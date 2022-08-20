Read full article on original website
Massapequa Coast's Little League World Series Dream is Over
The Massapequa Coast was eliminated from the Little League World Series Monday with a 7-1 loss to Hollidaysburg. Massapequa Cost lost to Honolulu 12-0 Friday night in the double-elimination tournament.
Incredible run for Massapequa Coast is over with 7-1 loss
The dream season has unfortunately come an end for the Massapequa Coast as the Little League team suffered its second and final loss of the tournament, 7-1, against Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.
Massapequa fans eagerly anticipate re-scheduled Little League World Series game
Massapequa Coast fans were hoping to watch a great game on the team's home field. However, it wasn't meant to be because of storms in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
At LLWS, Honolulu’s Tau Purcell continuing to represent Hawaii on big stage
Tau Purcell is the son of former Hawaii defensive lineman Elliott Purcell.
Governors fall to visiting Sailors
NHHS(1-0-0) 0 13 7 626. Kashton Henjum was cash money for the visiting Sailors from Newport Harbor, Calif. Friday night. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior receiver hauled in five passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns as Newport Harbor bested short-handed Farrington, 26-7, in a non-league game at Skippa Diaz Stadium.
Vanderbilt visits Hawaii with higher expectations
A Hawaii football legend adds another milestone on Aug. 27 in Honolulu when former record-setting Rainbow Warriors quarterback Timmy Chang
Yankees legend Mariano Rivera opens Port Jefferson Honda dealership
Yankee great Mariano Rivera cut the ribbon Saturday as the new owner of Mariano Rivera Honda in Port Jefferson.
'Race Track Not Street' drag racers bring top speeds to Calverton
More than 200 hot rods participated in a sanctioned racing event in Calverton on Saturday organized by Race Track Not Street.
New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course
The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
Honolulu Lacks A Historic Preservation Commission. That May Put Some Sites At Risk
Every contribution, however big or small, powers our nonprofit journalism and strengthens our independence. More than 770 donors have already made gifts during our summer campaign!. Honolulu, once home of a monarchy and a mecca for global trade and maritime exploration, is internationally famous for the unique historic places that...
Red Raiders ride fast start to big win over Seariders
KAHUKU — There was an air of brotherly love for the top-ranked Kahuku football team Saturday night. Kaimana "Mana" Carvalho provided it right off the bat for the Red Raiders in their 41-6 win over No. 13 Waianae with his 77-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff before a crowd of about 2,000 fans at Carleton E. Weimer Field.
One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon
One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
PHOTOS: History of Hawaii Statehood Day in 1959
Hawaii celebrates Statehood Day, also known as Admission Day, every year on the third Friday in August, commemorating the anniversary of the state's admission to the Union.
Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
Remembering the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, Long Island
“The first major battle in the American Revolution following the Declaration of Independence was fought [beginning on August 27th] 1776 on the western part of Long Island in Brooklyn. This proved to be the largest battle of the entire war. It resulted in a devastating loss for General Washington. His army was vastly outnumbered. Many of his farmer-soldiers had no bayonets, little ammunition, and almost no training. They were fighting the most experienced, strongest and best-equipped army in the world.” (Three Village Historical Society exhibit SPIES!)
Story of the Shaka origins being made into a documentary
Something that now is expressed across the globe originally comes from right here on this part of Oʻahu, the Lāʻie and Kahuku side and it is really fascinating to know there is a documentary being made currently that is going to help to share this story.
How to make Genki balls, inspire keiki
"The kids, they're the ones that really get into the making of the balls, getting their hands dirty," said Maryann Kobayashi, Genki Ala Wai Project education coordinator.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Charging stations in Hawaii: ‘Not enough and full’
Mililani resident Amy Yonashiro bought a plug-in hybrid and says having backup fuel is important when charging stalls are not available.
Shark washes ashore in Piermont
News 12 has been telling viewers about sharks on Long Island shores all summer, but one was spotted in Rockland County. The shark washed up in Piermont on Monday. It washed up near a restaurant on Pier 109. News 12 is working to learn more about the strange sight.
