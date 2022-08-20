ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Man dies after being struck by vehicle while trying to help disabled motorist in Virginia Beach

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

A pedestrian helping a disabled motorist was struck and killed Thursday night in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police responded to a report of a car crash involving a pedestrian just before 10 p.m. in the 6000 block of Indian River Road. Virginia Beach resident Juan Ocasio Encarnacion, 55, was injured in the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

According to a department press release, a disabled vehicle was stopped in a turn lane with the hood up and emergency flashers on. Encarnacion stopped his vehicle to assist the disabled motorist.

As Encarnacion approached the car in the turn lane on foot, he was struck by a vehicle traveling on Indian River Road.

The case is being investigated by the department’s traffic safety unit.

Additional information, including if the motorist that struck Encarnacion remained on scene, was not immediately available.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

