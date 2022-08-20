Read full article on original website
Free rugs for teachers in Agawam Monday
Teachers looking to save money as they redecorate their rooms for the year, can visit an Agawam business for a free rug Monday.
The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Chicopee police hope to add 2 sergeant positions to expand C3 policing and improve technology
CHICOPEE – Hoping to improve existing programs and add new ones, Police Chief Patrick Major is asking to increase the number of supervisors in the department. Currently, the city ordinances allow for up to 17 sergeants. Major is hoping to add two more positions to the department to enhance its information technology division and add a new C3 policing unit in the Willimansett neighborhood.
Graffiti reportedly defaces Bethlehem House in Easthampton, labeled by some as ‘crisis pregnancy center’
In a reported act of vandalism, red and white graffiti was found Thursday at the Bethlehem House Pregnancy Care Center in Easthampton — listed online as a controversial “crisis pregnancy center.”. Attorney General Maura Healey, also a candidate for governor, has repeatedly warned the public about use of...
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst residents speak out on student rental woes
AMHERST — Around 8,000 undergraduate students, or more than one in three who attend the University of Massachusetts, will not be living in dormitories this fall. For some Amherst residents who have seen an influx of college students into their neighborhoods, the town and UMass have to do more to prevent negative impacts from these rental properties.
theberkshireedge.com
I will vote for Shugrue for District Attorney, Thomas Bowler for re-election as Sheriff
On Tuesday, September 6, or before with early voting or mail in voting, I will vote for Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue for Berkshire County District Attorney and Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas N. Bowler for re-election. As creator and producer of Solutions Rising, I hope you will go to webcast.nbctc.org to...
260th Hardwick Community Fair showcases agriculture, talent
The 260th Hardwick Community Fair Saturday featured children dancing ballet to a crowd of appreciative onlookers, and showcased agriculturally inclined youngsters learning the art of showing cattle. Cattle judging has long been a staple of the fair. Agriculture Commissioner John Lebeaux said that he liked what he saw while strolling...
Back-to-school drive began distribution of 500 student supply bags in Chicopee
A back-to-school supply drive that started three years ago, made an appearance in Chicopee today.
westernmassnews.com
Organ donor’s mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was a much anticipated day for two families. The mother of an organ donor and the recipient of her daughter’s heart met for the first time in Springfield. The tragic accident that took the life of a 22-year-old girl brought two families together at the...
Trash and homeless encampment on banks of Chicopee River
22News spoke with city officials after a viewer reported trash piling up on the banks of the Chicopee River.
Here’s When Your Car Will Get ‘Booted’ In Massachusetts
Say what you want about those parking enforcement people (meter attendants), but they sure are efficient. I had to go to city hall recently for a birth certificate, so I punched in my plate number at the kiosk legitimizing my free half hour. I had bumped into a friend on...
Local ownership is under siege, but a Northampton store owner keeps it alive (Editorial)
Patrons of two landmark neighborhood grocery stores in Northampton will be happy to know their favorite locations will be kept in the family. Maybe not technically speaking, but as far as Richard Cooper is concerned, his family-operated Cooper’s Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in the downtown are being placed in trusted hands for the future. General manager Michael Natale will take over after working in the stores for 16 years.
Amtrak’s planned Albany connection could be stepping stone to Springfield’s east-west passenger rail service goal
SPRINGFIELD — New York state is backing Massachusetts’ request for Amtrak to add two more trains from Boston through Springfield and on to Albany in what could be a transitional step toward increased east-west passenger rail service. “We are still not talking commuter service,” said Dana Roscoe, principal...
westernmassnews.com
Caribbean Festival Parade tradition continues in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people took to the streets Saturday to march in the Caribbean Festival Parade. The parade took place in Springfield this afternoon, kicking off at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School. Participants then marched down to Blunt Park. Springfield’s mayor, Domenic Sarno, participated in the festivities and said...
amherstbulletin.com
Guest columnist Jeff Lee: Public libraries are shedding books and losing visitors — why do we make them bigger?
Even before the pandemic, public libraries across the country began seeing fewer visitors. In a May 2021 article, Publishers Weekly reported, “In the U.S. there has been a fall of 31% in public library building use over eight years, up to 2018.”. During the same period, libraries were reducing...
communityadvocate.com
Next steps for the Boston Worcester Air Line Trail project
WESTBOROUGH – Town leaders laid out the next steps for the proposed shared-use Boston Worcester Air Line Trail (BWALT) running through Westborough. Town Manager Kristi Williams presented the implementation plan for the project during the Aug. 9 Select Board meeting. “Great work,” said Chair Ian Johnson after her presentation....
Westfield Master Plan survey seeks more responses with 195 in
WESTFIELD — As of Aug. 16, the city’s Master Plan Committee had received 195 responses to its survey of residents and stakeholders, which had launched 10 days earlier at the Westfield Big Day/Night Out Aug. 6. James Riordan of Weston & Sampson, consultant to the committee chaired by...
Firearm and heroin seized after gun call on Harrison Ave. in Springfield
A Springfield man is facing firearm charges after police were called to a gun call Sunday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Possible new location for Springfield’s Roderick Ireland Courthouse in the works
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News has learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees, after dealing with mold problems since last summer. The state is now looking into options for a temporary courthouse should they decide to renovate the current building. The state’s...
