday, becoming scattered showers by the afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds around 15 mph in. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward....
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Crash on Oahu's North Shore leaves two family members dead

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The grisly scene of a Ford pick up truck, crashed head on with a sedan, killing two victims, was avoidable according to police had it not been for the trucks speed and attempts to pass multiple vehicles Monday afternoon. "The driver was reckless and knew or...
KAHUKU, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: 88-year-old-woman loves working full-time

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Aiea woman who's nearly 90 years old keeps working six or seven days a week, and loves it. Connie Asentista says her job keeps her Aging Well. You might say Astentista's job sucks. But that's a good thing; she sells Kirby vacuums. She is the owner of A's Kirby Sales & Service at Harbor Court in Aiea.
AIEA, HI
KHON2

Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for portions of Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE…The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN…Until 915 PM HST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

HFD responds to brush fire in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said a fire broke out near Renton Road in Ewa Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters alerted the issue at 3:26 p.m. and crews arrived at the scene to find a medium-sized brush fire. By 6:40 p.m. the fire was fully contained.
EWA BEACH, HI
KITV.com

Social media influencers rake in the dough with entertaining content

HONOLULU (KITV-4) Influencer marketing isn’t cheap -- just ask popular celebrity Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who charges $1.5 million for one post. The global social media market size is expected to grow from about $160 billion in 2021 to $223 Billion in 2022, according to the Business Research Company.
HONOLULU, HI

