Advocates for the homeless want city leaders to pave a path toward permanent housing

By Nicky Zizaza
 3 days ago

Advocates for the homeless want to find a path toward permanent housing

BALTIMORE -- City leaders have cleared a homeless encampment that sprung up outside of Baltimore City Hall on Wednesday morning.

They have reached an agreement with homeless advocates to provide services to the homeless population.

Members of the Black Community Development Coalition were able to reach an agreement with the mayor's office to clear the site ahead of the weekend.

The defiant group was determined to assist the homeless population by garnering attention to their cause. This involved setting up red tents in front of Baltimore City Hall.

They did this in pursuit of a path to permanent housing and programs to combat homelessness.

That's why the camp is beginning to disappear.

Some people may see the assistance the city is providing as an inadequate response but there is more to come.

The city has released a five-phase plan and has announced that $90 million will be directed at tackling the homeless crisis.

foxbaltimore.com

Squatters move in as Perkins Homes demolition continues, raising concerns for neighbors

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Opening the front door to find a bag full of human feces is how one woman in Little Italy started her day. Temporah, who didn’t want to reveal her last name, has lived in Baltimore for decades. She said since the Perkins Homes demolition began, there have been problems with squatters and crime in the area. While she said she’s glad the demolition and redevelopment are happening, she wants to see the city ensure safety in the area.
baltimorebrew.com

Confrontation and compromise at City Hall tent protest on behalf of homeless people

Scott administration persuades group to leave ahead of a back-to-school event, but promises a meeting next week with organizers. A homeless advocacy group that had pitched tents at War Memorial Plaza in front of City Hall retreated today as workers prepared the space for tomorrow’s Back-To-School giveaway event. As...
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott host back-to school supply giveaway rally in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott hosted a back-to-school rally where school supplies were given away and food, crafts, and exuberant activities were enjoyed. Baltimore City Police Department assisted with activities during the event. Supplies were given away on a first-come, first serve basis.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools on pace to hire 600 teachers but says first day 'will be challenging'

BALTIMORE -- With districts around the country facing a national teacher shortage, Baltimore City Public Schools released a note to parents saying the school system is on pace to hire about 600 teachers, the usual number in a given year, but the first day of classes "will be challenging."In anticipation of hiring challenges and a competitive market for candidates, the school system said it started the hiring process earlier than usual and cast a wider net for recruits.Some schools will have adequate staffing and others will not on the first day of school, scheduled for Aug. 29, the note said. "The...
Woonsocket Call

Climbing the Rental Potential Ladder: How Baltimore rental property owners can command higher rents

As a rental property owner, it might be your desire to command the highest rental rates that your property can muster. If you work with reputed rental management companies in Baltimore Maryland, that’s exactly what you can expect. However, not all property managers get premium rates for client properties. There’s a reason why. Understanding those reasons, and taking the steps to avoid them, can help propel your properties’ rental value potential higher.
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County to launch raccoon rabies vaccination project next week

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County's wild raccoons will soon be baited into taking a genetically engineered vaccine that will make them immune to rabies, according to authorities.The oral vaccine, known as Raboral V-RG, will be placed in 84,500 baits throughout the county, Anne Arundel County Department of Health officials said.The vaccine has been shown to be effective in 50 different species of birds and mammals, including dogs and cats.There are two types of bait. One type looks like a small brown brick and contains a small plastic bag of liquid rabies vaccine, according to authorities.The raccoon must bite into the...
americanmilitarynews.com

5 years after their removal, Baltimore’s Confederate monuments are expected to appear in art exhibit in Los Angeles

Tucked into the corner of a Baltimore City impound lot teeming with discarded lampposts and street signs, four Confederate-linked monuments have sat for five years. City officials and historians debated what to do with the bronze statues erected to honor Confederate figures after they were removed in the middle of the night Aug. 17, 2017, and hauled to the lot where they have been hidden ever since. No clear home emerged until a Los Angeles visual art space called LAXART asked to borrow them for a new exhibit.
foxbaltimore.com

Special guest stops by the Baltimore City Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A special guest stopped by the Baltimore City Fire Department, Friday. The Baltimore Orioles Bird flew by Engine 27 for the fire department's Friday at the Firehouse youth event!. The Orioles Bird played games, enjoyed free lunch with attending kids and toured the station.
wypr.org

Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall

Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools educators brace for impact of teacher shortage

TOWSON, Md. -- Teachers employed by Baltimore County Public Schools will be back on duty Monday and could encounter challenges stemming from an ongoing teacher shortage.Staffing instabilities across the country started before COVID-19 but only worsened after the pandemic.Baltimore County is no exception, according to the president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, Cindy Sexton."I have not seen a number (of vacancies) since last week and it was just under 500 then but I know they've hired more since," Sexton explained.Ongoing efforts to fill educator openings and other school staff positions will continue the week before students are set...
wypr.org

Baltimore County spent millions on a free bus, look to expand despite low ridership

Baltimore County leaders set aside millions for a free ride to get around Towson but not many riders are boarding the bus. The Towson Loop Circulator was launched with much fanfare in October 2021. Officials are now exploring how to get more people to take the free bus while considering expanding the service to other parts of the county.
CBS Baltimore

D.C. police identify suspect in killing of Baltimore man installing solar panels

BALTIMORE -- District of Columbia police have identified a suspect in the killing of Aryeh Wolf, a 25-year-old Baltimore man who was shot earlier this month while installing solar panels in Washington, D.C.The Metropolitan Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for Avery Miler, a 27-year-old resident of Southeast D.C., charging him with first-degree murder while armed.Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE on Aug. 10 about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or to text the department's tip line at 50411.D.C. police offer an award of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of murder suspects.
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

