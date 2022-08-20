ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-year-old injured after being shot in Gastonia home

Gastonia, N.C. — A child is facing serious injuries after a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night, police said. The Gastonia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. According to WCNC, A 9-year-old was found inside the home with serious injuries....
Charlotte FC falls to Orlando 2-1

Charlotte, N.C. — Orlando defeated Charlotte FC 2-1 on Sunday night in front of 30,855 fans at Bank of America Stadium thanks to a late goal. McKinze Gaines tied the game for Charlotte in the 66th minute. Tesho Akindele scored unassisted in the 89th minute for the game-winning tally....
