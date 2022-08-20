ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

scoringlive.com

Governors fall to visiting Sailors

NHHS(1-0-0) 0 13 7 626. Kashton Henjum was cash money for the visiting Sailors from Newport Harbor, Calif. Friday night. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior receiver hauled in five passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns as Newport Harbor bested short-handed Farrington, 26-7, in a non-league game at Skippa Diaz Stadium.
HONOLULU, HI
northforker.com

New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course

The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
scoringlive.com

Red Raiders ride fast start to big win over Seariders

KAHUKU — There was an air of brotherly love for the top-ranked Kahuku football team Saturday night. Kaimana "Mana" Carvalho provided it right off the bat for the Red Raiders in their 41-6 win over No. 13 Waianae with his 77-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff before a crowd of about 2,000 fans at Carleton E. Weimer Field.
athleticbusiness.com

One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon

One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
TBR News Media

Remembering the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, Long Island

“The first major battle in the American Revolution following the Declaration of Independence was fought [beginning on August 27th] 1776 on the western part of Long Island in Brooklyn. This proved to be the largest battle of the entire war. It resulted in a devastating loss for General Washington. His army was vastly outnumbered. Many of his farmer-soldiers had no bayonets, little ammunition, and almost no training. They were fighting the most experienced, strongest and best-equipped army in the world.” (Three Village Historical Society exhibit SPIES!)
KHON2

Story of the Shaka origins being made into a documentary

Something that now is expressed across the globe originally comes from right here on this part of Oʻahu, the Lāʻie and Kahuku side and it is really fascinating to know there is a documentary being made currently that is going to help to share this story.
KHON2

How to make Genki balls, inspire keiki

"The kids, they're the ones that really get into the making of the balls, getting their hands dirty," said Maryann Kobayashi, Genki Ala Wai Project education coordinator.
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
News 12

Shark washes ashore in Piermont

News 12 has been telling viewers about sharks on Long Island shores all summer, but one was spotted in Rockland County. The shark washed up in Piermont on Monday. It washed up near a restaurant on Pier 109. News 12 is working to learn more about the strange sight.
PIERMONT, NY

