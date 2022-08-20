CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Sunday weather was very similar to Saturday’s as weather stuck to the west and southern borders of Wyoming. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms developed over the afternoon and a lone storm cell appeared west of Cheyenne producing at least one lightning strike near the airport. Rain with that solo storm would have been good company as an inhibiter to the light smoke that is permeating the air. Smoke originating from the 90,000 acre wildfire in Idaho is the main weather threat Sunday and Monday. With general thunderstorms forecasted to the west and northern parts of Wyoming Monday, inclement storm weather can solve an airborne weather problem. Smoke finally makes its way to northeast Wyoming Tuesday after blanketing the state for a couple days.

