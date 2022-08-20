ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Chronic Wasting Disease Testing Mandatory In Four More Wyoming Deer Hunt Areas

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Hunters who kill mule deer in four popular hunt areas in the Laramie Mountains of southeast Wyoming must submit samples to be tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The hunt areas – 59,...
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, August 21, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken on Soldier Creek in Sheridan, Wyoming by Jim Blaha. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
oilcity.news

Results: Duck Derby winners announced after 2022 Riverfest

CASPER, Wyo. — Winners for the 2022 Duck Derby were posted on Monday after Saturday’s Riverfest event at Crossroads Park. The annual event raises money for the Rotary Club of Casper and the Platte River Trails. Some 3,000 derby tickets were sold this year, according to Chastidy Greenwood...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Fairs#What To Do#Travel Info#Parade#Demolition Derby#Ffa#The Wyoming State Fair
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, August 21, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.96, is down 5 cent from our last report of $4.01 on Thursday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 5 cents from a week ago, and is up, 72 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
Government Technology

Wyoming Dept. of Ed Social Media Hacked, Posts Survey

(TNS) — The Wyoming Department of Education shared a school choice survey on its social media last weekend, which an official said was the result of a hack. WDE spokeswoman Linda Finnerty said a link to the survey was posted on the department's Twitter account by someone with malicious intent, and it has since been removed. She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle their passwords have since been changed, and recommends no one click on the survey, as it could lead to a virus or damage to electronics.
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Five years: The 2017 Solar Eclipse Festival put Casper on the world’s center stage

CASPER, Wyo. — On Aug. 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse made its way from coast to coast. According to NASA, the total solar eclipse that swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States was seen from Lincoln Beach, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe.
CASPER, WY
S. F. Mori

Two Former Government Leaders Honored At Heart Mountain, Wyoming

Site of an American concentration camp of World War II. Old Faithful Geyser at Yellowstone National Park(Image is author's) Not far from the famous Yellowstone National Park is a place called Heart Mountain, Wyoming. Barracks and other temporary buildings were constructed there during World War II. Heart Mountain was one of ten American concentration camps which held Japanese Americans and immigrants from Japan as prisoners during the war years.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Average Temperatures, Chance Storms This Week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Sunday weather was very similar to Saturday’s as weather stuck to the west and southern borders of Wyoming. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms developed over the afternoon and a lone storm cell appeared west of Cheyenne producing at least one lightning strike near the airport. Rain with that solo storm would have been good company as an inhibiter to the light smoke that is permeating the air. Smoke originating from the 90,000 acre wildfire in Idaho is the main weather threat Sunday and Monday. With general thunderstorms forecasted to the west and northern parts of Wyoming Monday, inclement storm weather can solve an airborne weather problem. Smoke finally makes its way to northeast Wyoming Tuesday after blanketing the state for a couple days.
CHEYENNE, WY
wylr.net

Honoring Inductees: Annual Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame Picnic celebrates agvocates

Individuals from across the state of Wyoming spent the evening of Aug. 17 at the Riverside Park in Douglas to celebrate the induction of Pat and Sharon O’Toole and the late Scott Keith into the Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame and to recognize Andrea Cooley as the Wyoming Ag in the Classroom (WAIC) Educator of the Year at the annual Wyoming Hall of Fame Picnic.
oilcity.news

Toxic blooms again prompt health worries, warnings in Wyoming

University of Wyoming research suggests longstanding presence of algal blooms in the state, but DEQ employees are still trying to better understand the conditions leading to toxin release. Andromeda Erikson, WyoFile. Wyoming health officials are again warning of dangerous summer blooms in lakes, ponds and reservoirs, blooms that can kill...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It’s a little...
WYOMING STATE
ROCK 96.7

Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?

When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
KGAB AM 650

Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
Daily Montanan

Montana’s largest medical corridor to get new hospital in downtown Billings

Its cost hasn’t even been calculated because the design is just beginning. However, for the next five years, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, which was part of SCL Health, will be constructing a new hospital to replace the current one in the downtown medical corridor of Montana’s largest city. SCL recently merged with Intermountain Health […] The post Montana’s largest medical corridor to get new hospital in downtown Billings appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cowboystatedaily.com

More Than 6,000 Vehicle-Wildlife Collisions Happen Every Year In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About 6,000 times a year, on average, somebody plows into a wild animal along the Cowboy State’s highways, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. That not only kills numerous animals, it threatens human safety and causes hundreds of...
K2 Radio

New Internet Provider Coming to Casper

A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy