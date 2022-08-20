Read full article on original website
9-year-old injured after being shot in Gastonia home
Gastonia, N.C. — A child is facing serious injuries after a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night, police said. The Gastonia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. According to WCNC, A 9-year-old was found inside the home with serious injuries....
SC sheriff's deputy in serious condition after motorcycle crash
Lancaster, S.C. — An off-duty South Carolina sheriff's deputy is in a medically-induced coma after authorities say he crashed into a car on Aug. 13 while riding his motorcycle. The 25-year-old Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy wasn't wearing his helmet, according to the deputy's brother. He was off-duty at the...
WBTV
Undercover drug operations lead to arrest of 26 people in Lancaster County, sheriff’s office says
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A total of 26 people have been arrested in recent months in Lancaster County as a result of undercover operations, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The operations were conducted by the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force, and involved heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine,...
Charlotte FC falls to Orlando 2-1
Charlotte, N.C. — Orlando defeated Charlotte FC 2-1 on Sunday night in front of 30,855 fans at Bank of America Stadium thanks to a late goal. McKinze Gaines tied the game for Charlotte in the 66th minute. Tesho Akindele scored unassisted in the 89th minute for the game-winning tally....
Panthers name QB Baker Mayfield the starter for regular-season opener against Browns
Charlotte, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Monday they will start quarterback Baker Mayfield in the regular-season opener. The Panthers are set to host the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield’s former team, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. "When we started this process, we were looking at three things,"...
